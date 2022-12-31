ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Creative Bloq

This optical illusion just ruined my Christmas

Christmas is a time for contemplation, sharing presents and enjoying time with loved ones. Not for being bamboozled by optical illusions. But hold the eggnog and turn off the Strictly special because this Christmas optical illusion is a mind bender. You see those two red snowflakes in the image below?...
Salon

Over the holidays, try talking to your relatives like an anthropologist

This article was originally published on The Conversation. How is it possible to spend so much time with your parents and grandparents and not really know them?. This question has puzzled me as an anthropologist. It's especially relevant for the holiday season, when millions of people travel to spend time with their families.
TODAY.com

The holiday gift from a teacher that changed my life

“It would be my gift to you,” my first viola teacher said to my mother when she offered to teach me weekly lessons for free. I don’t know what prompted Mrs. Milliken’s suggestion. The camaraderie among the teachers at the public elementary school where Mrs. Milliken taught orchestra and my mother taught fifth grade meant that teachers always looked out for each other and knew each others’ children by name. Mrs. Milliken knew I had been playing viola for two years in my school orchestra. But the generosity of Mrs. Milliken’s gift hinted at something deeper than just politeness. Maybe it was the wig on my mother’s head, freshly bald from chemotherapy, that made her want to reach out. Maybe it was the way I dug through the recycling bins in the orchestra room at my junior high after school, hungry for extra music to practice in the days before sheet music could be downloaded online. What neither Mrs. Milliken or I could know at the time was that her gift would forever alter the course of my life.
POPSUGAR

This Year, I'm Thinking Small

I used to be big on the five-year plan. Not so long ago, if you'd looked at a list of my hopes and dreams, you would have seen very big, easily measured goals: getting a promotion; winning a journalism award. Then, the pandemic happened. What followed was a two-plus-year period...
MindBodyGreen

The Best Lie I Ever Told Was That I Meditated — 20 Years Later, I Do It Every Day

Storytelling takes many forms for Christopher Rivas, an actor, speaker, podcast host, filmmaker, Ph.D. candidate, and author. Whether in a viral New York Times essay about swearing off white women, a podcast about the real-life Dominican man who inspired James Bond, or a short film about running as a person of color, Rivas explores questions of race and identity, love and family, Hollywood and success, and the stories we tell.
