Apollonius of Tyana & Jesus ChristPhoto byPublic domain and JoeyEspo984 - CC BY-SA 4.0. According to historians, the Greek Philosopher Apollonius of Tyana was an enlightened savant and a wandering ascetic who performed miracles that, once studied, were very similar to the miracles performed by Jesus Christ. Unfortunately, Apollonius didn’t leave behind any books that professed his religion. Still, a biographical novel written about him by the Sophist Philostratus presents him as a miracle worker who traveled extensively beyond Greece and Asia minor.

