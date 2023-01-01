Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2: Release Date And Other Things We Know About The Sequel

That’s right, they’re coming back – well, at least many of the characters of Ghostbusters: Afterlife are. Announced earlier this year, it was confirmed that a Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel was in the works, further continuing the legacy of the comedy franchise for those who want to find ghosts and bust them. 2021 introduced a new generation to the world, and now, they look to continue it with this sequel.

But when is this sequel going to be coming out? And who can we expect to return? For all your quandaries about Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 – or whatever the official title ends up being – here are some quick things we know that you should read about.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

The Sequel Is Expected To Come Out In December 2023

Mark your 2023 movie release calendars, because we’re about to be busting ghosts as early as next year. Reported by Deadline , the next movie in the Ghostbusters franchise is set to come out on December 20, 2023 .

I know, that feels like a long time away, but it’s only a year. I’m more concerned as to why it’s coming out during the holidays rather than Halloween because I’d love to be busting ghosts during the same time I watch some of the best horror movies – but it’s still a new Ghostbusters movie so I’m not going to be complaining about that.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Gil Kenan Is Set To Direct

Another piece of news that recently came out about Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 is that a director has been confirmed. According to Deadline , Gil Kenan is set to take on the role of director for the movie. Per the site's report, Kenan co-wrote the film with former director, Jason Reitman, but now, he is going to be working on the next movie.

Kenan talked about how eager he was to take on this role, saying that it was an “honor” to do so.

It’s an absolute honor to pick up the proton pack and step behind the camera for the next chapter of the Spengler family saga. I just wish I could go back to 1984 and tell the kid in the sixth row of the Mann Valley West that one day he was going to get to direct a Ghostbusters film.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Jason Reitman Will Reportedly Be Producing And Writing Instead Of Directing)

While Jason Reitman, the son of Ivan Reitman, who directed the original Ghostbusters movie, isn’t going to be directing this sequel, according to Deadline's report, he is going to be working as a producer and a writer for the upcoming film. Based on the statement included in Deadline's article, it sounds like Reitman is excited to continue working on the film, as he expressed his gratitude for having gotten to work on the first movie, but also expressing confidence in Gil Kenan's abilities as a director.

It’ll be a shame to see Reitman step away from directing but I have faith that this team is still going to make a movie that is worth watching – and I’m sure it’s going to make me smile and laugh just as much as any other Ghostbusters film.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Some Of The Cast From The Previous Film Are Reported To Be Returning

It was first confirmed that one of the main stars, McKenna Grace, was set to come back for the sequel in an interview with Comic Book , however, from the Deadline article above, it's been reported from inside sources that cast members Carrie Coon and Paul Russ might be back for the next movie.

For those who need a refresher from the last movie on who was in the cast, it included McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Annie Potts, Ernie Hudson, and several of the original members of the Ghostbusters cast. Who exactly is going to be returning amongst everyone here is unconfirmed, but Deadline did say that insiders are reporting that at least Rudd and Coon might be coming back.

There’s so much that these cast members have been doing this last year, from Finn Wolfhard in Stranger Things Season 4 , being one of the most popular shows on Netflix right now, to McKenna Grace appearing in The Handmaids Tale and the popular Peacock show, A Friend of the Family . Carrie Coon was a part of the cast of The Gilded Age , and Bill Murray was in the Apple TV+ film, The Greatest Beer Run Ever. If the cast was to return, it would be super awesome. Since nothing is confirmed just yet, we can hope.

If the Ghostbusters: Afterlife release date in 2023 pans out, then it’s going to be an eventful year for Paul Rudd, as he's going to be in the latest Marvel Phase 5 movie , Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. And then months later, he'd be in the sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife. It’s going to be a crazy 2023.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

The Movie Is Reportedly Heading Back To New York City

Reported from the Deadline article above, the plan for the sequel is to head back to the city that never sleeps. It’s been some time since we’ve been in New York City, and while there are plenty of movies and television shows that take place in the wonderful world of NYC, I think it’s perfect to return to where it all started – that dang firehouse.

While plot details about the upcoming sequel are limited, sources reported to Deadline that the movie might be heading back to New York City and the firehouse from the original Ghostbusters movies. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the movie took place in Oklahoma, but if things go according to what's reportedly planned, we'll be back in the Big Apple for the sequel. The firehouse was featured in the first two Ghostbusters films, and even in the 2016 all-female reboot, so it would be great to see it again.

Just reading about all of this has me so excited for the movie to come out in a year. While we’re going to need to wait to hear more about it, I have a feeling that this film is going to be even better than the first – and just as heartfelt and funny as you can imagine. Here’s to the next one. Now all I need is to find my Ghostbusters jumpsuit.