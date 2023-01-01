Retired NFL linebacker Channing Crowder has offered an interesting take while discussing the regression of second-year New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. "I heard you talking earlier [in the show] about the Mac Jones body language," Crowder said during an appearance on FS1's "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" program, per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "It’s called 'affluenza.' [If] you’ve been given too much, you have too much money, you’re a little different. I was around a bunch of rich dudes growing up and I played with rich guys. They just have this little demeanor and you know it gets to you. You brought up Jay Cutler. I would bring up Josh Allen in this conversation. Kyler Murray was a trust fund baby."

3 HOURS AGO