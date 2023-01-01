Bears Week 17 inactives: Chase Claypool IN vs. Lions

The Chicago Bears (3-12) have released their inactives ahead of their Week 17 game against the Detroit Lions (7-8), where Chicago is looking to break an eight-game losing streak.

The Bears are the healthiest they’ve been in awhile on offense as wide receivers Chase Claypool (knee), Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) and Dante Pettis (ankle) will suit up. Claypool is playing for the first time since Week 13.

Chicago’s offensive line will also get a boost with the return of right guard Teven Jenkins and left guard Cody Whitehair.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ inactives:

QB Tim Boyle

RB Darrynton Evans

LB Sterling Weatherford

OL Alex Leatherwood

DB Breon Borders

DB Michael Ojemudia

OL Ja’Tyre Carter

Also, a look at the Lions’ inactives:

OL Kayode Awosika

DL Michael Brockers

DL Austin Bryant

S DeShon Elliott

RB Justin Jackson

OL Ross Pierschbacher

The Bears and Lions kick things off at 12 p.m. CT on FOX.