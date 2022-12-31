ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

lavacacountytoday.com

Yoakum girls basketball: Lady Bulldogs win third place at home tournament

The Lady Bulldogs hosted their Holiday Classic Tournament last week and won two of three games to take third place.Yoakum 61, Victoria East JV 40 Destiny Rios scored 19 points and Jayana Phillips bucketed another 18 points with two triples to lead Yoakum to a crushing 61-40 win over Victoria East junior varsity in the third place game on Friday. Phillips booked half a dozen points and Rios had…
YOAKUM, TX
The Daily Astorian

Girls basketball: Stanfield 66, Knappa 19

Stanfield defeated Knappa 66-19 on the final day of the East-West 2A Preview Tournament, held Wednesday through Friday at the Pendleton Convention Center. The previous two games for the Lady Loggers were much closer, as Knappa lost two games in two days by a combined four points.
ASTORIA, OR
Fontana Herald News

Fohi basketball men take second place in Kiwanis Tournament

The Fontana High School basketball men turned in a fine performance in the Kiwanis Tournament during the winter break and took home the second-place trophy. The Steelers, who are 10-6 overall, won three straight games in the tourney before losing a heartbreaker to Eisenhower, 49-46, in the championship contest. Three...
FONTANA, CA

