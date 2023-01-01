ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Dell, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lostcoastoutpost.com

(PHOTOS) Early Morning Fire Erupts in Vacant Eureka House

A dozen years after the 6.5 magnitude earthquake of 2010 knocked it off its foundation, a vacant house on the 2100 block of Eureka’s California Street erupted in flames shortly before dawn Wednesday. As neighbors gathered to watch, Humboldt Bay Fire responded and managed to extinguish the blaze before...
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Yet more amazing satellite imagery of inbound storm. Multiple sub-vortices are visible rotating around common center inside broader low pressure system (aka “Fujiwhara effect”). A powerful cold front will bring high winds & heavy rain to California in coming hours.

Caltrans District 1 is posting photos of some of the many trees that have submitted to the forces of heavy wind and loose, rain-saturated soil. Last we heard, Hwy. 101 remains closed between Seawood Drive near Trinidad and Orick. Going Down @ 12:35 p.m. Going Down @ 11:58 a.m. Going...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

HUMBOLDT OES: Around 70 Local Buildings Deemed Unsafe in the Wake of the Quakes, in Total; Here is the Big List of Resources for People Who Need Help

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services remains activated and continues in coordination with state and local partners to provide recovery resources to our community following two significant earthquakes affecting the county. In addition to the earthquake response, the county’s Emergency Operations Center is also monitoring and preparing for any potential impacts related to an upcoming winter storm system forecasted to reach the county within the next day.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

‘We’re in Crisis Mode’: Collapsing Cannabis Industry Guts Garberville Businesses; Local Leaders Look to Tourism as a Saving Grace

Garberville is in a bad way. The collapse of California’s cannabis market has devastated the local economy and left communities throughout Southern Humboldt struggling to stay afloat. Businesses are closing left and right, and residents who have built their livelihoods around the region’s prolific cannabis industry fear they will lose everything.
GARBERVILLE, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Joseph (Joe) Jesse Riley, 1954-2022

In loving memory of Joseph (Joe) Jesse Riley, 68, who passed away of a sudden heart attack on Thanksgiving Day, November, 25, 2022, at his home in Eureka. Joseph was born April 12,1954 in Patterson, New Jersey, to late Joseph Riley, Sr and Kathryn Riley. He was welcomed home by is loving sister, Kathleen. Joe attended Catholic and public school in New Jersey until age 11, when his family moved to California. He graduated from Cupertino High School in 1972.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Travis Roger Low, 1952-2022

Travis Roger Low, a devoted family man, loving father, enthusiastic grandfather, weekend cowboy, small business owner, integral community member, and loyal friend, passed away on December 28, 2022. Travis was born in Scotia on November 12, 1952, to Roger Low and Carolyn Comfort Low. He was the younger brother of...
FORTUNA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Sheriff’s Office Seeks Help Locating Missing, At-Risk Myrtletown Man

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to locate at-risk missing person Robert Wayne Samek, age 66, of Myrtletown, Eureka. Samek was reported missing on Dec.30, 2022 by his DHHS case manager. He was last seen December...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Richard (Dick) Marlin Jackson, 1937-2022

Our dad, Richard (Dick) Marlin Jackson, joined his ancestors on the other side on December 13, 2022, at home. He was born on June 23, 1937 at the Klamath Agency Indian Health Service Hospital. He was the first born and only son of Jeanette Clara Jackson and Walter Luther Bailey of Blue Lake. Jeanette passed away much too young when he was three, the year after having Jeanette and Walter’s second child Sonya Dearest.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY Evelyn Griffith Natt, 1940-2022

Evelyn Griffith Natt, affectionately embraced as “Grammy Bugs,” passed away peacefully on December 27, 2022 at the age of 82, surrounded by her immediate family and dearest of loved ones. Just as in life, Grammy Bugs departed in her own way, on her own time, and with the utmost grace and dignity. A proud member of the Yurok Tribe and descendant of the Karuk Tribe, and an especially cherished tribal elder and life-long resident of Humboldt County-Pecwan, Hoopa Valley, and Westhaven-Trinidad.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Phillip Earl Leavitt, 1946-2022

Phillip Earl Leavitt was born on November 19, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois to Nathan and Gertrude Leavitt. His family eventually moved to Gardena, Calif., where he attended grade school, Gardena High School and furthered his education at UCLA, where he majored inmMathematics. He was an outstanding scholar and was a member of the Mensa Society. He had a love and passion for math and science.
CARLOTTA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: James Michael Tatka, 1953-2022

James Michael Tatka was born on August 2, 1953 and passed away with family by his side on December 16, 2022 at the age of 69, from complications due to Parkinson’s disease. James — better known as “Jim” or “Freddie” — was born to Fred and Betty Tatka in Eureka. He attended South Bay Elementary, Jacobs Jr High and Eureka High School (class of 1971.)
EUREKA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy