Read full article on original website
Related
How to start organizing a messy house
So, you're ready to organize your messy home, are you? Well, that's great! A messy house can cause unneeded stress and chaos, so getting your home back in shape can benefit you and your family in such a big way. But now, you need to know where to start and what to do and how to do it and, and, and... breathe. This is not a complicated process. You've already taken the first step by clicking on this post. Now, let's walk through the next steps for how to start organizing a messy house!
When I was 10, my mom used a $5 bill to teach me money lessons that would last a lifetime
Handing her a daily $5 bill to buy a day's worth of drinks and snacks at the town pool built her confidence and independence with money.
How To Start Decluttering When It Feels Overwhelming
We’ve all been there. The mountains of mail, the overstuffed closet. From tools to toys, clutter just becomes part of the background. Even the neatest among us accumulates a lot of stuff. When do we do something about it?. “I think you know in your gut that it’s time...
My mother-in-law wants me to buy her presents for my kids — but it's just more work. How can I get out of this?
In this week's For Love & Money, our columnist says it's time to tell a reader's mother-in-law something she hasn't heard for a while: No.
Flip Your Way to Extra Income: A Guide to Couch Flipping as a Lucrative Side Hustle
Everybody mentions it, but I’ve never met a person that actually does it. Even though it pays really well for relatively little work. And, it’s couch flipping. It’s a side hustle that meets a constant demand. People are always moving into new places, discarding used furniture and exchanging it for something a little more pristine.
How To Implement The 80/20 Decluttering Rule In Your Home
Decluttering can be challenging for many people, which is why following rules like the 80/20 decluttering rule can help you keep a tidy and organized home.
I was a professional organizer for 15 years. This is what I learned when I helped my dad declutter.
The author says that shortly after she finished organizing, her father passed away. She cherishes the time they spent together looking through things.
3 Words to Start Your New Year Right
Here in the hustle at the end of one year and the beginning of a new, it seems like everyone is talking about resolutions. The Oxford Dictionary defines resolution as “a firm decision to do or not to do something.” Success does depend on deciding to do a thing, but there is more to achievement than deciding and leaving the results to chance.
psychologytoday.com
Why You Should Stop Talking About Your Worries
When you are worried about something, it is natural to want to seek reassurance from loved ones. Reassurance-seeking is an attempt to avoid anxiety by reducing the uncertainty triggering the anxiety. Reassurance-seeking only serves to perpetuate anxiety because avoidance of anxiety keeps anxiety going in the long run. If you...
Study: Pausing before answering suggests insincerity
Photo byPhoto by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash. According to a recent study published in the ‘Journal of Personality and Social Psychology', researchers have explained that pausing before answering tells a lot about a person’s personality – a pause speaks louder than words.
momcollective.com
My Twist on Resolutions
I have always had mixed feelings toward New Year’s Resolutions. While, in theory, the idea of setting new goals and starting fresh for the New Year is great, I feel there has always been so much pressure put on setting a goal for the year and sticking to it. It always had to be all or nothing!
I can't afford to keep supporting my dad. How do I tell my family?
In this week's For Love & Money, a reader who didn't expect to regularly give their parent money asks how they can possibly say no.
Easy Ways to Organize without Overwhelm
Everyone needs some easy ways to organize their lives. We know we feel better when things are organized but if you struggle with executive functioning, you might not even know where to start.
Marie Kondo Gives Her Best Advice For New Year Decluttering And Organizing
The new year means a fresh start. If you want to start the year off well-organized, here are Marie Kondo's top tips for decluttering your space and your mind.
[LISTEN] Advice for those thinking of making a career change this new year
With the new year comes resolutions of eating healthier and sticking to good habits, while for some, it means changing jobs. But what advice do recruiters have for those thinking of making a career change?
Eight Tips to Sleep Better When You are Stressed
Everyone knows that stress can really affect your sleep. When your mind is too wound up and won’t stop thinking, you are going to struggle to fall asleep. Then, if you wake up, your mind is right back worrying.
This Year, I'm Thinking Small
I used to be big on the five-year plan. Not so long ago, if you'd looked at a list of my hopes and dreams, you would have seen very big, easily measured goals: getting a promotion; winning a journalism award. Then, the pandemic happened. What followed was a two-plus-year period...
newtraderu.com
When You Feel Like Quitting (Remember Why You Started)
Starting a new project or journey can be exciting, but it isn’t always easy. There will be times when you want to throw in the towel and quit. I remember feeling overwhelmed and unsure if I could continue trading when I started. Remember why you began your journey during these times of doubt and frustration. In this blog post, we’ll look at the significance of having a clear purpose or goal, the benefits of sticking with it, and strategies for staying motivated when you want to give up. So, the next time you want to give up, remember why you started.
Revamp your morning routine
We've discussed how to Conquer the Day as a SAHM, and now it's time to decide on the next step. Where should our focus go next after the kids have woken up for the day and breakfast has been served? As a SAHM, the next part of your day should be prepping for your child's day. Follow along with the Boot Camp Mom as I outline how to revamp your morning routine!
Social media always remembers — which makes moving on from a breakup that much harder
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Before the internet, people commonly burned Polaroids and love letters in a fire as an act of closure following a breakup. Nowadays, it isn't so simple. People produce and consume massive amounts of digital stuff – 33 trillion gigabytes of online data...
Comments / 0