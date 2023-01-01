Read full article on original website
Reports that Cristiano Ronaldo has transfer clause in Al-Nassr contract allowing him to join Newcastle denied
REPORTS that Cristiano Ronaldo has a clause in his Al-Nassr contract that means he could move to Newcastle if they qualify for the Champions League have been denied. The former Manchester United man, 37, joined the Saudi Arabian side last week after failing to secure a deal with a European club.
Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped by Portugal was 'not a shock' claims Man City star Bernardo Silva
Bernardo Silva has revealed that Portugal stars only found out about Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped from the starting XI at the World Cup just two hours before kick-off.
Report: Manchester United Preparing Offer For World Cup Star Striker
A report suggests that Manchester United will prepare to make an offer for a world cup star striker.
Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after transfer
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was officially presented by Al Nassr as the Saudi Arabian club’s superstar new signing on Tuesday, and said he turned down multiple other offers from Europe and North America. The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to play in the Saudi Pro League in one of the most surprising transfers in the sport's history. ...
Al-Nassr Boss Jokes About Also Wanting Lionel Messi After Cristiano Ronaldo Signing (Video)
Cristiano Ronaldo’s European football career appears to be over as the 37-year-old, who mutually parted ways with Manchester United in November, signed with Saudi Arabia-based club Al-Nassr last Friday. Al-Nassr manager, French tactician Rudi Garcia, was in a joking mood during a recent press conference when asked about his...
Report: Manchester United 'Make Offer' For Spanish International Midfielder
Manchester United and Bayern Munich have reportedly made an offer for a Spanish international midfielder.
Manchester United in talks over transfer of 29-year-old former England international
Manchester United are reportedly in talks over a surprise transfer deal for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland. The 29-year-old could be about to come in as a new backup ‘keeper at Old Trafford, following Martin Dubravka’s return to Newcastle United after spending the first half of the season on loan with Man Utd.
Ex-Inter Milan Defender Marco Andreolli: “Marcelo Brozovic Is A Big Absence, But Simone Inzaghi Has A Large Squad Available”
Former Inter defender Mrco Andreolli feels that while midfielder Marcelo Brozovic will be a big miss for the Nerazzurri, there are other players who can pick up the slack. Speaking to Italian broadcaster Radio CRC, via FCInterNews, the former defender noted that Inter coach Simone Inzaghi has a deep squad at his disposal despite the loss of Brozovic for a few matches through injury.
Manchester United report: Red Devils intensify efforts to sign Yann Sommer
Manchester United are short in the goalkeeping department following loanee Martin Dubravka's return to Newcastle
Report: Chelsea Eyeing January Move For Atletico Madrid's Nahuel Molina
Chelsea are really insisting on signing a right-back in the January transfer window to replace Reece James. James will be out for up to four weeks after re-injuring his knee against Bournemouth. Right-back has always been a position Chelsea wanted to add more depth to but it has now become...
Soccer: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022-USA at Netherlands
Dec 3, 2022; Al Rayyan, Qatar; United States of America manager Gregg Berhalter acknowledges fans after losing a round of sixteen match against the Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Khalifa International Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Lionel Messi welcomed back to PSG training with brilliant gesture
Lionel Messi receives a guard of honour as he returns to Paris Saint-Germain training for the first time since winning the World Cup.
Conflicting reports regarding Juve’s starting formation for Cremonese
Thankfully, the wait is finally over as Juventus prepare to resume their Serie A campaign on Wednesday in an away fixture against Cremonese. At the moment, the Bianconeri fans are looking forward to find out which players will take the field from the get-go. But in this regard, the picture remains uncertain, with two sources reporting different lineups.
Report – Arsenal interested in a move for Ligue 1 youngster
Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs monitoring Ligue 1 youngster Elye Wahi as he shines for Montpellier. The 19-year-old has scored seven goals and provided an assist in 16 French top-flight games this season and he will likely get better before this season ends. Arsenal has some...
Lionel Messi celebrated by PSG in return to training
Argentina icon Lionel Messi returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, and though the team is based in France and many of his teammates are French, he was still greeted with a warm welcome back. After training, Messi expressed his gratitude the club staff and his teammates for their...
Juventus midfielder tops passing accuracy charts in Big Five European leagues
Despite recently lifting the World Cup trophy in Qatar, Leandro Paredes will have to win over the hearts of Juventus supporters by producing impressive performances in black and white. Since making the switch from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day, the midfielder is yet to showcase the type of skills that...
Chelsea in Marquinhos transfer blow with Brazilian defender set to sign new long-term deal at PSG this month
CHELSEA have reportedly suffered a transfer blow with Marquinhos set to sign a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain. The 28-year-old Brazil defender has been at Parc des Princes since moving from Roma in 2013. However, he has been linked with numerous transfers over the past few years. Chelsea failed with...
Exclusive: It looks “impossible” for Manchester United to clinch surprise transfer
Fabrizio Romano seemingly doesn’t rate Manchester United’s chances of signing former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud. The France international, however, is surely staying at AC Milan and is close to signing a new contract at the San Siro, according to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing. Man Utd...
Drake Kicks It With Soccer Legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic Following AC Milan Investment
Drake continues to rub shoulders with soccer’s elite, this time with a star player from a team he recently invested in. After ringing in the New Year in St. Barts with Diddy, French Montana, Yung Miami and more, the 6 God jetted to Miami, Florida this week where he was spotted kicking it with legendary striker Zlatan Ibrahimović.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Arabia era begins with Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo was introduced on Tuesday by Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, which signed him to a contract through 2024-25 reportedly worth as much as $90 million annually. The big picture: The shocking transfer is already fueling the debate about Saudi Arabia using "sportswashing" to distract from its poor human rights record and boost its image internationally, per AP.
