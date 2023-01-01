ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Ground, WA

Inside the ‘LPBW’ Stars’ New Year’s Eve Celebrations: See How the Roloffs Rang in 2023

By Katherine Schaffstall
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AQakD_0k0PIqbr00

The stars of Little People, Big World let fans into their New Year’s Eve celebrations by sharing photos via Instagram on Saturday, December 31.

Tori Roloff posted several photos and videos throughout the night, revealing that she and her husband, Zach Roloff, opted to spend the night at home with their kids.

“No one I’d rather ring in the New Year with,” Tori, 31, captioned a photo of Zach, 32, and their kids Jackson, 5, and Lilah, 3. The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, are also the parents to son Josiah, 8 months.

In another Instagram Story slide, Lilah revealed that she got dressed up for the holiday by wearing a Queen Elsa costume from Frozen.

After the family played board games together, Tori, Zach, Jackson and Lilah counted down to midnight as they watched the ball drop. However, the former schoolteacher revealed that the family – who are based in Battle Ground, Washington – celebrated a few hours early by watching the East coast broadcast.

Their night concluded with the family saying goodnight to Josiah, who was resting in his crib. “By far my favorite thing to come out of 2022,” the mother of three said about her youngest son.

Tori and Zach weren’t the only Roloff family members to spend the holiday at home. Jeremy Roloffs wife, Audrey Roloff, revealed that she was enjoying a cozy night in by sharing a video of her working on her laptop near the fireplace.

Meanwhile, Matt Roloff rang in the New Year with his longtime girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, and his mother, Peggy Roloff. “And… that’s a wrap on 2022! A huge heartfelt ‘thank you’ to everyone for the amazing support I’ve gotten this past year. I don’t always make the best decisions BUT, I keep learning and plowing forward,” he captioned a photo of the group wearing crowns during their celebration. “I remain thankful for many things including my health, my amazing family, dear friends, Caryn being by my side and being able to spend time with my beautiful mother.”

“Being able to share the farm is going well with the short term and I’m also thankful SO many folks are booking ahead for a stay at Roloff Farms!” Matt, 61, continued in the caption. “Stay happy, laugh often, and know I wish you ALL the best in the coming New Year. Bring on ‘2023.’ Happy New Year.”

Keep scrolling to see how the Roloff family said goodbye to 2022 and began 2023.

Comments / 4

Edna Huntley
2d ago

Matt, you are being used and played like a worn-out piano!!! Carolyn is after your coins, and love has nothing to do with it. You should have kept your first wife. Your whole family has fallen apart because you invited the devil into your life. Matt believes you and misses gold-digger had been involved the whole time she was working for you. You are not fooling anyone!!!

Reply(3)
5
 

