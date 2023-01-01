ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Rate the Trade: John Collins to the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are the hottest team in basketball, and may soon be ready to declare themselves the best team in basketball as well. With the Boston Celtics losing on Tuesday, the Nets are now tied with Boston in the loss column, and could pull even with them at 26-12 with a win on Wednesday.
Is Andrew Wiggins playing tonight vs. Hawks?

The Golden State Warriors continue an eight-game home stand on Monday night by welcoming the Atlanta Hawks to San Francisco. The defending champions are riding a season-high four-game winning streak despite missing multiple members of their rotation, fully enjoying the home cooking of Chase Center. Stephen Curry will remain sidelined for at least one or two more weeks, but another key starter is closer to making his long-awaited return to the floor. Is Andrew Wiggins playing on Monday versus the Hawks?
Donovan Mitchell drops 71 on the Bulls

Between field goals and free throws, Donovan Mitchell made 42 shots tonight. But his biggest play may have been a miss. Mitchell had 55 points when Ayo Dosunmu of the Chicago Bulls fouled him with 4.1 seconds left and the Cleveland Cavaliers trailing by three. Mitchell made the first free throw, then intentionally missed and put back his own rebound to send the game to overtime.
NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo pours in career-high 55

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 55 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished seven assists as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the visiting Washington Wizards 123-113 on Tuesday. The two-time MVP's fourth career 50-plus-point game came on 20-of-33 shooting from the floor and 15-of-16 at the free-throw line. Coming into the contest,...
Hawks HC Nate McMillan's days could be numbered

The Atlanta Hawks return home on Jan. 11. Their head coach may not be coming with them. In the midst of a turbulent season and a four-game losing streak, Hawks Coach Nate McMillan is on the hot seat. His team went 5-9 in December, then lost their first game of 2023 in double-OT to the Warriors.
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell explodes for 71 points

Donovan Mitchell erupted for 71 points in the Cavaliers' 145-134 overtime win over the Bulls on Monday night in Cleveland. Why it matters: That's the most points scored by an NBA player since Kobe Bryant dropped 81 points in 2006, and Mitchell becomes just the seventh player in NBA history to eclipse 70 points.
Lakers vs. Hornets Preview: Lifted by LeBron

The Los Angeles Lakers have been away from home for the holidays. They’ll be returning this week after a five-game road trip that first started with the Christmas Day blunder against the Dallas Mavericks. But before they return home to their loved ones, they’ll have to try not to overlook the Charlotte Hornets who will be hosting the fifth and final game of this trip.
