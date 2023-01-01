January is the time for campy horror movies (see “M3gan”), extremely late-coming Oscar contenders (see International Feature hopefuls “Saint Omer” and “Close”), and of course, ridiculous action thrillers, preferably starring Gerard Butler. And Lionsgate is more than happy to provide us with the latter via “Plane,” Butler’s newest action movie. The studio released the final trailer for the film Wednesday, a week ahead of its theatrical release. As its title suggests, the story of “Plane” begins on an airplane, piloted by Brodie Torrance (Butler), which is carrying Louis Gaspare (“Evil” star Mike Colter), a man being extradited on charges of homicide....

18 MINUTES AGO