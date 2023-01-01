ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

: Donald Trump paid $0 in taxes in 2020. He’s not alone: 60% of households also paid no federal income tax that year, but for very different reasons.

By Hannah Murphy in San Francisco, Joshua Oliver in London
wealthinsidermag.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 462

Terrie
2d ago

How many were rich that didn’t pay? I bet the majority are low income. What’s wrong with this picture. Yep the rich get richer and the poorer get poorer and the middle class becomes nonexistent.

Reply(73)
73
truth4all
2d ago

Be upset with the tax loopholes congress put in place over the years to placate their wealthy donors and themselves. PS bidum uses those same loopholes.

Reply(11)
30
johnny
2d ago

The US worked just fine before federal income taxes were imposed. “Unlike many nations, we operate a largely voluntary tax compliance system, supported by oversight and auditing,” the IRS said in an internal memo. “That means that our revenue system— and hence our democracy—hinge on public faith that our tax laws are administered fairly and without favor.”

Reply(14)
17
Related
Washington Examiner

Taxpayers filing their 2022 taxes could be in for a 'refund shock'

While many are getting ready to begin filing their 2022 taxes at the start of the New Year, it is likely that the refund they receive this year will not be as big as the refund they received last year. Some benefits that were enacted in response to the pandemic...
iheart.com

IRS Announces $1,400 Stimulus Checks Going Out To Millions

The IRS has sent out letters alerting nine million households that they are eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals and $2,800 checks to couples. Eligible recipients mostly include taxpayers who don't need to file federal income tax returns because they don't earn enough to warrant one, and because of that, didn't get one or more of the original stimulus checks. Those recipients include single filers making less than $12,550 ($14,250 for those older than 65), and couples making less than $25,100 ($27,000 for those older than 65). This mostly affects those receiving Social Security but many others might be eligible as well.
The Week

Trump's taxes show Donald Trump gave $0.00 to charity in his final year in office

Despite repeatedly promising to donate his annual salary in office, former President Donald Trump apparently made zero charitable contributions during his last year in the White House, according to just-released tax documents from the House Ways and Means Committee.  The taxes, published by Congress after a years-long and frequently acrimonious legal battle with the former president, show that while Trump did indeed make a series of salary donations in his first three years in office  — often touted during White House press briefings. But Trump's well of philanthropic goodwill evidently dried up entirely by 2020, during which he reported absolutely no charitable...
WASHINGTON STATE
iheart.com

Tax experts and even the IRS are warning you to not jump the gun!

The IRS is warning you to NOT file your 2022 return too early. Tax Attorney and CPA Mark Klecka agrees. "You can't file electronically with the IRS --- or they don't usually open -- until the end of January." Add to that the wide variety of official documents some tax payers should include. "If you have Reporting Information coming to you in the form of K-1 forms, you will not receive them until mid-March - or even later!"
The Independent

Tax returns show Trump made millions from father’s legacy while his own properties flopped

Donald Trump’s business empire relies much on public image and societal whims — and the cost of bucking those trends was evident in the second year of his presidency.Tax returns released on Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee show a surge of revenue for the former president in 2018, a year after he took office and placed his business empire into a blind trust controlled by his adult sons.The surge originated from a sale of numerous real estate properties, including some handed down to the then-president as part of his inheritance. Others were his own, built up...
TheWrap

‘Morning Joe’ Says Trump’s Tax Returns Prove ‘Hillary Clinton Was Right All Along': ‘He Was Desperate to Hide the Truth’ (Video)

The House Ways and Means Committee voted to release twice-impeached former president Donald Trump’s tax returns this week, after political commentators and the public begged for them for roughly six years. And, according to “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski, those returns prove that a lot of people — particularly Democrats — were right about Trump.
WASHINGTON STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Even if charged and convicted, Trump will still be able to run in 2024 and serve if elected

The criminal referral of Donald Trump to the Department of Justice by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack is largely symbolic – the panel itself has no power to prosecute any individual. Nonetheless, the recommendation that Trump be investigated for four potential crimes – obstructing an official proceeding; conspiracy to defraud the United […] The post Even if charged and convicted, Trump will still be able to run in 2024 and serve if elected appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct one-time $800 check to be sent out in just 15 days

The New Year is right around the corner, and with it will mark the completion of South Carolina giving residents who filed their 2021 tax returns a rebate of up to $800. South Carolina residents who have filed their 2021 SC1040 tax forms by Oct. 17 can expect to receive this rebate before the end of the year. The money will be given in the same bank account that people received their 2021 refund in, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Daily Beast

Trump’s Taxes Are the Best Case Yet for Putting Him in Prison

Don’t let the cynics who know little about our tax system trick you into thinking there was nothing all that new or important in the six years of Donald Trump’s taxes released Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee. In fact, even if some of it was...
Blogging Big Blue

Surprise $1,400 Stimulus Checks: Who Will Receive the Federal Payment Before the End of the Year?

Unexpected money is always a wonderful thing, right? It mostly entails sending extra stimulus checks to people who meet a very specific criterion. No, there isn’t anything here that would count as a fourth stimulus payment. And the payment for the sixth and final child tax credit installment of 2021 is due in less than a month. Here is how some of you will still receive a $1,400 stimulus check in 2022 after all of that.

Comments / 0

Community Policy