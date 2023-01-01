In the end, rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder showed coach Arthur Smith something he needed to see in the Falcons’ 20-19 win over the visiting Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. “You can make a lot of stats in quarters 1-3,” Smith said. “But if you want to be a big-time quarterback, you need to win on critical third downs in two-minute situations and go win the game like he did right there.”

