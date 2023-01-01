ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagle' Hurts misses 2nd straight game with sprained shoulder

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i1Hnq_0k0PcBvy00

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Jalen Hurts missed his second straight game with a sprained right shoulder, forcing the Philadelphia Eagles to turn to backup quarterback Gardner Minshew on Sunday to try to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win against New Orleans.

Hurts was listed as doubtful on the injury report headed into the game, and the Eagles (13-2) decided not to risk his health with the team already in the playoffs. Hurts was injured two weeks ago on a hard tackle in a win against the Bears.

Minshew threw for 355 yards and two touchdowns but also committed three of the Eagles’ four costly turnovers, with a pair of picks and a fumble in last week’s loss at Dallas.

The Eagles would clinch the division and the No. 1 seed with a win over the Saints (6-9) this week or a victory next week against the New York Giants (8-6-1).

Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson also was inactive with a groin injury.

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was active after he missed 10 straight games because of an abdominal injury.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

EXPLAINER: What happened to Damar Hamlin?

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night's game, causing the NFL to suspend a pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals that quickly lost significance in the aftermath of a scary scene that unfolded in front of a national television audience. “Damar...
CINCINNATI, OH
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Damar Hamlin: Here are some of the scariest injuries in NFL history

Injuries are a fact of life in the NFL, but the sight of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing to the ground Monday night after a first-quarter tackle was chilling. Hamlin, 24, a Pittsburgh native playing in his second season with the Bills, tackled Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of a game between two of the AFC’s best teams, The Buffalo News reported.
BUFFALO, NY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

For one night, the NFL machine was forced to stop in response to gravity of Damar Hamlin’s injury

Someone made the right call. The human call. The only call, really. When it mattered, when only the compassionate decision made sense, the show did not go on. Instead, Monday Night Football ended in a maelstrom of agony, frustration and 1,000-yard stares. We watched as two teams locked arms in a cocoon of humanity around Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who was receiving CPR compressions after colliding with Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins and then falling unconscious in front of a national television audience. Nearby, players and staffers cried and held each other. Others pulled at their jerseys and clothing, or simply put their face into their hands and melted.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Week 18 Fantasy Football: FLEX rankings

D'Andre Swift's timing was something else. And if you're still in the hunt for a fantasy football championship in Week 18, you're hoping there's more of this to come. All Swift did against the Chicago Bears last week was put together his best fantasy performance of the season: 11 carries for 78 yards; 4 catches for 39 yards; two total touchdowns; 25.7 points.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Fantasy Football Six-Pack: Numbers to remember for 2023 drafts

86.4 - First-year receiver Rashid Shaheed has been an absolute revelation, forcing his way into a significant late-season role for the Saints. He's caught 86.4 percent of his targets (19 of 22) over his last five games, an outrageous rate for a player averaging over 18 yards per catch. Keep this blazing-fast wideout in your fantasy plans for 2023:
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Jets committed to help Wilson 'through hell or high water'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — (AP) — Zach Wilson's rough second season is over. When — or if — he plays another game for the New York Jets remains to be seen. The struggling quarterback will be inactive Sunday in the team's season finale at Miami, with Mike White starting a second straight game and Joe Flacco the backup. Still, coach Robert Saleh insisted Wednesday that Wilson still has a future with the franchise.
NEW YORK STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

NFL teams unite in tribute to Damar Hamlin on social media

As the sports world rallies around Damar Hamlin, NFL teams are expressing their support on social media. All 32 teams changed their Twitter icons to an image of Hamlin's Buffalo Bills jersey alongside the caption "Pray for Damar." The Bills later acknowledged the support of their fellow teams with a...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Uncle details grief at seeing Damar Hamlin collapse

Update 1 p.m. EST Jan. 4: A representative for Damar Hamlin’s family, Jordon Rooney, told The Associated Press Wednesday that he disputes Dorrian Glenn’s statements about Hamlin being resuscitated twice, without going into detail. Glenn is Hamlin’s uncle. Original story:. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had to...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Jaylen Brown gets candid after Thunder 'embarrassed' the Celtics: 'We had it coming'

Jaylen Brown didn’t pull any punches after the Boston Celtics fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a blowout 150-117 loss on Tuesday. "We got our ass kicked, that's what happened," Brown told reporters after the loss. "You come out and take it for granted, that's what happened. We probably had it coming to us. We came out the last couple of games. We pick and choose when we want to play.”
BOSTON, MA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
219K+
Followers
150K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy