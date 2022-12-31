Read full article on original website
lavacacountytoday.com
Yoakum girls basketball: Lady Bulldogs win third place at home tournament
The Lady Bulldogs hosted their Holiday Classic Tournament last week and won two of three games to take third place.Yoakum 61, Victoria East JV 40 Destiny Rios scored 19 points and Jayana Phillips bucketed another 18 points with two triples to lead Yoakum to a crushing 61-40 win over Victoria East junior varsity in the third place game on Friday. Phillips booked half a dozen points and Rios had…
KTLO
Tuesday basketball results include Yellville-Summit senior reaching 1,000 points
A member of the Yellville-Summit High School girls’ basketball team reached a milestone on Tuesday. Kambree Gibson scored her 1,000th point as the Lady Panthers defeated Calico Rock 68-27. Yellville-Summit did not fare as well on the boys’ side. The Panthers ended up losing to Calico Rock 70-22.
Altoona girls hoops takes down Cumberland Valley despite Jill Jekot’s 31 points
The Altoona girls basketball team opened up a close game in the second half and posted a 51-41 Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division victory over Cumberland Valley. The Mountain Lions led 21-17 at the half and widened that advantage to 40-33 after three quarters. CV’s Jill Jekot was the game’s high scorer...
Lady Broncos put unbeaten streak on line against top-ranked Farmington
FARMINGTON − Tuesday night's showdown between the Kirtland Central High School girls basketball team and the Lady Scorpions from Farmington High has all the makings of an important game. But it also means very little in the long term. The Lady Broncos are putting their unbeaten season on the...
Girls basketball: Stanfield 66, Knappa 19
Stanfield defeated Knappa 66-19 on the final day of the East-West 2A Preview Tournament, held Wednesday through Friday at the Pendleton Convention Center. The previous two games for the Lady Loggers were much closer, as Knappa lost two games in two days by a combined four points.
Fontana Herald News
Fohi basketball men take second place in Kiwanis Tournament
The Fontana High School basketball men turned in a fine performance in the Kiwanis Tournament during the winter break and took home the second-place trophy. The Steelers, who are 10-6 overall, won three straight games in the tourney before losing a heartbreaker to Eisenhower, 49-46, in the championship contest. Three...
