Paris Hilton Performed With Miley Cyrus For New Year's Eve & It Was So Nostalgic

Did it just turn 2023 or is it still the early 2000s? You’d be forgiven for thinking the latter as reality star Paris Hilton took to the stage to ring in the new year with her iconic single "Stars Are Blind" and it was giving all the Y2K feels.

Hilton joined singers Miley Cyrus and Sia as an unlikely trio to perform the track as part of Cyrus' New Year's Eve special on NBC.

Cyrus opened the 2006 classic at Miley's New Year's Eve Party before being joined by Sia in an oversized Moira Rose-style wig and a giant pink bow.

Audience members were pretty into the nostalgic vibes but they were in for a major surprise when Hilton herself arrived to sing along too.

\u201cabsolutely SLIVING for @mileycyrus, @sia, and @parishilton together on stage. \ud83e\udd29 #MileysNewYearsEveParty\u201d — NBC Entertainment (@NBC Entertainment) 1672551524

Was it pitch-perfect? No, but people were sliving for it and Hilton seemed to be having a ball on stage.

The performance marked Hilton's first time back on stage since her surprise rerelease of "Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version)" on December 30.

In an Instagram post to announce the track, Hilton opened up about how special the song is to her.

"It felt right to close out 2022 with a refreshed version," she said.

As well as dropping a hefty dose of nostalgia for the early days of reality tv, Hilton also announced that new music would be on the way in 2023 so let's hope there are more bangers to come.

As well as Hilton and Sia, stars including Dolly Parton, Latto and Fletcher as part of the show to mark the end of 2022.