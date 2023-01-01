: Donald Trump paid $0 in taxes in 2020. He’s not alone: 60% of households also paid no federal income tax that year, but for very different reasons.

Read full article on original website
Terrie
2d ago
How many were rich that didn’t pay? I bet the majority are low income. What’s wrong with this picture. Yep the rich get richer and the poorer get poorer and the middle class becomes nonexistent.
Reply(73)
73
truth4all
2d ago
Be upset with the tax loopholes congress put in place over the years to placate their wealthy donors and themselves. PS bidum uses those same loopholes.
Reply(11)
30
johnny
2d ago
The US worked just fine before federal income taxes were imposed. “Unlike many nations, we operate a largely voluntary tax compliance system, supported by oversight and auditing,” the IRS said in an internal memo. “That means that our revenue system— and hence our democracy—hinge on public faith that our tax laws are administered fairly and without favor.”
Reply(14)
17
Related
IRS warns of 50% penalty for failing to make retirement withdrawals
(The Center Square) – Throughout the decades, millions of Americans had small amounts from their paychecks withdrawn – before taxes were deducted – and invested the money in retirement plans. As those taxpayers retire or plan for retirement, the Internal Revenue Service is reminding them about required...
“Red flags”: Tax experts say Trump’s loans to kids revealed in tax returns “raise eyebrows”
According to a report from Politico, the non-partisan Joint Committee on Taxation has already been poring over Donald Trump's tax returns that were finally turned over after the Supreme Court spurned the former president's efforts to keep them secret — and they have raised five "red flags" so far.
Washington Examiner
Taxpayers filing their 2022 taxes could be in for a 'refund shock'
While many are getting ready to begin filing their 2022 taxes at the start of the New Year, it is likely that the refund they receive this year will not be as big as the refund they received last year. Some benefits that were enacted in response to the pandemic...
Attorney General Finds That Donald Trump Owed Millions Of Dollars To 'A Foreign Creditor' He 'Failed To Disclose' While President
You may or may not be surprised to find out that Donald Trump was not completely honest about his financial status, as it has emerged that he had almost $20M in undisclosed debt when he first ran for president back in 2016!. Trump’s Hidden Debt. We are only just...
iheart.com
IRS Announces $1,400 Stimulus Checks Going Out To Millions
The IRS has sent out letters alerting nine million households that they are eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals and $2,800 checks to couples. Eligible recipients mostly include taxpayers who don't need to file federal income tax returns because they don't earn enough to warrant one, and because of that, didn't get one or more of the original stimulus checks. Those recipients include single filers making less than $12,550 ($14,250 for those older than 65), and couples making less than $25,100 ($27,000 for those older than 65). This mostly affects those receiving Social Security but many others might be eligible as well.
Trump's taxes show Donald Trump gave $0.00 to charity in his final year in office
Despite repeatedly promising to donate his annual salary in office, former President Donald Trump apparently made zero charitable contributions during his last year in the White House, according to just-released tax documents from the House Ways and Means Committee. The taxes, published by Congress after a years-long and frequently acrimonious legal battle with the former president, show that while Trump did indeed make a series of salary donations in his first three years in office — often touted during White House press briefings. But Trump's well of philanthropic goodwill evidently dried up entirely by 2020, during which he reported absolutely no charitable...
iheart.com
Tax experts and even the IRS are warning you to not jump the gun!
The IRS is warning you to NOT file your 2022 return too early. Tax Attorney and CPA Mark Klecka agrees. "You can't file electronically with the IRS --- or they don't usually open -- until the end of January." Add to that the wide variety of official documents some tax payers should include. "If you have Reporting Information coming to you in the form of K-1 forms, you will not receive them until mid-March - or even later!"
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Millions of Americans Would Get $3,600 Payments in 2023 Under New Plan
Scores of Americans were lifted out of poverty thanks to 2021's expanded child tax credit. Whether it comes back in 2023 is another question.
Thanks to the Jan. 6 committee, Donald Trump is right: I’m saying ‘Merry Christmas’ again
Trump was no gift to the country, but holding him accountable might be. | Opinion
CNBC
'Early filers' should wait to submit their tax return in 2023, the IRS warns. Here's why
The IRS has a warning for early filers: You’ll need to wait for "key documents" before submitting your tax return. Taxpayers need to watch for Form 1099-K, which reports income for third-party payment networks such as Venmo or PayPal. Experts suggest waiting to file until "the end of February...
Tax returns show Trump made millions from father’s legacy while his own properties flopped
Donald Trump’s business empire relies much on public image and societal whims — and the cost of bucking those trends was evident in the second year of his presidency.Tax returns released on Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee show a surge of revenue for the former president in 2018, a year after he took office and placed his business empire into a blind trust controlled by his adult sons.The surge originated from a sale of numerous real estate properties, including some handed down to the then-president as part of his inheritance. Others were his own, built up...
‘Morning Joe’ Says Trump’s Tax Returns Prove ‘Hillary Clinton Was Right All Along': ‘He Was Desperate to Hide the Truth’ (Video)
The House Ways and Means Committee voted to release twice-impeached former president Donald Trump’s tax returns this week, after political commentators and the public begged for them for roughly six years. And, according to “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski, those returns prove that a lot of people — particularly Democrats — were right about Trump.
Even if charged and convicted, Trump will still be able to run in 2024 and serve if elected
The criminal referral of Donald Trump to the Department of Justice by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack is largely symbolic – the panel itself has no power to prosecute any individual. Nonetheless, the recommendation that Trump be investigated for four potential crimes – obstructing an official proceeding; conspiracy to defraud the United […] The post Even if charged and convicted, Trump will still be able to run in 2024 and serve if elected appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Prepare for a recession unlike any other, according to BlackRock, because "what worked in the past won't work now."
According to BlackRock, the global economy has entered a time of increased volatility and prior investing strategies would no longer be effective. The money manager believes that although a recession is coming, central banks won't be able to help markets by relaxing monetary policy this time.
All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security
It can be a rude awakening to many retirees to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $800 check to be sent out in just 15 days
The New Year is right around the corner, and with it will mark the completion of South Carolina giving residents who filed their 2021 tax returns a rebate of up to $800. South Carolina residents who have filed their 2021 SC1040 tax forms by Oct. 17 can expect to receive this rebate before the end of the year. The money will be given in the same bank account that people received their 2021 refund in, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
Daily Beast
Trump’s Taxes Are the Best Case Yet for Putting Him in Prison
Don’t let the cynics who know little about our tax system trick you into thinking there was nothing all that new or important in the six years of Donald Trump’s taxes released Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee. In fact, even if some of it was...
Surprise $1,400 Stimulus Checks: Who Will Receive the Federal Payment Before the End of the Year?
Unexpected money is always a wonderful thing, right? It mostly entails sending extra stimulus checks to people who meet a very specific criterion. No, there isn’t anything here that would count as a fourth stimulus payment. And the payment for the sixth and final child tax credit installment of 2021 is due in less than a month. Here is how some of you will still receive a $1,400 stimulus check in 2022 after all of that.
Trump fans who buy a $99 NFT of him as a superhero will be entered to win a 'priceless' meeting at Mar-a-Lago — but they'll have to cover their own travel and lodging expenses
Donald Trump on Thursday announced the digital trading card NFTs along with a sweepstakes to win a meeting with him that was valued as "priceless."
Comments / 462