Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ Is “Tough on William in Particular,” Report Says

Finally, someone with (alleged) knowledge of the contents of Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir, Spare , is speaking out—and it appears the tome is none too kind to Prince William, Harry’s older brother, multiple outlets report. A source with knowledge of the book tells The Sunday Times that the “personal and emotional” book is “tough on William in particular,” mirroring exactly Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, in which the lion’s share of criticism went to the Prince of Wales.

“Generally, I think the book [will be] worse for them than the royal family is expecting,” the source tells The Sunday Times . “Everything is laid bare. Charles comes out of it better than I had expected, but it’s tough on William in particular, and even Kate gets a bit of a broadside.”

In Harry & Meghan , Harry claimed that William “screamed and shouted” at him at a family meeting at Sandringham to discuss Harry and Meghan’s impending exit as working members of the royal family.

“There are these minute details and a description of the fight between the brothers,” the source says of the book. “I personally can’t see how Harry and William will be able to reconcile after this.”

The Sun reports that “the memoir will answer questions which were not broached in Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show,” and the outlet reports that experts believe dramatic moments were held back from the docuseries to be saved as content for Harry’s book.

“It is very clear that Harry is holding things back for his book,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams tells the outlet. “All of this is part of a gigantic operation with huge money to play for. You always have to hold things back if you want them to sell, because you want sensation. Netflix feel as though they’ve gotten their money’s worth with their six hours of content, but it’s clear there is more drama to come in the book. The book is titled Spare and it's perfectly obvious that there’s not much brotherly love around.”

According to The Independent , Spare is just the first part in a $20 million four-book deal between Harry and Meghan and publisher Penguin Random House, potentially setting Meghan up for a tell-all of her own in the future, as Marie Claire has previously reported. Spare hits shelves on January 10.

Cat
3d ago

I’m sure William will overcome this. He should be used to all the BS his brother has said, and will continue to say. Harry is a very troubled person.

