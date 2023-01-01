Read full article on original website
SIXTH UPDATE: 101 Shut Down from Trinidad to Orick, Widespread Outages, Multiple Road Closures as Storm Hits, Huge Surf Arriving Thursday
Along with another round of high winds and heavy rain, a very large swell is set to arrive along the coast Thursday, with breaking waves expected to hit 30 feet, according to the Eureka office of the National Weather Service. “This is not the time to go anywhere close to...
Wild Storm Predicted to Bring Heavy Rains and Damaging Winds for Wednesday and Thursday
The GOES West satellite image above shows the storm rolling towards the West Coast. As Northern California geared up for the storm that is predicted to hit early Wednesday morning and stay into Thursday, residents prepared in their own way. Some stocked up on groceries. Others filled their cars with gas. And, still others, fearful of power outages, purchased generators. An employee of the Eureka Costco told us Tuesday evening that the store was sold out of generators and not expected to get more for several days.
OES Coordinates Earthquake Recovery Resources After Two Significant Earthquakes Rock the North Coast
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services remains activated and continues in coordination with state and local partners to provide recovery resources to our community following two significant earthquakes affecting the county. In addition to the earthquake response, the county’s Emergency Operations Center is also monitoring and preparing for any potential impacts related to an upcoming winter storm system forecasted to reach the county within the next day.
'A Lot of Trauma' as Rio Dell Faces Incoming Storm, Already Rattled by Quakes
Already battered from the magnitude 6.4 earthquake on Dec. 20, the city of Rio Dell suffered “far more significant” damage in the 5.4 quake that rattled Humboldt County on New Year’s Day, according to City Manager Kyle Knopp. “These earthquakes were absolutely scary,” he said. “After the...
At least 20 apartments damaged in latest California quake
RIO DELL, Calif. (AP) — At least 20 apartments were damaged by the latest earthquake to rattle the region of Northern California where a stronger quake nearly two weeks ago killed two people and knocked homes off their foundations, authorities said Monday. The magnitude-5.4 aftershock struck at 10:35 a.m....
5.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits California on New Year’s Day
For the second time in under 14 days, an earthquake has once again hit Northern California. As a result, millions of people dealt with power outages and damages to their homes. According to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake, which hit the area on New Year’s Day, had...
Already shaken Rio Dell struck by magnitude 5.4 earthquake Sunday
The already rattled town of Rio Dell was shaken again Sunday morning. The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck near Rio Dell, Calif., at 10:35 a.m. at a depth of 27 kilometers. Two died and 12 were injured on December 20 when Humboldt County was...
Humboldt quake update: New Year's Day shaker damages at least 20 apartments
RIO DELL, Humboldt County -- At least 20 apartments were damaged by the latest earthquake to rattle the region of Northern California where a stronger quake nearly two weeks ago killed two people and knocked homes off their foundations, authorities said Monday. The magnitude-5.4 aftershock struck at 10:35 a.m. on New Year's Day about 9 miles (14 km) southeast of Rio Dell in Humboldt County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Kyle Knopp, Rio Dell's city manager, said inspectors on Monday red-tagged 20 residences at a single apartment complex. Knopp said inspections were ongoing and officials expected to find additional homes rendered uninhabitable by the latest quake. "We've got new damage, and we've got additional damage from the December quake," he said. No major injuries were reported from Sunday's earthquake, Knopp said. Some residents lost water and power, but service was restored within hours, he said. Rio Dell was the community hardest hit by a magnitude-6.4 earthquake on Dec. 20 that killed two people, injured more than a dozen others, shook homes off foundations, damaged water systems and knocked out power to thousands.
5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Humboldt County in Northern California, USGS says
A preliminary magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck Humboldt County in Northern California near the site of December's 6.4 quake, according to the USGS.
Fortifying for the Flood? Get Sandbags in Hopland, Ukiah, Redwood Valley, Willits, and Laytonville
Hoplandites! In anticipation of the upcoming weather system, Mendocino County’s Office of Emergency Services and the Hopland Band of Pomo Indians partnered to provide residents a big ol’ pile of free sand and a whole lotta sandbags to fortify their property from floodwaters. The sandbag station is located...
Humboldt Quake: Damage Investigation Underway
FERNDALE, CALIFORNIA – Miyamoto International teamed up with local and state authorities to assess the damage after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake woke up the north coast of California early Tuesday morning. Miyamoto experts began a survey of the damage after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook the coastal area of...
5.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California; second one in less than 2 weeks
A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck Northern California Sunday morning in an area where one struck less than two weeks ago, according to the US Geological Survey.
Earthquakes Shake California as 2023 Begins
California rang in the New Year with some earthquakes. A five-point-four quake was registered in Humboldt County, around 10:35 a.m. yesterday. The quake’s epicenter was nine miles southeast of Rio Dell, with a depth of 17-point-two miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Just one day prior, a four-point-zero magnitude quake struck around 10:49 p.m. This quake struck within a one-mile radius of a three-point-two magnitude quake that was reported no more than 30 minutes earlier. The first quake was felt throughout Monterey County. The USGS did not yet have reports of how far felt the second quake was felt. The quakes were along the San Andreas fault zone. No damage or injuries were reported.
Watch: Video captures moment magnitude 5.4 earthquake shakes Northern California
The earthquake was reported about 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell, California, and the United States Geological Survey said it was an aftershock from the magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck the region last month.
Quake Country: Rio Dell Reels as More Residences Red Tagged
The New Year’s Day 5.4 magnitude earthquake sent more than shockwaves through a small town already battered by the 6.4 magnitude quake on December 20, it left more people homeless as their residences failed to pass inspections.The town, the site of some shots used in CBS’s drama Fire Country, should perhaps be known as Quake Country, as the town’s volunteer firefighters have been key not in fighting flames (though they’ve done that, too) but in freeing trapped victims, distributing resources, and providing medical aid among many other tasks during this difficult time.
Strong wind and rain storm headed to North Coast this week
EUREKA, Calif. — This week, residents of Northern California can expect to be hit by a very strong storm system, according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. The storm will bring high winds to the region on Wednesday and possibly Thursday. Valley regions may see winds above 40 miles per hour, while coastal areas will likely see winds blowing up to 60 miles per hour. Gusts of greater than 70 miles per hour will be possible on ridgetops, especially those in northern Mendocino, Humboldt and Del Norte counties.
Fortuna School Seen Being Shaken With Showers of Sparks in New Video From 6.4 Quake on December 20
View from Fortuna Middle School surveillance camera during the 6.4 quake in Humboldt County. [Image submitted by Fortuna Elementary School District]. We know that the December 20 6.4 earthquake is over two weeks ago…but, this video, with sparks flying and Christmas tree rocking captures the sense of that wild ride better than any other video we’ve seen–and, we’ve seen some crazy ones.
5.4-magnitude earthquake shakes Humboldt County
HUMBOLDT COUNTY - Residents in the community of Rio Dell in Humbolt County were shaken this morning by an earthquake.The earthquake, which was measured as 5.4, struck around 10:35 a.m. about nine miles southeast of Rio Dell, the United States Geological Survey tweeted shortly after.This incident comes almost two weeks after a 6.4-magnitude quake in Humboldt County left two people dead.
[UPDATE 9:31 p.m.] Snow Falling on Mountain Roads
Snow has begun to stick on mountain passes. Chain control is in effect near Mad River on Hwy 36. The National Weather service is predicting snow above 3000 feet with possible accumulations of four to six inches across multiple areas after 10 a.m. and before 10 p.m.: “Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity, Northeastern Mendocino Interior.
