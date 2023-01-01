ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashburn, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Washington

DC's Youngest Elected Leader — 18 — Sworn in as ANC

A teenager who is looking forward to his senior prom and being a role model for his generation was sworn in as the youngest elected leader in D.C. Monday. Quentin Colón Roosevelt, 18, is the great, great, great grandson of President Theodore Roosevelt. While he’s quick to say he’s a distant relative, his heritage does play a role in why he ran for advisory neighborhood commissioner.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Charles County Commissioners Bowling And Stewart, File Lawsuit Against Board Of Commissioners For Discriminatory Actions

LA PLATA, Md. – In June of 2019, Charles County Administrator Mark Belton, filed a complaint of racial discrimination with the Charles County Human Resources Department concerning a long-running pattern of discrimination and abuse by a County Commissioner. According to official court documents, the Commissioner repeatedly harassed Belton with...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Residents rally in support of Columbia Association president

Some residents of Columbia, Maryland, rallied to the side of the community’s top leader against what they say is an attempt to fire her after 18 months on the job. Supporters of Lakey Boyd, president and CEO of the Columbia Association, the homeowners association which manages the community of about 105,000, held a rally in Columbia Monday to warn association board members not to oust Boyd.
COLUMBIA, MD
aminerdetail.com

A Republican State Senator’s Plan To Revive A ‘Demoralized and Defeated’ MDGOP

Maryland Republican State Senator Chris West of Baltimore County released a seven-point plan to revive the MDGOP after state Republicans suffered stinging election losses in 2022. Senator West‘s letter below. As we begin the new year, I want to reflect on the future of the Maryland Republican Party. My...
foxbaltimore.com

Closings, delays and virtual learning for several schools in Maryland today

Several schools in Maryland will be either closed or learning virtually on Tuesday. Frederick Douglass High School and Digital Harbor High Schools will be closed today. City Schools is repairing damage from flooding at Digital Harbor High School and Frederick Douglass that occurred over Winter Break. Both schools will be...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Beginning Today: Montgomery County Recreation Center Membership Passes are Now Free

Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation Center membership passes will be free for County residents in 2023. Starting Jan. 3, a free pass will provide access to fully equipped fitness rooms, open gym (drop-in) activities and game rooms at any community recreation center during regularly scheduled hours. The free pass does not include access to aquatic centers. For aquatic center pass information and prices, visit Aquatic Passes – Department of Recreation – Montgomery County, Maryland (montgomerycountymd.gov).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Governor Hogan Announces Funding to Advance $100 Million I-81 Project Critical For Western Maryland, Regional Supply Chain

Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today announced $100 million in funding through the Maryland’s Final FY 2023-2028 Consolidated Transportation Program to advance the I-81 Phase 2 project in Washington County into construction. The I-81 Phase 2 project has long been a top priority for Western Maryland and will support economic and job growth, improve safety, ease congestion, and reinforce supply chain reliability for Maryland and the entire region.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.

WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
VIRGINIA STATE
southarkansassun.com

$500 Stimulus Payments To Arrive In Virginia In February 2023

$500 in stimulus payments will arrive in Virginia this February 2023. These payments are due to ARISE, the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, says Notheis. $500 worth of stimulus payments will arrive for the residents of Alexandria City in Virginia beginning in February 2023. The stimulus payments are due to ARISE or Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity, the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program. The stimulus payments will arrive in Alexandria, Virginia every month for two years. However, according to Julie Mullen, ARISE’s coordinator, only 170 recipients will be selected to receive these stimulus payments. If by February and all 170 recipients are not completed yet, there may be delays.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WBAL Radio

Financial challenges for upcoming offshore wind farm near Ocean City

The company that received millions to build an offshore wind farm off the coast of Ocean City said there are financial challenges. The head of the Danish power company "Ørsted' told the Wall Street Journal money troubles threatened to derail several East Coast projects. Issues with the supply chain, rising interest rates and inflation have made it expensive to build.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Comes Together To Support Senior Deputy Flynt

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On December 17, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop in Dunkirk. During the stop, the suspect vehicle fled from the deputies on Rt. 4. According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, “Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect driving the fleeing vehicle opened...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Catholic Community Marks Death of Pope Benedict XVI in DC Area

Catholic churches and organizations in the D.C. area reacted to the death of Pope Benedict XVI who died Saturday at the age of 95. Pope Benedict XVI was the former leader of the Catholic Church and shockingly retired in 2013. He was credited with strengthening the church’s core beliefs and encouraging unity among Christians.
WASHINGTON, DC
whatsupmag.com

Exquisite, Complete Remodel of Prominent Historic Property in the Heart of Downtown Annapolis - Now Available!

Exquisite, complete remodel of prominent Historic property in the heart of downtown Annapolis. Located on prestigious King George Street, and featured in the Annapolis Home Magazine, this home has been seamlessly restored and preserved to its original architecture and charm all while adding an updated, modern, and elegant look with high-end finishes throughout. The home has been thoughtfully designed and constructed LEED Gold certified by Winchester Construction with over 4,900 sq ft of living space, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, finished lower-level suite with 2nd kitchen, oversized rooftop balcony, stately curved brick patio, and private driveway with parking. The complete restoration includes a refurbished exterior, featuring a new Buckingham slate roof, copper flashing and gutters, repaired and upgraded windows, trim, and a charming front entrance.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy