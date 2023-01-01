ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

Man killed in avalanche while skiing with his father in Colorado

By Jenna Amatulli
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q8ri2_0k0OU7Q800

A man tragically died while skiing alongside his father in Colorado after an avalanche buried him on Saturday.

In a statement shared by the Summit County Rescue Group on Facebook, the avalanche struck an area outside the Breckenridge Ski Resort and buried both father and son in a backcountry area called The Numbers. The men were “caught in an avalanche at approximately 1:00 pm, with the father partially buried and the son fully buried.”

The group shared that the father, who was able to dig himself out and ski out of the area to get cell phone reception, called 911 at around 1:40pm. A team of more than twenty people arrived to help, but the son was found deceased at 3:11pm.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center is slated to complete an accident investigation on 1 January 2023.

“Our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragedy,” the group concluded in their statement.

Sadly, this was not the first avalanche fatality during the 2022-2023 season. Thus far, a snowmobiler and a snowboarder have also been killed in Montana and Colorado respectively, per the Colorado Avalanche Information Center .

In the 2021-2022 season, there were 17 fatalities from avalanches in the US.

The Independent

The Independent

