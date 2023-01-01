Read full article on original website
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann ArborTed RiversAnn Arbor, MI
Just two days after Michigan lost 45-51 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, the Wolverines are losing a freshman linebacker. On Monday, LB Deuce Spurlock announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. Spurlock posted the announcement on Twitter, thanking the Michigan coaches and staff. The LB stated that it was after long conversations with his parents about his future that he decided to enter the transfer portal.
Pat Caputo: QB remains issue at Michigan
It was a golden opportunity wasted. TCU is solid, yet chances are if Michigan reaches college football’s version of the Final Four in the future the Wolverines will face a stronger squad.
Detroit News
Players-only meeting after CMU setback gets Wolverines 'on the same track'
Ann Arbor — Michigan had to do some soul-searching before the new year. After being stunned by Central Michigan, hitting a low point, and stumbling into 2023 with a 7-5 record, the Wolverines needed to find themselves. In the wake of the shocking setback, they held a players-only meeting...
2023 Michigan Football Way-Too-Early Game-By-Game Predictions
On New Year’s Eve, the Michigan football team had an opportunity to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game but they came up just short as they lost to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. That being said, it was certainly another solid season for the Wolverines as they defeated their biggest rival, Ohio State, for the second year in a row on their way to another Big Ten Championship.
Detroit News
Michigan State announces Keon Coleman will not play basketball this season
The days of Keon Coleman as a dual-sport athlete at Michigan State appear to be over, at least of for now. After completing his sophomore season with the football team, Coleman joined the basketball team for Friday night’s final nonconference game against Buffalo, a move that seemed to indicate he would spend the rest of the season with the basketball team, just as he did last season when he played with both teams as a freshman.
U-M’s Offensive Line Signs NIL Deal with Telemus in Southfield
Telemus Capital, an independent wealth advisory firm based in Southfield, has signed its first Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) partnership in a deal with players of the University of Michigan football […] The post U-M’s Offensive Line Signs NIL Deal with Telemus in Southfield appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Detroit News
Hunter Dickinson dominates, Michigan rebounds with rout of Maryland to kick off 2023
Ann Arbor — There’s a first time for everything. Throughout his basketball career, Michigan center Hunter Dickinson had never scored more points than the entire opposing team in a half. That changed in Sunday’s Big Ten home opener. Dickinson rang in the new year with his third career...
Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?
January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
Detroit News
Michigan State basketball sees difference with Malik Hall's return: 'It was big time'
East Lansing — There was a different feel for Michigan State on Friday night when it closed out nonconference play with a 21-point victory at home over Buffalo. It had nothing to do with the fact the year was coming to an end or that Big Ten play was right around the corner for a team that has taken its share of lumps over the season’s first two months but has kept its head above water.
How to double your chances of getting into the University of Michigan
There’s an easy trick that can more than double your chances of admission to the University of Michigan. It’s not about long lists of extracurriculars, rigorous classes or an uplifting application essay about triumph over adversity. It’s about geography, residency. Put plainly, if you live in Michigan,...
mediafeed.org
Michigan State University costs this much
Michigan State University is a four-year public university located in East Lansing, Michigan. The university offers certificates, as well as degrees ranging from bachelors to doctorates. Here’s the information you need to know about MSU—from admission requirements to the Michigan State acceptance rate, and from MSU tuition to financial aid stats, popular majors, and more.
Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!
A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
Detroit News
Gretchen Valade, Carhartt heiress and philanthropist, dies at 97
Detroit’s “Angel of Jazz,” Gretchen Carhartt Valade, has died. She was 97. The Carhartt heiress and philanthropist, who saved the Detroit Jazz Festival from almost certain extinction in 2006, was beloved by not only the jazz musicians she paid and treated well, but also jazz fans who benefited from the world-class free jazz festival she saved.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 24 Best Restaurants In Detroit, Michigan
Detroit, Michigan is known for its diverse and vibrant food scene, with various must-try restaurants to choose from. From BBQ joints and soul food spots to upscale restaurants and trendy cafes, Detroit has something for everyone. This article will highlight some of the city’s best restaurants, including classic and up-and-coming...
Detroit News
Michigan gas prices up by 21 cents in the new year
Gas prices in Michigan have increased by 21 cents since last week, 10 cents more than they were this time last year, according to the American Automobile Association. Michiganians are paying an average of $3.20 per gallon for regular gas and $48 to fill a standard 15-gallon tank. The spike is due to, "an increase in crude oil prices to close out 2022, along with a busy holiday travel season have led to higher pump prices," said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland.
‘Compete shock’: Man who bought last 2 scratch-off tickets at Michigan store wins $4M
A Michigan man bought the last two scratch-off tickets for his favorite lottery game. One of them paid off big, to the tune of $4 million. “I was in complete shock!” the 42-year-old Macomb County man, who chose to remain anonymous, said in a statement to the Michigan Lottery on Thursday.
insideradio.com
Screamin' Scott Randall
Screamin’ Scott Randall segues from nights at Beasley Media Group rock WRIF Detroit (101.1) to afternoons at classic rock sister WCSX (94.7), succeeding Dave Dahmer, who exited during company-wide cuts in October. Randall has been with WRIF for 25 years. “We didn’t have to look far to find the...
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Ann Arbor.
Detroit News
Bedrock's move into East Riverfront builds buzz for Detroit neighborhood
Detroit — When the City of Detroit laid out its vision for the East Riverfront five years ago, officials' wish list included community space, infrastructure upgrades and additional housing. The area between Jefferson Avenue and the river has seen some progress thanks to ongoing efforts of the Detroit Riverfront...
