LeBron James Reacts to Klay Thompson's 54-Point Explosion vs. Hawks
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson had the attention of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James
Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors vs. Hawks
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is on the injury report vs. the Atlanta Hawks
Yardbarker
Rate the Trade: John Collins to the Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets are the hottest team in basketball, and may soon be ready to declare themselves the best team in basketball as well. With the Boston Celtics losing on Tuesday, the Nets are now tied with Boston in the loss column, and could pull even with them at 26-12 with a win on Wednesday.
Spurs Trade of Josh Richardson to Mavs? What's San Antonio Get?
Follow along with our Inside the Spurs NBA news tracker as we provide daily updates from the biggest headlines around the league
Is Andrew Wiggins playing tonight vs. Hawks?
The Golden State Warriors continue an eight-game home stand on Monday night by welcoming the Atlanta Hawks to San Francisco. The defending champions are riding a season-high four-game winning streak despite missing multiple members of their rotation, fully enjoying the home cooking of Chase Center. Stephen Curry will remain sidelined for at least one or two more weeks, but another key starter is closer to making his long-awaited return to the floor. Is Andrew Wiggins playing on Monday versus the Hawks?
thesource.com
Cavs Guard Donovan Mitchell Drug Tested After Dropping 71 Points in Game
Drop 71 points and get rewarded with a drug test. The day after Donovan Mitchell dropped a new career high of 71 points and the most scored in the NBA in the last 17 years, he was drug tested. According to ESPN, the Cleveland Cavaliers were issued tests for performance-enhancing...
Donovan Mitchell is the 1st NBA player since Kobe Bryant to do this
Donovan Mitchell enjoyed one of the greatest nights in NBA history on Jan. 2, 2023. In the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls, Mitchell scored 71 points to go along with 11 assists and eight rebounds. It is tied for the eighth-highest-scoring performance in NBA history. It...
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell drops 71 on the Bulls
Between field goals and free throws, Donovan Mitchell made 42 shots tonight. But his biggest play may have been a miss. Mitchell had 55 points when Ayo Dosunmu of the Chicago Bulls fouled him with 4.1 seconds left and the Cleveland Cavaliers trailing by three. Mitchell made the first free throw, then intentionally missed and put back his own rebound to send the game to overtime.
76ers: Doc Rivers Calls Zion Williamson 'Fast Shaq'
Doc Rivers had high praise for Pelicans star Zion Williamson on Monday night.
Donovan Mitchell Scored Or Assisted On 99 Points Against The Bulls, The Second Most In A Game In NBA History
Donovan Mitchell scored or assisted on the second-most points in the history of the league.
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell Nearly Reaches Wilt Chamberlain Record in 71-Point Game
Mitchell nearly reaches Wilt Chamberlain record vs. Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Any time your name is mentioned alongside Wilt Chamberlain, you're doing something right. And by scoring 71 points and handing out 11 assists in a 145-134 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls Monday night, Cleveland Cavaliers...
NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo pours in career-high 55
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 55 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished seven assists as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the visiting Washington Wizards 123-113 on Tuesday. The two-time MVP's fourth career 50-plus-point game came on 20-of-33 shooting from the floor and 15-of-16 at the free-throw line. Coming into the contest,...
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Donovan Mitchell Erupts for 71 Points in Cavs’ OT Win Over Bulls
Donovan Mitchell was on fire last night in Cleveland. The Cavaliers guard set a franchise record by scoring 71 points, becoming the most by any NBA Player in the previous 17 years. Mitchell’s efforts helped the Cavs overcome a 21-point deficit and beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 overtime. Mitchell...
Yardbarker
Hawks HC Nate McMillan's days could be numbered
The Atlanta Hawks return home on Jan. 11. Their head coach may not be coming with them. In the midst of a turbulent season and a four-game losing streak, Hawks Coach Nate McMillan is on the hot seat. His team went 5-9 in December, then lost their first game of 2023 in double-OT to the Warriors.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings Game Day Preview
Preview for the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks (17-20) and the Sacramento Kings (20-16).
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell explodes for 71 points
Donovan Mitchell erupted for 71 points in the Cavaliers' 145-134 overtime win over the Bulls on Monday night in Cleveland. Why it matters: That's the most points scored by an NBA player since Kobe Bryant dropped 81 points in 2006, and Mitchell becomes just the seventh player in NBA history to eclipse 70 points.
Atlanta Hawks at Golden State Warriors Game Day Preview
Preview for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Hornets Preview: Lifted by LeBron
The Los Angeles Lakers have been away from home for the holidays. They’ll be returning this week after a five-game road trip that first started with the Christmas Day blunder against the Dallas Mavericks. But before they return home to their loved ones, they’ll have to try not to overlook the Charlotte Hornets who will be hosting the fifth and final game of this trip.
Magic Starting 5: Cavs' Donovan Mitchell Scores 71; Orlando Getting Healthier?
The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.
