McCullar block puts a stop to former Jayhawk Bryce Thompson’s career performance, secures New Year’s Eve win

University Daily Kansan
Dajuan Harris sets career high in win over Texas Tech
Redshirt-junior guard Dajuan Harris notched a career-high 18 points Tuesday evening in the Jayhawks' 75-72 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Harris came into the game averaging 7.5 points per game and hit his season average in the first half of Tuesday’s matchup with Texas Tech, boosting Kansas to a 43-36 lead heading into the locker room.
University Daily Kansan
Adams continues to impress for Jayhawks
Sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr. is playing at a very high level for Kansas, and is helping them win in a variety of different ways, just as he did in the Jayhawks’ 75-72 win over Texas Tech. He has scored in double figures in each of the last seven games with his 14 point performance against Texas Tech Tuesday.
Kansas running back Ky Thomas enters transfer portal
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas sophomore running back Ky Thomas has entered the transfer portal. Thomas announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday night. Thomas spent one year with the Jayhawks after transferring from Minnesota. Thomas, a Topeka native and graduate of Topeka High, said wanted to play closer to home before the 2022 season. After 166 […]
CBS Sports
Texas Tech vs. Kansas: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The #3 Kansas Jayhawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Jayhawks and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena. Bragging rights belong to Kansas for now since they're up 12-3 across their past 15 matchups.
KU wants a wide receiver transfer, here's what Andy Kotelnicki said the coaches are looking for
The Kansas football program could return almost all of its production from the 2022 season next year. With Steven McBride currently set as the only outgoing wideout, KU is on track to maintain 98.9 percent of its yardage production and 98.6 percent of its receiving production from wide receivers. Even though there will be continuity inside the wide receiver room next season, the KU coaches are still looking for another wide receiver in the transfer portal and junior college ranks.
Frozen pipes burst in Oklahoma City University’s athletic facility, destroys basketball court
An old man win winter is causing an unexpected and costly surprise for Oklahoma City University as the institution becomes the latest victim of a frozen pipe burst.
Rebels Pursuing Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders?
Track the player movement with the Ole Miss Rebels football roster following the 2022 college football season
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KVOE
2 Area High School football players selected to play in Shrine Bowl
Two area High School Football players have been selected to play in the Kansas Shrine Bowl. Landon Boss of Osage City will play for the East squad. Ethan Burton of Council Grove will play for the West squad.
kmuw.org
This database upholds policing ethics. But not all forces in Kansas use it.
The woman was going through a rough time and was worried when she went to the Gardner Police Station in 2020. After recently reporting being beaten by her husband, she was now afraid he may have hidden a GPS tracker on her car. The police officer, whom she had never...
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to hold vote on controversial project
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is preparing to vote on whether to spend millions of dollars on design plans that the agency may never use.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
northeastnews.net
Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End
Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
1 dead in early Monday morning 2-vehicle crash in Lawrence
One person died and a second person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Lawrence, Kansas.
Woman found with critical gunshot wound Monday in Miami County, Kansas
Miami County Sheriff's deputies found a woman in a ditch New Year's day with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Royals Considering 14 Downtown Sites for New $2B Stadium
The Kansas City Royals announced plans in November to build a $2 billion downtown stadium and district, but exactly where the team will land is still unknown. “We have looked at 14 different sites in downtown Kansas City,” said Earl Santee, global chair and founder of Populous. “It needs to be more than a ballpark. It’s about what happens before and after the game that makes a community.”
Five injured in multiple crashes on I-35 in Olathe
Olathe police responded to multiple crashes on southbound Interstate 35 near Lone Elm Road on Monday evening.
KCTV 5
Excessive speed plays role in Kansas Turnpike crash seriously injuring 1 in Wyandotte County
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed lost control and crashed on I-70 Saturday afternoon, resulting in serious injuries for the driver. A report from the Kansas Highway Patrol said a 54-year-old man from Kansas City, Kansas, was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his 1986 Cadillac El Dorado. The vehicle struck a concrete barrier wall on I-70 near the 416.6 mile marker shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.
WIBW
Lawrence woman sent to hospital after crash near Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was sent to a local hospital after she hit a barrier wall on the interstate near Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 184.9 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee Co. with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
KGS crews respond to line struck in Southwest Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service crews are addressing a struck gas line in Southwest Topeka. KGS trucks are in the area of 34th Pl. and Belle Ave. Crews on the scene confirmed to 13 NEWS that the area is safe. KGS confirmed a third party struck a line in that area. They say repairs have been completed with no disruptions to service.
