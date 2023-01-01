Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Legend Chef Emeril Lagasse's Most Popular RecipeJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
McDonald’s Permanently Closing Another Longstanding Location, Following Approximately 1000 U.S. Closures in Last DecadeJoel EisenbergLouisiana State
Mardi Gras and its history in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Passenger Sues Southwest Airlines for Allegedly Failing to Reimburse Customers for Canceled FlightsLarry LeaseNew Orleans, LA
Book Review: Almost There by Farrah Rochon Brings Lots of Spooky Vibes to New Orleans!Tiffany T.New Orleans, LA
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Look: Tom Brady's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral
Tom Brady is offering prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin as the NFL world awaits further updates on his status. Brady sent out a tweet on Tuesday morning offering his perspective on the situation. He says it puts playing the game he loves into perspective, considering it could be ...
Photos from the field after collapse of Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was suspended after the injury, and was later postponed by the NFL. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Cowboys Jerry Jones on Bills' Damar Hamlin: 'Watched in Fear'
While being proud of the way the scary situation was handled Monday night in Cincinnati, the owner said there's no clear-cut path for the NFL moving forward.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Eagles center Jason Kelce couldn't care less about clinching No. 1 seed after loss to Saints
All-Pro center Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles let a golden opportunity slip away on Sunday, failing to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC after an ugly loss to the New Orleans Saints 20-10. However, following the Eagles' disastrous loss, Kelce's mind wasn't on grabbing home-field advantage or...
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
New Laker Joins Starting Lineup for First Game of 2023
He'll look to provide a scoring punch.
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin In Critical Condition After Terrifying On-Field Injury
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Cardiac arrest results from electrical disturbances that cause the heart to suddenly stop beating properly. Hamlin suffered a cardiac
Yardbarker
2023 Mock Draft Monday 8.0 (3 Rounds)
This will be the final Mock Draft Monday of the season! After this, we’ll be shifting to the 2023 offseason Mock Drafts, and I’ll be doing full seven round selections for the Falcons. After beating the Cardinals, the Falcons are slated to pick 7th via Tankathon. This is...
Yardbarker
NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement
The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Injury Status In Pelicans-76ers Game
Zion Williamson has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers.
Yardbarker
Latest Damar Hamlin report provides potentially good news
Damar Hamlin is fighting for his life right now. Less than 24 hours ago he was preparing to play for the Buffalo Bills in a big matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on "Monday Night Football". And now he's fighting for his life, potentially because of a collision he took in...
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless Makes Bold Statement About LeBron James
One doesn’t have to be a basketball savant to realize that the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t going to compete this season. Even if they were to make a big move — which they’re not — they’d still need to get hot right now to straighten the ship and start going toe-to-toe with contenders.
Yardbarker
Friend shares medical update on Bills' Damar Hamlin
Rooney added the following message to those questioning his sourcing: “Source is me – His friend and marketing rep.”. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.
Yardbarker
Six players from hyped 2022 recruiting class among those fleeing Texas A&M
Per On3, the Aggies — who finished 5-7 in 2022 — lead college football with players who transferred out with 27. Of those players, six are from the much-ballyhooed top recruiting class of 2022. Cornerback Denver Harris and WR Chris Marshall were five-star recruits. Harris left for LSU, and Marshall is heading to Ole Miss.
Yardbarker
NBC Analyst Cris Collinsworth Compares Steelers Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett To Patrick Mahomes After Game-Winning Drive
It was expected that the Pittsburgh Steelers would take a quarterback in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft following the retirement of future Hall of Famer, Ben Roethlisberger. The front office and head coach, Mike Tomlin decided to go with the guy they were most familiar with, selecting Kenny Pickett out of the University of Pittsburgh with the 20th overall pick. He started as the second string behind free agent signee, Mitch Trubisky, but took over at halftime of the team’s Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and has held the #1 spot ever since, aside from missing one start due to a concussion.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham: Lakers Staff Decided To Shut Russell Westbrook Down At Halftime Against Hornets Due To Foot Soreness
With Anthony Davis already out, there is little room for error for the Los Angeles Lakers as everyone must step up in order to keep things afloat. One player who is extremely important in that regard is Russell Westbrook as his playmaking has been huge for the rest of the role players on the team.
Comments / 0