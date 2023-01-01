ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redcrest, CA

kymkemp.com

Wild Storm Predicted to Bring Heavy Rains and Damaging Winds for Wednesday and Thursday

The GOES West satellite image above shows the storm rolling towards the West Coast. As Northern California geared up for the storm that is predicted to hit early Wednesday morning and stay into Thursday, residents prepared in their own way. Some stocked up on groceries. Others filled their cars with gas. And, still others, fearful of power outages, purchased generators. An employee of the Eureka Costco told us Tuesday evening that the store was sold out of generators and not expected to get more for several days.
kymkemp.com

OES Coordinates Earthquake Recovery Resources After Two Significant Earthquakes Rock the North Coast

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services remains activated and continues in coordination with state and local partners to provide recovery resources to our community following two significant earthquakes affecting the county. In addition to the earthquake response, the county’s Emergency Operations Center is also monitoring and preparing for any potential impacts related to an upcoming winter storm system forecasted to reach the county within the next day.
actionnewsnow.com

At least 20 apartments damaged in latest California quake

RIO DELL, Calif. (AP) — At least 20 apartments were damaged by the latest earthquake to rattle the region of Northern California where a stronger quake nearly two weeks ago killed two people and knocked homes off their foundations, authorities said Monday. The magnitude-5.4 aftershock struck at 10:35 a.m....
SFGate

Already shaken Rio Dell struck by magnitude 5.4 earthquake Sunday

The already rattled town of Rio Dell was shaken again Sunday morning. The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck near Rio Dell, Calif., at 10:35 a.m. at a depth of 27 kilometers. Two died and 12 were injured on December 20 when Humboldt County was...
CBS San Francisco

Humboldt quake update: New Year's Day shaker damages at least 20 apartments

RIO DELL, Humboldt County -- At least 20 apartments were damaged by the latest earthquake to rattle the region of Northern California where a stronger quake nearly two weeks ago killed two people and knocked homes off their foundations, authorities said Monday. The magnitude-5.4 aftershock struck at 10:35 a.m. on New Year's Day about 9 miles (14 km) southeast of Rio Dell in Humboldt County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Kyle Knopp, Rio Dell's city manager, said inspectors on Monday red-tagged 20 residences at a single apartment complex. Knopp said inspections were ongoing and officials expected to find additional homes rendered uninhabitable by the latest quake. "We've got new damage, and we've got additional damage from the December quake," he said. No major injuries were reported from Sunday's earthquake, Knopp said. Some residents lost water and power, but service was restored within hours, he said. Rio Dell was the community hardest hit by a magnitude-6.4 earthquake on Dec. 20 that killed two people, injured more than a dozen others, shook homes off foundations, damaged water systems and knocked out power to thousands.
informedinfrastructure.com

Humboldt Quake: Damage Investigation Underway

FERNDALE, CALIFORNIA – Miyamoto International teamed up with local and state authorities to assess the damage after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake woke up the north coast of California early Tuesday morning. Miyamoto experts began a survey of the damage after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook the coastal area of...
ksro.com

Earthquakes Shake California as 2023 Begins

California rang in the New Year with some earthquakes. A five-point-four quake was registered in Humboldt County, around 10:35 a.m. yesterday. The quake’s epicenter was nine miles southeast of Rio Dell, with a depth of 17-point-two miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Just one day prior, a four-point-zero magnitude quake struck around 10:49 p.m. This quake struck within a one-mile radius of a three-point-two magnitude quake that was reported no more than 30 minutes earlier. The first quake was felt throughout Monterey County. The USGS did not yet have reports of how far felt the second quake was felt. The quakes were along the San Andreas fault zone. No damage or injuries were reported.
kymkemp.com

Quake Country: Rio Dell Reels as More Residences Red Tagged

The New Year’s Day 5.4 magnitude earthquake sent more than shockwaves through a small town already battered by the 6.4 magnitude quake on December 20, it left more people homeless as their residences failed to pass inspections.The town, the site of some shots used in CBS’s drama Fire Country, should perhaps be known as Quake Country, as the town’s volunteer firefighters have been key not in fighting flames (though they’ve done that, too) but in freeing trapped victims, distributing resources, and providing medical aid among many other tasks during this difficult time.
krcrtv.com

Strong wind and rain storm headed to North Coast this week

EUREKA, Calif. — This week, residents of Northern California can expect to be hit by a very strong storm system, according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. The storm will bring high winds to the region on Wednesday and possibly Thursday. Valley regions may see winds above 40 miles per hour, while coastal areas will likely see winds blowing up to 60 miles per hour. Gusts of greater than 70 miles per hour will be possible on ridgetops, especially those in northern Mendocino, Humboldt and Del Norte counties.
kymkemp.com

Fortuna School Seen Being Shaken With Showers of Sparks in New Video From 6.4 Quake on December 20

View from Fortuna Middle School surveillance camera during the 6.4 quake in Humboldt County. [Image submitted by Fortuna Elementary School District]. We know that the December 20 6.4 earthquake is over two weeks ago…but, this video, with sparks flying and Christmas tree rocking captures the sense of that wild ride better than any other video we’ve seen–and, we’ve seen some crazy ones.
CBS Sacramento

5.4-magnitude earthquake shakes Humboldt County

HUMBOLDT COUNTY - Residents in the community of Rio Dell in Humbolt County were shaken this morning by an earthquake.The earthquake, which was measured as 5.4, struck around 10:35 a.m. about nine miles southeast of Rio Dell, the United States Geological Survey tweeted shortly after.This incident comes almost two weeks after a 6.4-magnitude quake in Humboldt County left two people dead.
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 9:31 p.m.] Snow Falling on Mountain Roads

Snow has begun to stick on mountain passes. Chain control is in effect near Mad River on Hwy 36. The National Weather service is predicting snow above 3000 feet with possible accumulations of four to six inches across multiple areas after 10 a.m. and before 10 p.m.: “Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity, Northeastern Mendocino Interior.
