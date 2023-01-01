Read full article on original website
Related
A Plane Crash Is Just the Beginning of Gerard Butler’s Woes in Wild ‘Plane’ Trailer — Watch
January is the time for campy horror movies (see “M3gan”), extremely late-coming Oscar contenders (see International Feature hopefuls “Saint Omer” and “Close”), and of course, ridiculous action thrillers, preferably starring Gerard Butler. And Lionsgate is more than happy to provide us with the latter via “Plane,” Butler’s newest action movie. The studio released the final trailer for the film Wednesday, a week ahead of its theatrical release. As its title suggests, the story of “Plane” begins on an airplane, piloted by Brodie Torrance (Butler), which is carrying Louis Gaspare (“Evil” star Mike Colter), a man being extradited on charges of homicide....
smithmountainlake.com
Sherlock Holmes joins a first Oscar winner and the 'ice cream' song in the public domain
A Sherlock Holmes collection, the first film to win the Oscars' top prize and a classic ditty by Irving Berlin are among the thousands of books, films and musical compositions entering the US public domain in 2023. When a piece of art enters the public domain, it means no one...
Comments / 0