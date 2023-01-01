Read full article on original website
The Power Outages Are Rolling In as the Next Phase of the Atmospheric River Strikes Humboldt
The winds are rising, and they’re gonna be with us for at least the next couple of days. The second wave of the great turn-of-the-year atmospheric river is upon us, and by all accounts it looks to be even more impactful than last week’s. (Though apparently the Bay Area is getting the worst of it.)
(PHOTOS) Early Morning Fire Erupts in Vacant Eureka House
A dozen years after the 6.5 magnitude earthquake of 2010 knocked it off its foundation, a vacant house on the 2100 block of Eureka’s California Street erupted in flames shortly before dawn Wednesday. As neighbors gathered to watch, Humboldt Bay Fire responded and managed to extinguish the blaze before...
HUMBOLDT OES: Around 70 Local Buildings Deemed Unsafe in the Wake of the Quakes, in Total; Here is the Big List of Resources for People Who Need Help
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services remains activated and continues in coordination with state and local partners to provide recovery resources to our community following two significant earthquakes affecting the county. In addition to the earthquake response, the county’s Emergency Operations Center is also monitoring and preparing for any potential impacts related to an upcoming winter storm system forecasted to reach the county within the next day.
‘We’re in Crisis Mode’: Collapsing Cannabis Industry Guts Garberville Businesses; Local Leaders Look to Tourism as a Saving Grace
Garberville is in a bad way. The collapse of California’s cannabis market has devastated the local economy and left communities throughout Southern Humboldt struggling to stay afloat. Businesses are closing left and right, and residents who have built their livelihoods around the region’s prolific cannabis industry fear they will lose everything.
OBITUARY: Joseph (Joe) Jesse Riley, 1954-2022
In loving memory of Joseph (Joe) Jesse Riley, 68, who passed away of a sudden heart attack on Thanksgiving Day, November, 25, 2022, at his home in Eureka. Joseph was born April 12,1954 in Patterson, New Jersey, to late Joseph Riley, Sr and Kathryn Riley. He was welcomed home by is loving sister, Kathleen. Joe attended Catholic and public school in New Jersey until age 11, when his family moved to California. He graduated from Cupertino High School in 1972.
OBITUARY: Travis Roger Low, 1952-2022
Travis Roger Low, a devoted family man, loving father, enthusiastic grandfather, weekend cowboy, small business owner, integral community member, and loyal friend, passed away on December 28, 2022. Travis was born in Scotia on November 12, 1952, to Roger Low and Carolyn Comfort Low. He was the younger brother of...
OBITUARY Evelyn Griffith Natt, 1940-2022
Evelyn Griffith Natt, affectionately embraced as “Grammy Bugs,” passed away peacefully on December 27, 2022 at the age of 82, surrounded by her immediate family and dearest of loved ones. Just as in life, Grammy Bugs departed in her own way, on her own time, and with the utmost grace and dignity. A proud member of the Yurok Tribe and descendant of the Karuk Tribe, and an especially cherished tribal elder and life-long resident of Humboldt County-Pecwan, Hoopa Valley, and Westhaven-Trinidad.
OBITUARY: Phillip Earl Leavitt, 1946-2022
Phillip Earl Leavitt was born on November 19, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois to Nathan and Gertrude Leavitt. His family eventually moved to Gardena, Calif., where he attended grade school, Gardena High School and furthered his education at UCLA, where he majored inmMathematics. He was an outstanding scholar and was a member of the Mensa Society. He had a love and passion for math and science.
OBITUARY: James Michael Tatka, 1953-2022
James Michael Tatka was born on August 2, 1953 and passed away with family by his side on December 16, 2022 at the age of 69, from complications due to Parkinson’s disease. James — better known as “Jim” or “Freddie” — was born to Fred and Betty Tatka in Eureka. He attended South Bay Elementary, Jacobs Jr High and Eureka High School (class of 1971.)
