Louisville, KY

lanereport.com

Saint Joseph Hospital using new technology for colorectal cancer screenings

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Saint Joseph Hospital was the first in Kentucky to use AI-assisted colonoscopy technology to screen for colorectal cancer. The new technology allows physicians to detect colorectal polyps of varying shapes and sizes earlier through enhanced visualization during a colonoscopy. Certain types of colorectal cancer can have...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

New turn signal law now in effect in Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new turn signal law is now in effect in Indiana. Instead of requiring drivers to use their turn signals within a specific distance of a turn, the law now simply requires drivers to signal before safely making any lane turns or changes. Critics argued a...
INDIANA STATE
104.1 WIKY

Several Kentucky Roads Are Under Water

Several roads are under water in Daviess, Webster, Muhlenberg and Caldwell Counties in Kentucky. If you encounter a flooded roadway turn around, don’t drown. To see if a road you travel is going to be a problem this morning click here.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Louisville was promised more than a soccer stadium in Butchertown. Where's the rest?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owners of Louisville City FC secured public subsidies in 2018 under a deal that required more than building a new soccer stadium in Butchertown. In getting approval to use state and local funds to help cover development costs, the stadium's backers proposed an entirely new district on more than 30 blighted acres near Waterfront Park: two hotels with 308 rooms between them, 340,000 square feet of office space and roughly 70,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Da•da Apparel Company and Lovesick to close southern Indiana store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana women's clothing boutique is closing its doors. Da•da Apparel Company and Lovesick announced on Facebook that its New Albany storefront on Spring Street will close in March, citing evolving consumer buying patterns, skyrocketing prices and the owner's need for a break. The...
NEW ALBANY, IN
BizReport.com

How To Get An LLC In Kentucky 2023: Free Guide

If you need to know how to get an LLC in Kentucky, you’ve come to the right place. It can be a difficult road to finally establishing your new LLC, but it’s an essential step toward legitimacy if you want to succeed as a business and limit your personal liability in regard to your new business.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

2 southern Indiana fire departments could soon be merging

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two southern Indiana fire departments could soon become one. Two special meetings were held last week about the merger of The Lafayette Township Fire Department and the Greenville Township Fire Department. The new name for the departments would be Highlander Fire District. Another meeting will be...
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Indiana tightening policy governing police pursuits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana revised its policy governing police pursuits in the state, tightening the restrictions on when and how they take place. According to a report by FOX59, the new rules by the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board went into effect at the start of the new year.
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

Restaurant, bar on Bardstown Road moving to Meriwether neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant and bar on Bardstown Road is moving into Louisville's Meriwether neighborhood. The Bard's Town posted on social media on Tuesday its intentions to move into a new space at the corner of Burnett and Meriwether avenues. Bard's Town's space on Bardstown Road is closed,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Mount Vernon church small in numbers, large in faith

JAMESTOWN, Ky. (KT) — It was August 2020 and the situation looked bleak for Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church. Its pastor had resigned six months earlier, then COVID struck and the church closed down for March and April. Still without a pastor in August, attendance had dropped to 10 people.
MOUNT VERNON, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot to death near Louisville's Russell neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was shot to death near Louisville's Russell neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the shooting took place at 1:20 p.m. at the corner of Esquire Alley and Roy Wilkins Avenue, in Louisville's Central Business District, adjacent to the Russell neighborhood.
LOUISVILLE, KY

