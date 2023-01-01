Read full article on original website
Related
MATCHDAY: Arsenal welcomes Newcastle in EPL leaders' clash
English Premier League leader Arsenal hosts third-placed Newcastle on Tuesday
Brentford vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Bryan Mbeumo seals win
Liverpool’s poor defending cost them dearly as Brentford claimed another famous scalp with a 3-1 victory.An Ibrahima Konate own goal and Yoane Wissa’s header put the Bees in control, prompting angry Reds boss Jurgen Klopp to substitute key defender Virgil van Dijk at half-time.Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled one back but Bryan Mbeumo killed the Reds off as they lost more ground in the race for a top-four Premier League finish.It was a case of no Ivan Toney, no problem for Brentford as Liverpool went the same way as Manchester United and Manchester City this season. Read More Liverpool need a midfield makeover as they embark on next chapterCody Gakpo fills an immediate need for Liverpool but could be Jurgen Klopp’s next long-term central project
Championship: Burnley surge on at the top as Watford add to Norwich woes
Burnley strengthened their position at the top of the Championship, holding on for a hard-fought 2-1 win at Swansea to make it six wins in a row for Vincent Kompany’s side. Ian Maatsen got both Burnley goals in the space of 10 first-half minutes. The left-back opened the scoring with a free-kick in the 12th minute, and doubled the advantage with a powerful strike from distance after Nathan Tella’s pass.
Yardbarker
Manchester United in talks over transfer of 29-year-old former England international
Manchester United are reportedly in talks over a surprise transfer deal for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland. The 29-year-old could be about to come in as a new backup ‘keeper at Old Trafford, following Martin Dubravka’s return to Newcastle United after spending the first half of the season on loan with Man Utd.
SB Nation
Chelsea FC v Manchester City: 4 Questions with Dávid Pásztor of We Ain’t Got No History
Manchester City are headed to West London to face Chelsea FC. It is the first of back-to-back matches against the Blues, away in the Premier League and home for the FA Cup. City will be keen to get the three points at Stamford Bridge and move closer to EPL leaders Arsenal. Chelsea are looking to refind their form and get back in the race for European football.
SB Nation
Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: player ratings to the theme of 2023 Spurs New Years resolutions
2023 has been anything but happy for Tottenham Hotspur, though we’re only three days into it. But that’s what you get when you start out the new year with a distressing 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and their Business-Casual Dracula manager Unai Emery. Now, a chance to turn over a new leaf has turned into an injury crisis, a grumpy manager, and chants of “Daniel Levy, get out of club” at full time.
Ronaldo's Al Nassr move underlines Portugal star's decline
Unwanted by Europe's elite clubs, Cristiano Ronaldo's steep decline has been laid bare by a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr that signals the end of his reign as one of football's most feared strikers. Al Nassr hailed Ronaldo's signing by claiming the "history making" deal would "inspire future generations" to be the best version of themselves.
BBC
Leeds United 2-2 West Ham United: Hammers remain in relegation trouble after Elland Road draw
West Ham remained in relegation trouble as Rodrigo drove home the equaliser 20 minutes from time to salvage a point for Leeds in a thrilling encounter at Elland Road. The Hammers seemed set to end their five-match losing run with a victory to mark the passing of joint-chairman David Gold, whose death was announced by the club six hours before kick-off.
BBC
Wednesday's transfer gossip: Mudryk, Fernandez, Depay, Wan-Bissaka, Schade, Meslier, Marquinhos
Chelsea are set to make a last-ditch attempt to hijack Arsenal's January bid for Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, despite the Gunners having already agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old. (Sun) Chelsea are reluctant to meet the 120m euro (£105.8m) release clause in 21-year-old Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez's...
SB Nation
Twitter Matchday Rumours: Leaked Liverpool Team & Gakpo News For Brentford Game
Liverpool face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League on Monday.
SB Nation
West Bromwich Albion Fans Verdict: A Deserved Loss
A trip to West Bromwich Albion with the form they’re in is one of the toughest games in the league at the moment, but for some reason I was still quietly optimistic going into Monday. This team have shown that they can stay in matches against so-called better opposition and nick a result - the last game at Norwich City being an example of that.
SB Nation
West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Reading: Player Ratings
Lumley was pretty much the only reason we weren't two or three down in the first 20 minutes. He made one superb stop in particular from point-blank range. A couple of hairy moments in the second half, but without him we wouldn't have been in the game. Junior Hoilett: 6.
MATCHDAY: Man City visits Chelsea; Betis enters Copa del Rey
Manchester City can reduce the gap to Premier League leader Arsenal to five points by beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Do you want Sunderland to have a good run in the FA Cup this season?
I’d be happy to make plenty of changes and give opportunities to fringe players. Given the injury issues we’ve had this season, I wouldn’t be disappointed to lose, just as long as the players who start get a decent run out. The FA Cup is great but at this point in time, it’s important to make sure that we don’t end up with any more key players picking up injuries.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Listed as Interested Party for Manu Koné
Liverpool FC have been named as a possible destination for Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Manu Koné as per transfer guy Fabrizio Romano. He also made sure to remind us that Jude Bellingham remains Liverpool’s priority. Thanks, Fab. Manu Koné was first listed as a possible name for Liverpool in that late rush before the end of the transfer window when the club seemed to be hurriedly looking for a midfielder. It’s been pretty clear that Liverpool are going to need a number of midfielders besides Bellingham. Koné would bring some much-needed intensity to a midfield unit that’s lacked consistency in that department all year - with his tackling, distribution, and ability to carry the ball out particularly impressive.
SB Nation
Tuesday January 3rd Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Yardbarker
Report: Joao Felix Loan Fee Causing Problems Amid Chelsea Interest
Joao Felix looks certain to leave Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window after falling out of favour at the club and with the manager, but the club may be the ones holding back the deal. Atletico want the full wages of Felix covered for the six months he is...
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Brentford v Liverpool
For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Cian McCluskey, drummer with Irish indie band Modernlove and a Liverpool fan. This fixture ended up in a 3-3 draw last season, in an absolutely cracking match. Brentford will have a real go at Liverpool again this...
BBC
Nigel Johnson: BBC Radio Stoke's Stoke City commentator to retire at end of season
Commentator Nigel Johnson is to retire at the end of the season after 54 years with BBC Radio Stoke. The 80-year-old, who has covered Stoke City for 44 years in two separate spells, said he had been considering stepping away since last summer. "It's not been an easy decision to...
Comments / 0