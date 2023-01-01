Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
The Calgary Flames have been enjoying a ton of success from their prospects this season, with more than five standouts. For the sake of this list, we will dive into the top five, how they’ve been doing, and the impact they will have on the future of the Flames.
January 3 - Jake DeBrusk scored a pair of third-period goals to lead the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday afternoon in the NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park.
The St. Louis Blues have been hit hard by the injury bug. Early Monday morning (Jan. 2), the team announced that both forwards Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko would be sidelined and placed on the injured reserved list. Roughly 90 minutes later, general manager Doug Armstrong addressed the media via Zoom to answer questions regarding the status of their injuries and plans moving forward.
