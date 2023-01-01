Read full article on original website
Oregon judge extends ban on new gun law's background checks
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon judge on Tuesday declined to lift his order that temporarily freezes part of a new, voter-approved gun safety measure requiring a completed criminal background check before a gun can be sold or transferred. Harney County Judge Robert S. Raschio previously dealt a blow...
Republican Joe Lombardo sworn in as Nevada's 31st governor
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Former Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo became Nevada’s 31st governor Monday, taking office on a vow to raise certain criminal penalties, diversify Nevada's economy and become America’s “education governor,” in part by promoting vouchers and replacing nonpunitive intervention measures in schools with discipline.
Feds say railroad must deliver grain to California chickens
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal regulators have ordered Union Pacific railroad to make sure a livestock producer gets the grain it needs in California to prevent millions of chickens and hundreds of thousands of cattle from starving. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board told the railroad it must improve service...
Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff
MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a cliff in Northern California, seriously wounding two children and a second adult after the 250-foot drop, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Dharmesh A. Patel of...
California's ban on around 70,000 vehicles takes effect this week
The final rule in a set of regulations adopted 15 years ago has taken effect.
A truly 'brutal system': Atmospheric river to slam California
A parade of atmospheric rivers has been lashing the West Coast, producing near-record rainfall, triggering flooding and mudslides and toppling trees. Now another atmospheric river, or strip of deep tropical moisture with torrential downpours and attendant strong winds, is set to blast the Golden State on Wednesday and Thursday, continuing a waterlogged pattern that could persist for 10 days or more.
California storm live updates: 85 mph wind knocks Marin County
Get the latest information on the bomb cyclone slamming California.
Father Deliberately Drove Car Off Cliff, Authorities Say After Dramatic Rescue
The rescue was described as almost miraculous. A family of four whose car had careened off a treacherous cliff-top road in Northern California, plummeted more than 250 feet and trapped them on Monday managed to survive and avoid life-threatening injuries. But now, authorities say that their car’s dramatic drop wasn’t...
Bomb cyclone forecast to pound Calif. beaches with waves up to 30 feet tall
A bomb cyclone is churning up the Pacific Ocean and is expected to send monster waves up to 30 feet tall to Northern and Southern California coast on Thursday.
Russian River forecast to flood at least twice amid California storms
California's Russian River is expected to spill over its banks at least twice amid a series of potent winter storms.
CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 4, 2023. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in. Navarro River at Navarro affecting Mendocino County. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for. the Navarro River at Navarro. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:15 AM...
4 alive in 'miracle' after car plunges off California cliff
MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — A 4-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy and two adults survived Monday after their car plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area known as Devil’s Slide that’s known for fatal wrecks, officials said. The Tesla sedan plummeted...
Report: 1 found dead in car submerged in water on California's Hwy. 99
California's Highway 99 near Sacramento reopened Sunday night after a lake of water covered the roadway amid a historic atmospheric river event.
How to check Bay Area river levels for flooding in real time
The National Weather Service is projecting flooding on the Russian River this week.
Highway 1 closures remain in Santa Cruz, Big Sur area
The record-setting atmospheric river that slammed the San Francisco Bay Area as well as surrounding areas caused multiple road closures throughout the region due to flooding, downed trees and sinkholes.
