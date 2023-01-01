McCullar block puts a stop to former Jayhawk Bryce Thompson’s career performance, secures New Year’s Eve win

The Kansas football program could return almost all of its production from the 2022 season next year. With Steven McBride currently set as the only outgoing wideout, KU is on track to maintain 98.9 percent of its yardage production and 98.6 percent of its receiving production from wide receivers. Even though there will be continuity inside the wide receiver room next season, the KU coaches are still looking for another wide receiver in the transfer portal and junior college ranks.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO