Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors vs. Hawks
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is on the injury report vs. the Atlanta Hawks
Yardbarker
Rate the Trade: John Collins to the Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets are the hottest team in basketball, and may soon be ready to declare themselves the best team in basketball as well. With the Boston Celtics losing on Tuesday, the Nets are now tied with Boston in the loss column, and could pull even with them at 26-12 with a win on Wednesday.
Spurs Trade of Josh Richardson to Mavs? What's San Antonio Get?
Follow along with our Inside the Spurs NBA news tracker as we provide daily updates from the biggest headlines around the league
Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings Game Day Preview
Preview for the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks (17-20) and the Sacramento Kings (20-16).
Atlanta Hawks at Golden State Warriors Game Day Preview
Preview for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors.
thesource.com
Cavs Guard Donovan Mitchell Drug Tested After Dropping 71 Points in Game
Drop 71 points and get rewarded with a drug test. The day after Donovan Mitchell dropped a new career high of 71 points and the most scored in the NBA in the last 17 years, he was drug tested. According to ESPN, the Cleveland Cavaliers were issued tests for performance-enhancing...
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell drops 71 on the Bulls
Between field goals and free throws, Donovan Mitchell made 42 shots tonight. But his biggest play may have been a miss. Mitchell had 55 points when Ayo Dosunmu of the Chicago Bulls fouled him with 4.1 seconds left and the Cleveland Cavaliers trailing by three. Mitchell made the first free throw, then intentionally missed and put back his own rebound to send the game to overtime.
76ers: Doc Rivers Calls Zion Williamson 'Fast Shaq'
Doc Rivers had high praise for Pelicans star Zion Williamson on Monday night.
Donovan Mitchell Scored Or Assisted On 99 Points Against The Bulls, The Second Most In A Game In NBA History
Donovan Mitchell scored or assisted on the second-most points in the history of the league.
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Donovan Mitchell Erupts for 71 Points in Cavs’ OT Win Over Bulls
Donovan Mitchell was on fire last night in Cleveland. The Cavaliers guard set a franchise record by scoring 71 points, becoming the most by any NBA Player in the previous 17 years. Mitchell’s efforts helped the Cavs overcome a 21-point deficit and beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 overtime. Mitchell...
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell Nearly Reaches Wilt Chamberlain Record in 71-Point Game
Mitchell nearly reaches Wilt Chamberlain record vs. Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Any time your name is mentioned alongside Wilt Chamberlain, you're doing something right. And by scoring 71 points and handing out 11 assists in a 145-134 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls Monday night, Cleveland Cavaliers...
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell explodes for 71 points
Donovan Mitchell erupted for 71 points in the Cavaliers' 145-134 overtime win over the Bulls on Monday night in Cleveland. Why it matters: That's the most points scored by an NBA player since Kobe Bryant dropped 81 points in 2006, and Mitchell becomes just the seventh player in NBA history to eclipse 70 points.
Luka Doncic's Mavs to Play Real Madrid in Abu Dhabi?
The Dallas Mavericks are expected to be among the NBA teams to participate in international neutral site games next season.
Kings-Jazz gameday live: Will Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk play? Collin Sexton ruled out
Here are the latest injury updates on Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk and Collin Sexton as the Sacramento Kings prepare to visit the Utah Jazz.
Magic Starting 5: Cavs' Donovan Mitchell Scores 71; Orlando Getting Healthier?
The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.
Bob Myers reveals target date for Steph Curry's return
For the first time since Steph Curry injured his left shoulder on Dec. 14, the Warriors have revealed a target date for his return. Bob Myers told 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny & Guru” Wednesday.
New York Knicks monitoring Zach LaVine's status as trade deadline nears
The Chicago Bulls may be looking to trade Zach LaVine, and the New York Knicks are monitoring the situation.
Kevin Huerter's Injury Status For Tuesday’s Game
Sacramento Kings star Kevin Huerter is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game.
"You play harder against your friends than your enemies" - When Dominique Wilkins beat his former Atlanta Hawks teammates for the first time after being traded
The standing ovation from the Hawks fans got Wilkins moved, but not swayed
