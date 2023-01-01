Read full article on original website
Carmel named one of the best ‘lesser-known cities’ for retirement
CARMEL, Ind. — While Florida is the top choice for many seeking to live their retirement years in a new destination, some of the smaller U.S. towns where older Americans can settle down are being recognized. Best Life highlighted some of the country’s lesser known retirement destinations in a new list, and a central Indiana […]
Evansville’s Eastland Mall Losing Popular Retail Store – Gaining Slime Fun
As they say, when one store closes, another one opens. Ok, I might've just made that up, but it is true at Eastland Mall in Evansville, Indiana. I love going to the mall. Maybe it's because I grew up thirty miles away from Evansville, and going to the mall was not something we did very often. So, anytime I see empty spaces or stores planning to close, I am always hopeful that something new and exciting will fill the space.
WISH-TV
54th annual Indy RV Expo is coming to the Indiana State Fairgrounds
The 54th annual Indy RV Expo is the largest RV show in Indiana! The show runs January 7 – 8 and 11 – 15 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Ken Eckstein, Owner of Mount Comfort RV in Greenfield, joined us today and gave us a tour of one of his RVs.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Is It Legal to Drive a ‘Right-Hand’ Car in Indiana?
Right-hand cars, also referred to as right-hand drive (RHD) vehicles are common in several countries, especially in Europe and Asia - they are not so common in America, and even less common here in Indiana. Think about it. Have you ever seen a right-hand vehicle in person, on the road? If you have, it was most likely a mail delivery vehicle - otherwise, you've probably only seen them on TV or in movies. Not me, though. I recently saw a right-hand car (a Mercedez Benz) driving around the west side of Evansville. Seeing the driver on the "wrong" side of the car certainly caught my eye, and made me question if that kind of vehicle is legal in Indiana.
WISH-TV
Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
vincennespbs.org
Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
Southern Indiana Restaurant Owner Has Zero Tolerance For Verbally Abusive Customer
If you have ever worked in customer service, whether it was retail or in a restaurant, you probably have stories about verbally abusive customers. I can honestly say that I have had at least one extremely bad experience with a customer. How bad was it? Let me tell you, I went to the office and cried. I was working at a fun place that is all about keeping kids and parents active and happy. A dad chewed me out complete with curse words - Yes, in front of God and everybody. This was all over a disagreement about dodgeball. Now, he did stop me and apologize after I cried. But I am happy to say that the other adults that heard his rant came to my defense.
Fox 59
Heavy rain & numerous storms impact Indiana overnight
INDIANAPOLIS – Foggy weather Monday evening will give way to warmth and heavy rain as we head overnight. Dense fog has been a concern all evening in Indiana as visibility has been reduced to 1/4 mile in many locations north of Marion County. Dense fog advisories are in effect until midnight to account for this hazard. The passage of a warm front will help push temperatures into the low 60s overnight however, and this will ultimately help mitigate the hazard.
Indiana Youth Organization Seeking Donations to Launch Community Garden Project
Evansville, Indiana's Young & Established has set its sights on growing a new goal and it involves cultivating a sustainable community garden, but they need our help. With a mission to work for the betterment of the community, Young & Established strives to inspire and motivate the youth in the area to reach their full potential through mentorship, after-school programs, and other invaluable resources that the organization provides to kids in the community. The organization and its facility work to super-serve those in grades 5 and up with everything from homework help and enrichment activities (like learning to cook), to a clothes closet and food pantry but the latest project is one we are excited to watch grow (pun intended!)
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
21st Amendment liquor stores changing ownership
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis-based liquor store chain is changing hands. 21st Amendment Inc. is selling all 20 of its locations to US Liquor Group LLC, a recently formed Indianapolis company, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal. On Tuesday, the Alcoholic Beverage Board of Marion County approved the transfer of 10 beer, wine and liquor package […]
Video inside Indy eatery angers customers, officials and other business owners
“I can’t say that on TV.” This was the response by City-County Council Member La Keisha Jackson after seeing video shot inside a small combo restaurant/convenience store in her district on the northeast side of Indianapolis. A pair of video clips surfaced over the New Year’s Eve/Day weekend. They show a customer walking into the […]
wrtv.com
East side restaurant temporarily closed by health department after viral TikTok
INDIANAPOLIS — The Jordan's Fish and Chicken restaurant located at 42nd Street and Post Road in Indianapolis has been temporarily closed, according to a sign posted on the storefront. The restaurant was allegedly the topic of a viral video on social media platform TikTok over the weekend. The video...
New Year’s babies celebrated around the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Hospitals around the Tri-State were thrilled as they delivered the first babies of the new year. Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville says Axel Herrera Hildago Junior was delivered by their staff at 10:56 a.m. He weighs 5 pounds 9 ounces and is nearly 19 inches long. Across Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent […]
Circle Centre Mall Chick-fil-A closes
INDIANAPOLIS — The Chick-fil-A located in the Circle Centre Mall closed up shop at the end of the year, according to Indianapolis Business Journal. The Chick-fil-A had been located in the mall’s third-floor food court but greeted customers of the new year with a “thank you” sign and an empty counter. IBJ reports the popular […]
Indiana Woman’s Tale of Surviving a Serial Killer in Kentucky Now Part of Hulu Series
Evansville, Indiana native Holly K. Dunn is the only known survivor of Angel Maturino Resendiz, the man known as the Railroad Killer, and now Holly's story is part of a series on Hulu. Sole Survivor. While out with her boyfriend one night in August of 1997, as they were walking...
wrtv.com
Former Indianapolis TV anchor files to run for Zionsville Mayor
INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis television journalist has thrown his name into the Zionsville Mayoral race. John Stehr, who retired from WTHR Channel 13 in 2019, announced in October he planned to run for mayor of Zionsville on the Republican ticket. On Wednesday, Stehr filed official candidate paperwork with the Boone County Clerk.
1 dead, another injured in shooting outside mall in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile boy was killed and a man was injured in a shooting Tuesday night outside a shopping mall in Indianapolis, officials say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said, according to The Associated Press, that a shooting happened Tuesday just before 8 p.m. outside of the Castleton Square Mall.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Back to winter!
INDIANAPOLIS — A cold front, now well to the east of central Indiana, is allowing cooler air to flow in behind it. Temperatures will slowly fall into the upper 30s by late afternoon, with wind chills in the mid- to low 30s. Another system to our west will move east, allowing clouds to fill back in, too.
