The Lady Bulldogs hosted their Holiday Classic Tournament last week and won two of three games to take third place.Yoakum 61, Victoria East JV 40 Destiny Rios scored 19 points and Jayana Phillips bucketed another 18 points with two triples to lead Yoakum to a crushing 61-40 win over Victoria East junior varsity in the third place game on Friday. Phillips booked half a dozen points and Rios had…

YOAKUM, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO