Panthers WR/KR Andre Roberts active for Week 17 vs. Buccaneers

The biggest inactive for the Carolina Panthers in their Week 17 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is, undoubtedly, cornerback Jaycee Horn. But we already knew he’d be down for the day.

Instead, it’s who the Panthers do have in uniform that may be more telling—and they’ll have wide receiver Andre Roberts.

After missing the past 14 games due to a knee injury and an illness, the former All-Pro return specialist has been activated for this all-important NFC South showdown. He should, in what may be a huge boost for the Panthers, reassume return duties—both on punts and kickoffs.

As for Horn’s absence, the team also elevated cornerback Josh Norman from the practice squad to help fill the void. The 35-year-old veteran was signed on Monday.

Here’s who’s out for Carolina in Week 17:

DE Amaré Barno

S Juston Burris

OT Larnel Coleman

WR Rashard Higgins

CB Jaycee Horn

C Sam Tecklenburg

And for Tampa Bay: