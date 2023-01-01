ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagle' Hurts misses 2nd straight game with sprained shoulder

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zK8a9_0k0P4J6100

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Jalen Hurts missed his second straight game with a sprained right shoulder, forcing the Philadelphia Eagles to turn to backup quarterback Gardner Minshew on Sunday to try to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win against New Orleans.

Hurts was listed as doubtful on the injury report headed into the game, and the Eagles (13-2) decided not to risk his health with the team already in the playoffs. Hurts was injured two weeks ago on a hard tackle in a win against the Bears.

Minshew threw for 355 yards and two touchdowns but also committed three of the Eagles’ four costly turnovers, with a pair of picks and a fumble in last week’s loss at Dallas.

The Eagles would clinch the division and the No. 1 seed with a win over the Saints (6-9) this week or a victory next week against the New York Giants (8-6-1).

Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson also was inactive with a groin injury.

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was active after he missed 10 straight games because of an abdominal injury.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
WSB Radio

Big dunk leaves rim crooked, delays Celtics-Nuggets game

DENVER — (AP) — The rim was bent, nobody seemed to know how to fix it and for 35 minutes Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets players struggled to stay warm in a bizarre scene Sunday night that left Celtics star Jaylen Brown fuming. Boston's Robert Williams III seemed...
DENVER, CO
WSB Radio

Week 17 Sunday Night NFL Recap: Kenny Pickett keeps Steelers alive, Packers embarrass Vikings, Buccaneers clinch NFC South & Eagles fall fast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Rookie Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett led the comeback of the day, with just under two minutes to spare, down four against the rival Baltimore Ravens. Escaping a sack, he fluttered off to the left side of the pocket and fired a laser to running back Najee Harris in the front corner of the end zone to put the Steelers up 3 and keep their playoff hopes alive.
WSB Radio

NFL teams, players offer prayers for Damar Hamlin after on-field collapse

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was rushed to the hospital. Hamlin collapsed moments after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. After the tackle, Hamlin stood up before collapsing backward. Medical personnel administered CPR on the field for 10 minutes as players looked on, The New York Times reported.
WSB Radio

Don't let biases make you forget these important fantasy football notes in 2023 draft season

Due to the various biases our brains employ to simplify our everyday lives, it’s easy to overlook some important fantasy football takeaways. How you won or lost your final meaningful fantasy matchup(s) will hold a larger place in your memory when next season rolls around (recency bias). What’s happening with your favorite team right now will also carry more weight when you do your summer preparation.
ARIZONA STATE
WSB Radio

Fantasy Football Six-Pack: Numbers to remember for 2023 drafts

86.4 - First-year receiver Rashid Shaheed has been an absolute revelation, forcing his way into a significant late-season role for the Saints. He's caught 86.4 percent of his targets (19 of 22) over his last five games, an outrageous rate for a player averaging over 18 yards per catch. Keep this blazing-fast wideout in your fantasy plans for 2023:
WSB Radio

Week 18 Fantasy Football: Running Back rankings

At one point this season, Cam Akers' future with the Los Angeles Rams was uncertain. Now, he's a bright spot in the offense and came through for fantasy managers in the playoffs. From nearly being traded (or even released) ahead of the NFL's deadline to putting up career-best production, Akers' turnaround has been something to behold.
WSB Radio

Family rep: Hamlin's recovery moving in positive direction

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Damar Hamlin's recovery is moving in "a positive direction" two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player's marketing representative said Wednesday. “We all remain optimistic,” Jordon Rooney, a family spokesman...
BUFFALO, NY
WSB Radio

Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe hits $6 million after Bills safety's cardiac arrest on 'Monday Night Football'

If there's hope to be taken from the terrifying situation around Damar Hamlin, it comes straight from the Buffalo Bills safety's two-year-old GoFundMe. Less than 24 hours after Hamlin's collapse and hospitalization caused the suspension of a "Monday Night Football" game, his only available public fundraiser has hit $6 million. The original goal of the GoFundMe, set up to fund a toy drive in his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pa., was $2,500.
WSB Radio

NBA says Mitchell's desperation score shouldn't have counted

Donovan Mitchell sent the best game of his career to overtime with an incredible play. A little too incredible, the NBA said. Mitchell's desperation basket that forced overtime — off an intentionally missed free throw — and extended what became his 71-point effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers in their 145-134 victory over the Chicago Bulls shouldn't have counted, the NBA said Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
114K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy