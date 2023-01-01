ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

McCullar block puts a stop to former Jayhawk Bryce Thompson’s career performance, secures New Year’s Eve win

By Madelynn Hartley
University Daily Kansan
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
University Daily Kansan

Dajuan Harris sets career high in win over Texas Tech

Redshirt-junior guard Dajuan Harris notched a career-high 18 points Tuesday evening in the Jayhawks' 75-72 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Harris came into the game averaging 7.5 points per game and hit his season average in the first half of Tuesday’s matchup with Texas Tech, boosting Kansas to a 43-36 lead heading into the locker room.
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily Kansan

Adams continues to impress for Jayhawks

Sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr. is playing at a very high level for Kansas, and is helping them win in a variety of different ways, just as he did in the Jayhawks’ 75-72 win over Texas Tech. He has scored in double figures in each of the last seven games with his 14 point performance against Texas Tech Tuesday.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Kansas running back Ky Thomas enters transfer portal

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas sophomore running back Ky Thomas has entered the transfer portal. Thomas announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday night. Thomas spent one year with the Jayhawks after transferring from Minnesota. Thomas, a Topeka native and graduate of Topeka High, said wanted to play closer to home before the 2022 season. After 166 […]
LAWRENCE, KS
CBS Sports

Texas Tech vs. Kansas: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The #3 Kansas Jayhawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Jayhawks and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena. Bragging rights belong to Kansas for now since they're up 12-3 across their past 15 matchups.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

KU wants a wide receiver transfer, here's what Andy Kotelnicki said the coaches are looking for

The Kansas football program could return almost all of its production from the 2022 season next year. With Steven McBride currently set as the only outgoing wideout, KU is on track to maintain 98.9 percent of its yardage production and 98.6 percent of its receiving production from wide receivers. Even though there will be continuity inside the wide receiver room next season, the KU coaches are still looking for another wide receiver in the transfer portal and junior college ranks.
LAWRENCE, KS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
northeastnews.net

Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End

Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Front Office Sports

Royals Considering 14 Downtown Sites for New $2B Stadium

The Kansas City Royals announced plans in November to build a $2 billion downtown stadium and district, but exactly where the team will land is still unknown. “We have looked at 14 different sites in downtown Kansas City,” said Earl Santee, global chair and founder of Populous. “It needs to be more than a ballpark. It’s about what happens before and after the game that makes a community.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Excessive speed plays role in Kansas Turnpike crash seriously injuring 1 in Wyandotte County

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed lost control and crashed on I-70 Saturday afternoon, resulting in serious injuries for the driver. A report from the Kansas Highway Patrol said a 54-year-old man from Kansas City, Kansas, was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his 1986 Cadillac El Dorado. The vehicle struck a concrete barrier wall on I-70 near the 416.6 mile marker shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Lawrence woman sent to hospital after crash near Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was sent to a local hospital after she hit a barrier wall on the interstate near Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 184.9 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee Co. with reports of an injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

KGS crews respond to line struck in Southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service crews are addressing a struck gas line in Southwest Topeka. KGS trucks are in the area of 34th Pl. and Belle Ave. Crews on the scene confirmed to 13 NEWS that the area is safe. KGS confirmed a third party struck a line in that area. They say repairs have been completed with no disruptions to service.
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy