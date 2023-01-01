Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Klay Thompson pours in 54 as Warriors nip Hawks in 2OTs
Klay Thompson poured in a season-high 54 points and Kevon Looney capped a 20-rebound night with a tip-in at the final buzzer as the Golden State Warriors outlasted the Atlanta Hawks in a 143-141 double-overtime victory in San Francisco. Thompson's 54 points were the second most of his career, trailing...
Clayton News Daily
The Atlanta Hawks Have Broken Their Fan Base
Championship windows open and shut at an accelerated pace in the NBA. The history of the league is littered with once-promising teams consisting of young cores that never capitalized on their moment. Less than two years ago, the Atlanta Hawks were within arm's reach of the 2021 NBA Finals. Fast...
BREAKING: Massive Steph Curry Injury Update Before Wednesday’s Game
On Wednesday, Golden State Warriors President of Basketball Operations Bob Myers provided an injury update on Steph Curry.
Clayton News Daily
Atlanta United, Emerson Hyndman agree to part ways
Atlanta United announced Wednsday the MLS club has mutually agreed to terminate the contract of midfielder Emerson Hyndman. Hyndman joined Atlanta during the MLS Secondary Transfer Window in July 2019 and made 51 MLS appearances with 35 starts across four seasons, recording four goals and six assists. “We had a...
Paige Spiranac’s ‘Big, Bold’ Sports Predictions for 2023 Include Her Pick for Super Bowl Champion
The SI Swimsuit model confidently shared her choices on Twitter.
2023 New Year's Resolutions for Auburn baseball
Coach Butch Thompson has a few things on his "to-do" list for 2023.
Clayton News Daily
Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Responds to Jeff Saturday’s Criticism
Kayvon Thibodeaux’s ensuing celebration after a big sack on Colts quarterback Nick Foles in Sunday’s game stirred reaction from Indianapolis interim head coach Jeff Saturday, who referred to the pass rusher’s jubilance as “tasteless and trash.”. Thibodeaux recorded the controversial sack on Foles at the end...
Clayton News Daily
Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder shows mettle in Falcons' comeback win
In the end, rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder showed coach Arthur Smith something he needed to see in the Falcons’ 20-19 win over the visiting Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. “You can make a lot of stats in quarters 1-3,” Smith said. “But if you want to be a big-time quarterback, you need to win on critical third downs in two-minute situations and go win the game like he did right there.”
Clayton News Daily
Week 18 Stat Projections: Running Backs
By the end of the week, I should have a better idea of any running backs that have a chance to reach milestones in Week 18. Tony Pollard only needs 12 rushing yards to reach 1,000, and he is one of only two running backs I listed with injury concerns.
