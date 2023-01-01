Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
First look: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers odds and lines
The Cleveland Browns (7-9) wrap up the regular season on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8) in Week 18 at Acrisure Stadium Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Browns vs. Steelers odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
NBC Analyst Cris Collinsworth Compares Steelers Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett To Patrick Mahomes After Game-Winning Drive
It was expected that the Pittsburgh Steelers would take a quarterback in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft following the retirement of future Hall of Famer, Ben Roethlisberger. The front office and head coach, Mike Tomlin decided to go with the guy they were most familiar with, selecting Kenny Pickett out of the University of Pittsburgh with the 20th overall pick. He started as the second string behind free agent signee, Mitch Trubisky, but took over at halftime of the team’s Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and has held the #1 spot ever since, aside from missing one start due to a concussion.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Tony Pollard Injury Update: Cowboys RB to Practice
JAN 2 TONY POLLARD BACK Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, who missed the win at the Titans with his thigh injury, will practice on Wednesday, coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday as the team preps for the regular-season finale at Washington. Pollard, a first-time Pro Bowler, is 12 yards shy...
4 NFL Teams Playing for Right to Play Texans Next Season
We know the Houston Texans won't be playing beyond this weekend. The Texans visit the Indianapolis Colts, wrapping up the current NFL season against the same team they started with. But with both teams eliminated from playoff contention, each is really only playing for draft position, with Houston holding the...
News: Cowboys join in supporting Damar Hamlin, Pollard to return to practice
The Cowboys joined the rest of the sports world Tuesday in their support of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin. While the second-year player remains in a Cincinnati hospital, the league announced that Week 17’s postponed game between the Bills and Bengals will not resume this week. Owner Jerry Jones weighs in on how the league reacted to Monday night’s traumatic development. It’s also worth noting there have been no changes to the Week 18 schedule.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL World Reacts To The Ravens' Stadium Announcement
The Ravens won't be leaving M&T Bank Stadium anytime soon. On Wednesday, the Ravens announced that their new stadium lease was approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works. They'll be staying in Baltimore through the 2037 season. Sashi Brown, the president of the Ravens, released a statement on this...
Family rep: Hamlin's recovery moving in positive direction
Damar Hamlin’s recovery is moving in “a positive direction” two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player’s marketing representative said Wednesday. “We all remain optimistic,” Jordon Rooney, a family spokesman who described himself as a good friend of the player, told The Associated Press by phone. He said he was unable to go into further detail on Hamlin’s status at the request of his family not to provide specifics. ...
Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars odds: NFL Week 18 point spread, moneyline, total
The Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars play on Saturday in a game on the NFL Week 18 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Jaguars are a...
Texans, Bears in line for top draft picks
Houston can wrap up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft if the Texans lose for the
Eagles playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18: NFC East, 1st-round bye, home-field advantage in play
Will the Eagles be masters of their domain on Sunday?. Beat the New York Giants, and Philadelphia clinches the NFC East division title, a first-round bye, and home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. If the Eagles somehow lose to the Giants, their...
