Thou it may be cold, chilly, snowy and we are all dreaming of summer. Happy New Year to North Dakota, as summer concerts are shaping up to make for a 'Record Year' of concerts. Released over the weekend was news that had many of us jumping for joy. Causing some of us to immediately start marking our 2023 calendars and planners for events that only come about at times it seems, once in a blue moon. The North Dakota State Fair is working hard again to put together another round of amazing concerts in Minot. The North Dakota State Fari kicks off July 21, 2023 and runs through July 29, 2023 and already is being billed as "The 2023 NDSF is gonna be BIG!"

MINOT, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO