Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after transfer

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was officially presented by Al Nassr as the Saudi Arabian club’s superstar new signing on Tuesday, and said he turned down multiple other offers from Europe and North America. The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to play in the Saudi Pro League in one of the most surprising transfers in the sport's history. ...
Yardbarker

Al-Nassr Boss Jokes About Also Wanting Lionel Messi After Cristiano Ronaldo Signing (Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s European football career appears to be over as the 37-year-old, who mutually parted ways with Manchester United in November, signed with Saudi Arabia-based club Al-Nassr last Friday. Al-Nassr manager, French tactician Rudi Garcia, was in a joking mood during a recent press conference when asked about his...
Yardbarker

Manchester United in talks over transfer of 29-year-old former England international

Manchester United are reportedly in talks over a surprise transfer deal for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland. The 29-year-old could be about to come in as a new backup ‘keeper at Old Trafford, following Martin Dubravka’s return to Newcastle United after spending the first half of the season on loan with Man Utd.
Yardbarker

Ex-Inter Milan Defender Marco Andreolli: “Marcelo Brozovic Is A Big Absence, But Simone Inzaghi Has A Large Squad Available”

Former Inter defender Mrco Andreolli feels that while midfielder Marcelo Brozovic will be a big miss for the Nerazzurri, there are other players who can pick up the slack. Speaking to Italian broadcaster Radio CRC, via FCInterNews, the former defender noted that Inter coach Simone Inzaghi has a deep squad at his disposal despite the loss of Brozovic for a few matches through injury.
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Eyeing January Move For Atletico Madrid's Nahuel Molina

Chelsea are really insisting on signing a right-back in the January transfer window to replace Reece James. James will be out for up to four weeks after re-injuring his knee against Bournemouth. Right-back has always been a position Chelsea wanted to add more depth to but it has now become...
The Herald News

Soccer: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022-USA at Netherlands

Dec 3, 2022; Al Rayyan, Qatar; United States of America manager Gregg Berhalter acknowledges fans after losing a round of sixteen match against the Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Khalifa International Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Yardbarker

Conflicting reports regarding Juve’s starting formation for Cremonese

Thankfully, the wait is finally over as Juventus prepare to resume their Serie A campaign on Wednesday in an away fixture against Cremonese. At the moment, the Bianconeri fans are looking forward to find out which players will take the field from the get-go. But in this regard, the picture remains uncertain, with two sources reporting different lineups.
Yardbarker

Report – Arsenal interested in a move for Ligue 1 youngster

Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs monitoring Ligue 1 youngster Elye Wahi as he shines for Montpellier. The 19-year-old has scored seven goals and provided an assist in 16 French top-flight games this season and he will likely get better before this season ends. Arsenal has some...
FOX Sports

Lionel Messi celebrated by PSG in return to training

Argentina icon Lionel Messi returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, and though the team is based in France and many of his teammates are French, he was still greeted with a warm welcome back. After training, Messi expressed his gratitude the club staff and his teammates for their...
Yardbarker

Juventus midfielder tops passing accuracy charts in Big Five European leagues

Despite recently lifting the World Cup trophy in Qatar, Leandro Paredes will have to win over the hearts of Juventus supporters by producing impressive performances in black and white. Since making the switch from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day, the midfielder is yet to showcase the type of skills that...
Yardbarker

Exclusive: It looks “impossible” for Manchester United to clinch surprise transfer

Fabrizio Romano seemingly doesn’t rate Manchester United’s chances of signing former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud. The France international, however, is surely staying at AC Milan and is close to signing a new contract at the San Siro, according to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing. Man Utd...
HipHopDX.com

Drake Kicks It With Soccer Legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic Following AC Milan Investment

Drake continues to rub shoulders with soccer’s elite, this time with a star player from a team he recently invested in. After ringing in the New Year in St. Barts with Diddy, French Montana, Yung Miami and more, the 6 God jetted to Miami, Florida this week where he was spotted kicking it with legendary striker Zlatan Ibrahimović.
Axios

Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Arabia era begins with Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo was introduced on Tuesday by Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, which signed him to a contract through 2024-25 reportedly worth as much as $90 million annually. The big picture: The shocking transfer is already fueling the debate about Saudi Arabia using "sportswashing" to distract from its poor human rights record and boost its image internationally, per AP.

