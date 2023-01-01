Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Bused More Migrants to the Home of Vice President Harris in Late DecemberTom HandyTexas State
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Complaint filed against Prince William planning commission member and his businessD.C. Hot NewsPrince William County, VA
Update: Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
NBC Washington
DC's Youngest Elected Leader — 18 — Sworn in as ANC
A teenager who is looking forward to his senior prom and being a role model for his generation was sworn in as the youngest elected leader in D.C. Monday. Quentin Colón Roosevelt, 18, is the great, great, great grandson of President Theodore Roosevelt. While he’s quick to say he’s a distant relative, his heritage does play a role in why he ran for advisory neighborhood commissioner.
Wbaltv.com
Nick Mosby finds legal counsel, seeks reversal of Ethics Board's ruling against him
Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby finally obtained legal counsel in the Ethics Board's ruling against him and is seeking to have the ruling reversed. Video above: New motion seeks judge to compel Nick Mosby to comply with order (Dec. 20, 2022) Attorney Robert Fulton Dashiell on Tuesday sent to...
Bay Net
Charles County Commissioners Bowling And Stewart, File Lawsuit Against Board Of Commissioners For Discriminatory Actions
LA PLATA, Md. – In June of 2019, Charles County Administrator Mark Belton, filed a complaint of racial discrimination with the Charles County Human Resources Department concerning a long-running pattern of discrimination and abuse by a County Commissioner. According to official court documents, the Commissioner repeatedly harassed Belton with...
WTOP
Residents rally in support of Columbia Association president
Some residents of Columbia, Maryland, rallied to the side of the community’s top leader against what they say is an attempt to fire her after 18 months on the job. Supporters of Lakey Boyd, president and CEO of the Columbia Association, the homeowners association which manages the community of about 105,000, held a rally in Columbia Monday to warn association board members not to oust Boyd.
aminerdetail.com
A Republican State Senator’s Plan To Revive A ‘Demoralized and Defeated’ MDGOP
Maryland Republican State Senator Chris West of Baltimore County released a seven-point plan to revive the MDGOP after state Republicans suffered stinging election losses in 2022. Senator West‘s letter below. As we begin the new year, I want to reflect on the future of the Maryland Republican Party. My...
State and company suing over BWI concessions contract jointly ask court for a delay in the procurement process
State had already put the lucrative but highly controversial contract on hold. The post State and company suing over BWI concessions contract jointly ask court for a delay in the procurement process appeared first on Maryland Matters.
New City State's Attorney Ivan Bates out of hospital hours before inauguration
A spokesman for Bates confirmed that he has since been released from the hospital, and is expected to attend his 11:30am swearing-in at at the downtown War Memorial building.
Hogan cites his toughest challenges during time as Maryland governor
Outgoing Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2015 riots in Baltimore and his cancer diagnosis were the greatest challenges he faced during his time as governor. Hogan met with the Washington, D.C.-based Fox affiliate Fox 5 for an interview to reflect on his time as governor as his second term comes…
foxbaltimore.com
Closings, delays and virtual learning for several schools in Maryland today
Several schools in Maryland will be either closed or learning virtually on Tuesday. Frederick Douglass High School and Digital Harbor High Schools will be closed today. City Schools is repairing damage from flooding at Digital Harbor High School and Frederick Douglass that occurred over Winter Break. Both schools will be...
mocoshow.com
Beginning Today: Montgomery County Recreation Center Membership Passes are Now Free
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation Center membership passes will be free for County residents in 2023. Starting Jan. 3, a free pass will provide access to fully equipped fitness rooms, open gym (drop-in) activities and game rooms at any community recreation center during regularly scheduled hours. The free pass does not include access to aquatic centers. For aquatic center pass information and prices, visit Aquatic Passes – Department of Recreation – Montgomery County, Maryland (montgomerycountymd.gov).
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Governor Hogan Announces Funding to Advance $100 Million I-81 Project Critical For Western Maryland, Regional Supply Chain
Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today announced $100 million in funding through the Maryland’s Final FY 2023-2028 Consolidated Transportation Program to advance the I-81 Phase 2 project in Washington County into construction. The I-81 Phase 2 project has long been a top priority for Western Maryland and will support economic and job growth, improve safety, ease congestion, and reinforce supply chain reliability for Maryland and the entire region.
WJLA
Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.
WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
wypr.org
Maryland General Assembly to consider ways to entice you — and your neighbor — to buy electric cars
Baltimore County officials expect to encourage installation of more all-electric vehicle charging stations in the coming years. Editor’s note: This is part of WYPR’s ongoing coverage of the environment in Maryland known as Climate Change In Your Backyard. If you’ve been thinking about buying an electric car but...
southarkansassun.com
$500 Stimulus Payments To Arrive In Virginia In February 2023
$500 in stimulus payments will arrive in Virginia this February 2023. These payments are due to ARISE, the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, says Notheis. $500 worth of stimulus payments will arrive for the residents of Alexandria City in Virginia beginning in February 2023. The stimulus payments are due to ARISE or Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity, the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program. The stimulus payments will arrive in Alexandria, Virginia every month for two years. However, according to Julie Mullen, ARISE’s coordinator, only 170 recipients will be selected to receive these stimulus payments. If by February and all 170 recipients are not completed yet, there may be delays.
WBAL Radio
Financial challenges for upcoming offshore wind farm near Ocean City
The company that received millions to build an offshore wind farm off the coast of Ocean City said there are financial challenges. The head of the Danish power company "Ørsted' told the Wall Street Journal money troubles threatened to derail several East Coast projects. Issues with the supply chain, rising interest rates and inflation have made it expensive to build.
Small businesses weigh in on the minimum wage increase in Maryland
Minimum wage has increased in Maryland. Small businesses weighed in on the impacts that has on their business costs and more.
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Comes Together To Support Senior Deputy Flynt
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On December 17, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop in Dunkirk. During the stop, the suspect vehicle fled from the deputies on Rt. 4. According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, “Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect driving the fleeing vehicle opened...
NBC Washington
Catholic Community Marks Death of Pope Benedict XVI in DC Area
Catholic churches and organizations in the D.C. area reacted to the death of Pope Benedict XVI who died Saturday at the age of 95. Pope Benedict XVI was the former leader of the Catholic Church and shockingly retired in 2013. He was credited with strengthening the church’s core beliefs and encouraging unity among Christians.
WV resort’s maintenance director sentenced to prison for moving more than $300,000 in stolen money
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A maintenance director at a resort in Southern West Virginia was sentenced to prison this past weekend for embezzling and transporting $300,000 from West Virginia to Maryland. Dhanraj Singh, 62, of Bowie, Maryland, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison on Saturday, December 31, 2022, followed by three […]
whatsupmag.com
Exquisite, Complete Remodel of Prominent Historic Property in the Heart of Downtown Annapolis - Now Available!
Exquisite, complete remodel of prominent Historic property in the heart of downtown Annapolis. Located on prestigious King George Street, and featured in the Annapolis Home Magazine, this home has been seamlessly restored and preserved to its original architecture and charm all while adding an updated, modern, and elegant look with high-end finishes throughout. The home has been thoughtfully designed and constructed LEED Gold certified by Winchester Construction with over 4,900 sq ft of living space, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, finished lower-level suite with 2nd kitchen, oversized rooftop balcony, stately curved brick patio, and private driveway with parking. The complete restoration includes a refurbished exterior, featuring a new Buckingham slate roof, copper flashing and gutters, repaired and upgraded windows, trim, and a charming front entrance.
