Terron Armstead, Xavien Howard lead list of Dolphins' inactives vs. Patriots

By Mike Masala
 3 days ago
The Miami Dolphins are set to play in their 16th regular season game under new head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re taking on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 17.

For the New Year’s Day matchup, the Dolphins have listed seven players as inactive, including left tackle Terron Armstead.

Joining Armstead on this list are quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, cornerback Xavien Howard, linebacker Bradley Chubb, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, offensive tackle Eric Fisher and tight end Tanner Conner.

Without Howard, undrafted rookie Kader Kohou steps into the top cornerback spot with Keion Crossen, Justin Bethel and Noah Igbinoghene filling in behind him.

Left tackle is an interesting situation as well. Miami will likely use Greg Little again to fill in for Armstead. However, they may opt to use Brandon Shell, who’s been playing right tackle, on the left side or slide in veteran Kendall Lamm, who was signed to the active roster on Saturday.

This news makes this division battle much more difficult for the Dolphins.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

