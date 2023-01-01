Read full article on original website
The Imposter Whose Miracles Were Compared to Those of Jesus Christ
Apollonius of Tyana & Jesus ChristPhoto byPublic domain and JoeyEspo984 - CC BY-SA 4.0. According to historians, the Greek Philosopher Apollonius of Tyana was an enlightened savant and a wandering ascetic who performed miracles that, once studied, were very similar to the miracles performed by Jesus Christ. Unfortunately, Apollonius didn’t leave behind any books that professed his religion. Still, a biographical novel written about him by the Sophist Philostratus presents him as a miracle worker who traveled extensively beyond Greece and Asia minor.
Skeletal Remains Of A 1,500-Year-Old Byzantine Ascetic Monk, Chained In Iron Rings – Uncovered Near Jerusalem
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - The skeleton of a 1500-year-old Byzantine monk, chained in iron rings, was uncovered in a recent excavation near Jerusalem in 2017. No doubt, he wanted to achieve a very special goal and he indeed did it. However, he was not the only one. This most...
The Discovery of the Dead Sea Scrolls Changed Religion and Archaeology Forever
Dead Sea ScrollsPhoto byWikimedia Commons; Public Domain. The Dead Sea Scrolls are a collection of ancient Jewish texts that were discovered in the 1940s in the vicinity of the Dead Sea. These texts, which include the earliest known copies of the Hebrew Bible, have shed light on the history and culture of the ancient world.
Oholei Torah Fathers and Sons Join Melave Malka
Talmidim of Oholei Torah school in Crown Heights were joined by their fathers for a festive melave malka with a special program and raffles. It concluded with a joyous dance.
10-Year-Old Lubavitcher Boy Masters Entire Mishnayos By Heart
After years of study, 5th-grade student Menachem Mendel Springer completed the entire Shisha Sidrei Mishna by heart, inspiring many of his peers to do the same. At a grand celebration, 10-year-old Menachem Mendel Springer completed the memorization of the entire Shisha Sidrei Mishna by heart. The boy, who is a...
The Mayan Empire: A Day In the Life of the Maya
The Maya were building a sophisticated civilization in the Americas at about the same time that the Roman Empire was declining in Western Europe. This higher level of civilization was made possible by the ability of the Mayans to establish a steady supply of food. Because the Maya culture relied on farming for food and commerce, the majority of the Maya were farmers in the growing seasons.
L’Chaim: Bisk – Blasberg
The L’Chaim of Levi Bisk of Toronto, Canada and Mimi Blasberg of Crown Heights took place Sunday night at Lubavitch Yeshiva.
Imaginative Projects Bring Learning to Life
Students of Kitah Vov and Zayin at Cheder Ohr Menachem in Crown Heights created imaginative videos to demonstrate what they’ve studied and bring their learning to life. Students of Kitah Vov and Zayin at Cheder Ohr Menachem in Crown Heights created imaginative videos to demonstrate what they’ve studied and bring their learning to life. The videos are set entirely in Yiddish.
Temple Mount Movement Asking Ben Gvir to Hold Passover Sacrifice on April 5
Shortly after National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir descended from Temple Mount on Tuesday morning, he received a letter from the Returning to the Mountain movement, asking him to approve conducting the paschal sacrifice on Wednesday afternoon, April 5, 2023, at the same holy site, the way Jews did until 1,953 years ago when the Romans destroyed our second holy Temple.
It All Begins with Small Compromises
Article by Rabbi Yossi Chitrik: Asara B’Teves is weightier than other fasts since it signifies the start of the decline. Once we start being lax, the end result is predictable. Today is the fast of Asara B’Teves. On this date, the process began that eventually brought about the Beis...
Menorah Cyclists Brighten Buenos Aires’ Dark Nights
Bochurim learning in Yeshiva Gedola of Buenos Aires, Argentina, spread the message of Chanuka with multiple bicycle parades through the city’s streets. They wrapped over 800 Tefilin, and distributed 7000 Menorahs. Bochurim learning in Yeshiva Gedola of Buenos Aires, Argentina, spread the message of Chanuka with multiple bicycle parades...
Anglican Church and UK condemn desecration of Jerusalem graves
The Anglican Church and United Kingdom have expressed "dismay" at an attack on a historic cemetery close to Jerusalem's walled Old City. More than 30 graves at the Protestant Cemetery on Mount Zion were desecrated on Sunday. Crosses were broken and headstones toppled and smashed. Jewish extremists have been blamed...
Closing of a Circle as Steinsaltz Mishnah Presented to Israel’s President
Over five decades after Rabbi Adin Even-Israel (Steinsaltz) presented the first volume of his Gemara explanations to Israeli President Zalman Shazar, his son presented the current president with the final volume of his father’s Mishnayos. The newly printed Steinsaltz Mishnah series was presented to Israel’s President Isaac Herzog by...
Hakhel Isn’t Just a Conference
Article by Rabbi Nochum Zajac: While Jews coming together to help each other is always a good thing, Hakhel refers specifically to Jews uniting to increase Yiddishkeit and dedication to Hashem. Hakhel: Its Essence and Its Purpose. The corner has turned and a new year has begun; there is a...
At Benedict’s summer home, a town mourns its beloved visitor
CASTEL GANDOLFO, Italy (AP) — The shopkeeper named her daughter after him. The parish priest wears his old vestments. The former mayor dedicated a plaque to him on City Hall, and residents up and down this picturesque hilltop town reminisce about hearing him play the piano behind the palace walls on cool summer evenings.
Arab Hyperbole: “The Zionist Occupation is a Threat to Humanity”
The problem with hyperbole is that it eventually loses its effectiveness – and to keep it going, one has to keep upping the ante. The UK-based Al Araby, which publishes in English as “The New Arab,” has an editorial whose headline declares that “The Zionist occupation is a threat to humanity.”
Jordan Marks Red Line on Jerusalem Holy Sites
On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in, and Jordanian King Abdullah II said he is willing to work with the familiar leader, despite some in his country calling Netanyahu’s return to power the king’s “worst nightmare.”. “We will work with anybody and everybody, as...
New Smoking Rules in Portugal
New smoking rules come into effect Jan. 1 in Portugal, dictating that “In catering or drinking establishments, including those with rooms or spaces intended for dancing, places where smoking is allowed in areas intended for customers may be set up, provided that these establishments have an area for customers equal to or greater than 100 square meters and a minimum ceiling height of 3 meters,” reports The Portugal News.
