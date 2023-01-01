Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
PLAN NOW! Platinum Country Star To Headline ND State Fair
Thou it may be cold, chilly, snowy and we are all dreaming of summer. Happy New Year to North Dakota, as summer concerts are shaping up to make for a 'Record Year' of concerts. Released over the weekend was news that had many of us jumping for joy. Causing some of us to immediately start marking our 2023 calendars and planners for events that only come about at times it seems, once in a blue moon. The North Dakota State Fair is working hard again to put together another round of amazing concerts in Minot. The North Dakota State Fari kicks off July 21, 2023 and runs through July 29, 2023 and already is being billed as "The 2023 NDSF is gonna be BIG!"
redlakenationnews.com
Jackpot winner shocked at total
FARGO, N.D. – Shooting Star Casino is celebrating a huge jackpot win by Cornell Mclean Sr. on Monday, December 26, 2022, during the casino's Boxing Day promotion for Canadian guests. Mclean, his wife Lisa and their daughter and son-in-law were traveling from Winnipeg through Mahnomen on a quiet getaway after a hectic Christmas season. After sitting at the border for over an hour there were thoughts of just turning back, but Mclean felt the getaway was much needed. Looking back, he's glad they didn't turn around.
lptv.org
Sebeka Man Facing DWI Charges Following Car Crash Near Wadena
A Sebeka man is facing DWI charges after being involved in a motor vehicle crash near Wadena. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Thursday, Dec. 29, Andrew York rear-ended a car driven by Julie McCammitt of Minot, ND. The crash caused both vehicles to leave the roadway and end up in the ditch.
valleynewslive.com
Man wins more than a million dollars at Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Shooting Star Casino is celebrating a huge jackpot win by Cornell Mclean Sr. on Monday, December 26, during the casino’s Boxing Day promotion for Canadian guests. Mclean, his wife Lisa and their daughter and son-in-law were traveling from Winnipeg through Mahnomen on a quiet getaway after a hectic Christmas season. After sitting at the border for over an hour there were thoughts of just turning back, but Mclean felt the getaway was much needed. Looking back, he’s glad they didn’t turn around.
KFYR-TV
Happy New Year! Minot welcomes first baby of 2023
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot’s first baby of 2023 came into the world at Trinity Health’s Family Birth Center shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday morning. Olivia Charboneau was born at 3:10 a.m. to parents Laura Price and Joseph Charboneau. The couple’s second child weighed in at 7 lbs., 9 oz.
Man murdered at Minot’s Lamplighter Lounge identified
UPDATE- DECEMBER 31, 1:26 P.M. The Minot Police Department has released the name of the victim who was murdered by McDermott. The 36-year-old man has been identified as Kenny C. Javar of Minot. ORIGINAL STORY- DECEMBER 30, 9:32 A.M. MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A 36-year-old man was murdered early this morning in Minot in the […]
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 2, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Rudolfo Delgado III, 35, of East Grand Forks, for Terroristic Threats. Timothy Jay Sanchez, 40, of Crookston, for Domestic Abuse, Violating a No Contact Order. James Peter Scanlon, 35, no address provided, Theft- Take/Drive Motor Vehicle. Stephen Clifford Stone, 31, of...
KFYR-TV
McHenry County residents share frustrations over snow removal efforts
TOWNER, N.D. (KMOT) – The snowstorms over the past month have kept road crews at all levels busy, and some fighting to catch up to Mother Nature. A group of concerned citizens of McHenry County shared their frustrations over recent snow removal efforts with the county commissioners during a special meeting Tuesday afternoon in Towner.
Comments / 0