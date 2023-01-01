Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in LouisvilleEdy ZooLouisville, KY
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.Joel EisenbergClarksville, IN
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
lanereport.com
Saint Joseph Hospital using new technology for colorectal cancer screenings
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Saint Joseph Hospital was the first in Kentucky to use AI-assisted colonoscopy technology to screen for colorectal cancer. The new technology allows physicians to detect colorectal polyps of varying shapes and sizes earlier through enhanced visualization during a colonoscopy. Certain types of colorectal cancer can have...
wdrb.com
JCPS sues over Daniel Cameron decision on mask rules for public meetings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County school board is suing to challenge Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's determination that the board illegally barred a Louisville man from attending a public meeting in August because he refused to wear a mask. The board filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Jefferson Circuit...
wdrb.com
New turn signal law now in effect in Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new turn signal law is now in effect in Indiana. Instead of requiring drivers to use their turn signals within a specific distance of a turn, the law now simply requires drivers to signal before safely making any lane turns or changes. Critics argued a...
104.1 WIKY
Several Kentucky Roads Are Under Water
Several roads are under water in Daviess, Webster, Muhlenberg and Caldwell Counties in Kentucky. If you encounter a flooded roadway turn around, don’t drown. To see if a road you travel is going to be a problem this morning click here.
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
wdrb.com
'Not the way we wanted to start' I LMPD, neighbors frustrated with violent beginning to 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- On a day full of celebration and talk of a new day in Louisville, new Mayor Craig Greenberg is sworn into office on a day that an old problem is also making headlines. "Becoming a safer and a more just city is essential to everything we do,"...
wdrb.com
Louisville was promised more than a soccer stadium in Butchertown. Where's the rest?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owners of Louisville City FC secured public subsidies in 2018 under a deal that required more than building a new soccer stadium in Butchertown. In getting approval to use state and local funds to help cover development costs, the stadium's backers proposed an entirely new district on more than 30 blighted acres near Waterfront Park: two hotels with 308 rooms between them, 340,000 square feet of office space and roughly 70,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.
wdrb.com
Da•da Apparel Company and Lovesick to close southern Indiana store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana women's clothing boutique is closing its doors. Da•da Apparel Company and Lovesick announced on Facebook that its New Albany storefront on Spring Street will close in March, citing evolving consumer buying patterns, skyrocketing prices and the owner's need for a break. The...
BizReport.com
How To Get An LLC In Kentucky 2023: Free Guide
If you need to know how to get an LLC in Kentucky, you’ve come to the right place. It can be a difficult road to finally establishing your new LLC, but it’s an essential step toward legitimacy if you want to succeed as a business and limit your personal liability in regard to your new business.
wdrb.com
2 southern Indiana fire departments could soon be merging
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two southern Indiana fire departments could soon become one. Two special meetings were held last week about the merger of The Lafayette Township Fire Department and the Greenville Township Fire Department. The new name for the departments would be Highlander Fire District. Another meeting will be...
Wave 3
Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency reminding KY coach of the importance of CPR training
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Damar Hamlin’s collapse and subsequent cardiac arrest on the field of Paycor Stadium Monday night has still been on the minds of millions of Americans 24 hours later. Chris Ryan, the head baseball coach at Bullitt Central High School, watched the Monday Night Football game...
wdrb.com
Indiana tightening policy governing police pursuits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana revised its policy governing police pursuits in the state, tightening the restrictions on when and how they take place. According to a report by FOX59, the new rules by the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board went into effect at the start of the new year.
wdrb.com
Restaurant, bar on Bardstown Road moving to Meriwether neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant and bar on Bardstown Road is moving into Louisville's Meriwether neighborhood. The Bard's Town posted on social media on Tuesday its intentions to move into a new space at the corner of Burnett and Meriwether avenues. Bard's Town's space on Bardstown Road is closed,...
wdrb.com
'Welcome to Day 1' | Greenberg says priority is making Louisville safer as he becomes mayor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has a new mayor for the first time in more than a decade. Craig Greenberg was sworn into office Monday morning in the city's Metro Hall, taking over from Greg Fischer. In his inaugural speech, Mayor Greenberg said his highest priority is making Louisville a...
wdrb.com
Kentucky's youngest female elected state representative sworn into office in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's youngest female elected state representative took her oath of office Sunday and will report to Frankfort beginning Jan. 3 for the start of the 2023 legislative session. Rachel Roarx, 25, was elected to represent Kentucky District 38 in November. "One of the gaps I saw...
kentuckytoday.com
Mount Vernon church small in numbers, large in faith
JAMESTOWN, Ky. (KT) — It was August 2020 and the situation looked bleak for Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church. Its pastor had resigned six months earlier, then COVID struck and the church closed down for March and April. Still without a pastor in August, attendance had dropped to 10 people.
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Potentilla in Kentucky (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow potentilla in Kentucky, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting potentilla is not as easy as it seems. potentilla are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
wdrb.com
Man shot to death near Louisville's Russell neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was shot to death near Louisville's Russell neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the shooting took place at 1:20 p.m. at the corner of Esquire Alley and Roy Wilkins Avenue, in Louisville's Central Business District, adjacent to the Russell neighborhood.
WLKY.com
Authorities confirm new leads in 2021 Henryville shooting that left woman dead
HENRYVILLE, Ind. — Authorities in Clark County have new information in the case of a southern Indiana woman who was shot in Henryville in 2021. The family says Brittney Boman, 29, was found by her boyfriend, shot in the face, in a wooded area of Henryville. Authorities say it happened on Oct. 2 off Brownstown Road.
wdrb.com
Heavy rain and thunderstorms bring flooding to parts of Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A night of thunderstorms and heavy downpours brought high waters and headaches to residents and drivers in Bullitt County and the surrounding areas early Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning from 6:50 a.m. until 10 a.m. Tuesday for northern Bullitt County,...
Comments / 7