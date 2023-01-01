Bears Week 17 inactives: Chase Claypool IN vs. Lions
The Chicago Bears (3-12) have released their inactives ahead of their Week 17 game against the Detroit Lions (7-8), where Chicago is looking to break an eight-game losing streak.
The Bears are the healthiest they’ve been in awhile on offense as wide receivers Chase Claypool (knee), Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) and Dante Pettis (ankle) will suit up. Claypool is playing for the first time since Week 13.
Chicago’s offensive line will also get a boost with the return of right guard Teven Jenkins and left guard Cody Whitehair.
Here’s a look at the Bears’ inactives:
- QB Tim Boyle
- RB Darrynton Evans
- LB Sterling Weatherford
- OL Alex Leatherwood
- DB Breon Borders
- DB Michael Ojemudia
- OL Ja’Tyre Carter
Also, a look at the Lions’ inactives:
- OL Kayode Awosika
- DL Michael Brockers
- DL Austin Bryant
- S DeShon Elliott
- RB Justin Jackson
- OL Ross Pierschbacher
The Bears and Lions kick things off at 12 p.m. CT on FOX.
