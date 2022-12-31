ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boot Camp Mom

How to start organizing a messy house

So, you're ready to organize your messy home, are you? Well, that's great! A messy house can cause unneeded stress and chaos, so getting your home back in shape can benefit you and your family in such a big way. But now, you need to know where to start and what to do and how to do it and, and, and... breathe. This is not a complicated process. You've already taken the first step by clicking on this post. Now, let's walk through the next steps for how to start organizing a messy house!
Family Handyman

How To Start Decluttering When It Feels Overwhelming

We’ve all been there. The mountains of mail, the overstuffed closet. From tools to toys, clutter just becomes part of the background. Even the neatest among us accumulates a lot of stuff. When do we do something about it?. “I think you know in your gut that it’s time...
BUCKSCO.Today

3 Words to Start Your New Year Right

Here in the hustle at the end of one year and the beginning of a new, it seems like everyone is talking about resolutions. The Oxford Dictionary defines resolution as “a firm decision to do or not to do something.” Success does depend on deciding to do a thing, but there is more to achievement than deciding and leaving the results to chance.
psychologytoday.com

Why You Should Stop Talking About Your Worries

When you are worried about something, it is natural to want to seek reassurance from loved ones. Reassurance-seeking is an attempt to avoid anxiety by reducing the uncertainty triggering the anxiety. Reassurance-seeking only serves to perpetuate anxiety because avoidance of anxiety keeps anxiety going in the long run. If you...
Fareeha Arshad

Study: Pausing before answering suggests insincerity

Photo byPhoto by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash. According to a recent study published in the ‘Journal of Personality and Social Psychology', researchers have explained that pausing before answering tells a lot about a person’s personality – a pause speaks louder than words.
momcollective.com

My Twist on Resolutions

I have always had mixed feelings toward New Year’s Resolutions. While, in theory, the idea of setting new goals and starting fresh for the New Year is great, I feel there has always been so much pressure put on setting a goal for the year and sticking to it. It always had to be all or nothing!
EF Bomb Coach

Easy Ways to Organize without Overwhelm

Everyone needs some easy ways to organize their lives. We know we feel better when things are organized but if you struggle with executive functioning, you might not even know where to start.
POPSUGAR

This Year, I'm Thinking Small

I used to be big on the five-year plan. Not so long ago, if you'd looked at a list of my hopes and dreams, you would have seen very big, easily measured goals: getting a promotion; winning a journalism award. Then, the pandemic happened. What followed was a two-plus-year period...
newtraderu.com

When You Feel Like Quitting (Remember Why You Started)

Starting a new project or journey can be exciting, but it isn’t always easy. There will be times when you want to throw in the towel and quit. I remember feeling overwhelmed and unsure if I could continue trading when I started. Remember why you began your journey during these times of doubt and frustration. In this blog post, we’ll look at the significance of having a clear purpose or goal, the benefits of sticking with it, and strategies for staying motivated when you want to give up. So, the next time you want to give up, remember why you started.
Boot Camp Mom

Revamp your morning routine

We've discussed how to Conquer the Day as a SAHM, and now it's time to decide on the next step. Where should our focus go next after the kids have woken up for the day and breakfast has been served? As a SAHM, the next part of your day should be prepping for your child's day. Follow along with the Boot Camp Mom as I outline how to revamp your morning routine!

