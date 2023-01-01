ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Michigan LB enters transfer portal following Fiesta Bowl loss

Just two days after Michigan lost 45-51 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, the Wolverines are losing a freshman linebacker. On Monday, LB Deuce Spurlock announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. Spurlock posted the announcement on Twitter, thanking the Michigan coaches and staff. The LB stated that it was after long conversations with his parents about his future that he decided to enter the transfer portal.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

2023 Michigan Football Way-Too-Early Game-By-Game Predictions

On New Year’s Eve, the Michigan football team had an opportunity to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game but they came up just short as they lost to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. That being said, it was certainly another solid season for the Wolverines as they defeated their biggest rival, Ohio State, for the second year in a row on their way to another Big Ten Championship.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State announces Keon Coleman will not play basketball this season

The days of Keon Coleman as a dual-sport athlete at Michigan State appear to be over, at least of for now. After completing his sophomore season with the football team, Coleman joined the basketball team for Friday night’s final nonconference game against Buffalo, a move that seemed to indicate he would spend the rest of the season with the basketball team, just as he did last season when he played with both teams as a freshman.
EAST LANSING, MI
US 103.1

Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?

January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan State basketball sees difference with Malik Hall's return: 'It was big time'

East Lansing — There was a different feel for Michigan State on Friday night when it closed out nonconference play with a 21-point victory at home over Buffalo. It had nothing to do with the fact the year was coming to an end or that Big Ten play was right around the corner for a team that has taken its share of lumps over the season’s first two months but has kept its head above water.
EAST LANSING, MI
mediafeed.org

Michigan State University costs this much

Michigan State University is a four-year public university located in East Lansing, Michigan. The university offers certificates, as well as degrees ranging from bachelors to doctorates. Here’s the information you need to know about MSU—from admission requirements to the Michigan State acceptance rate, and from MSU tuition to financial aid stats, popular majors, and more.
EAST LANSING, MI
103.3 WKFR

Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!

A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Gretchen Valade, Carhartt heiress and philanthropist, dies at 97

Detroit’s “Angel of Jazz,” Gretchen Carhartt Valade, has died. She was 97. The Carhartt heiress and philanthropist, who saved the Detroit Jazz Festival from almost certain extinction in 2006, was beloved by not only the jazz musicians she paid and treated well, but also jazz fans who benefited from the world-class free jazz festival she saved.
DETROIT, MI
foodieflashpacker.com

The 24 Best Restaurants In Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan is known for its diverse and vibrant food scene, with various must-try restaurants to choose from. From BBQ joints and soul food spots to upscale restaurants and trendy cafes, Detroit has something for everyone. This article will highlight some of the city’s best restaurants, including classic and up-and-coming...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Michigan gas prices up by 21 cents in the new year

Gas prices in Michigan have increased by 21 cents since last week, 10 cents more than they were this time last year, according to the American Automobile Association. Michiganians are paying an average of $3.20 per gallon for regular gas and $48 to fill a standard 15-gallon tank. The spike is due to, "an increase in crude oil prices to close out 2022, along with a busy holiday travel season have led to higher pump prices," said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland.
MICHIGAN STATE
insideradio.com

Screamin' Scott Randall

Screamin’ Scott Randall segues from nights at Beasley Media Group rock WRIF Detroit (101.1) to afternoons at classic rock sister WCSX (94.7), succeeding Dave Dahmer, who exited during company-wide cuts in October. Randall has been with WRIF for 25 years. “We didn’t have to look far to find the...
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Bedrock's move into East Riverfront builds buzz for Detroit neighborhood

Detroit — When the City of Detroit laid out its vision for the East Riverfront five years ago, officials' wish list included community space, infrastructure upgrades and additional housing. The area between Jefferson Avenue and the river has seen some progress thanks to ongoing efforts of the Detroit Riverfront...
DETROIT, MI

