ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Panthers WR/KR Andre Roberts active for Week 17 vs. Buccaneers

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QRSXa_0k0PIwuD00

The biggest inactive for the Carolina Panthers in their Week 17 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is, undoubtedly, cornerback Jaycee Horn. But we already knew he’d be down for the day.

Instead, it’s who the Panthers do have in uniform that may be more telling—and they’ll have wide receiver Andre Roberts.

After missing the past 14 games due to a knee injury and an illness, the former All-Pro return specialist has been activated for this all-important NFC South showdown. He should, in what may be a huge boost for the Panthers, reassume return duties—both on punts and kickoffs.

As for Horn’s absence, the team also elevated cornerback Josh Norman from the practice squad to help fill the void. The 35-year-old veteran was signed on Monday.

Here’s who’s out for Carolina in Week 17:

  • DE Amaré Barno
  • S Juston Burris
  • OT Larnel Coleman
  • WR Rashard Higgins
  • CB Jaycee Horn
  • C Sam Tecklenburg

And for Tampa Bay:

  • TE Cameron Brate
  • CB Carlton Davis III
  • LB Carl Nassib
  • WR Breshad Perriman
  • QB Kyle Trask

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Payton shares how he would fix struggling Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Sean Payton already has an idea of how he’d start coaching Russell Wilson. The former New Orleans Saints head coach has made regular appearances on Colin Cowherd’s show after stepping down from his post, and with the 2022 season winding down speculation is already rife on how soon Payton could return to the NFL — and where. The Denver Broncos have made it known they’ll pull out all the stops to recruit Payton (as well as other big names like Jim Harbaugh and Dan Quinn), and they have enough draft assets to make it worth New Orleans’ while.
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs activate WR Mecole Hardman to 53-man roster, waive OT Geron Christian

Kansas City Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman has officially been activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. The fourth-year receiver was placed on injured reserve with an abdominal injury ahead of Week 11. He was designated to return from injured reserve last month and has been battling back through weight loss and injury. There was some uncertainty surrounding his status after a setback last week, but Chiefs HC Andy Reid confirmed that Hardman had a good practice on Wednesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

199K+
Followers
250K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy