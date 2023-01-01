ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TV Fanatic

The Consultant: Prime Video Drops Teaser and Premiere Date for Christoph Waltz Thriller

"We work for a sociopath," says one of Regus Patoff's employees in the official teaser trailer for Prime Video's The Consultant. On Tuesday, the streaming service debuted the first-look teaser and episodic images for the highly anticipated Christoph Waltz-led series. Prime Video announced that the series would premiere all eight...
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch

Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
TV Fanatic

1899 Canceled at Netflix

The many mysteries of 1899 will remain unresolved as Netflix has canceled the drama after a single season. Co-showrunners Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese announced the cancellation on social media Monday. "With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed," reads a message...
TV Fanatic

TV Ratings: Fantasy Island and Quantum Leap Return Down

The numbers for Monday are in, and it was a night of mixed returns for the broadcast networks. Fantasy Island Season 2 finally got underway on FOX. Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 1 had 1.7 million viewers and a 0.2 rating. The series was down from its series premiere (2.1...
TV Fanatic

Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 34 Episode 12

How did the Simpsons manage to contend with YouTube fame?. On The Simpsons Season 34 Episode 12, the Simpson Family Vlog propelled them to stardom, but there were some pitfalls to their success. Meanwhile, things took a shocking turn when Lisa opened up to one of her friends about how...
TV Fanatic

NCIS: Michael Weatherly Teases On-Screen "Tiva" Reunion

2023 could be the year of Tiva if Michael Weatherly gets his wish. The former NCIS took to social media over the weekend and teased a potential return to the CBS procedural drama. If you watch NCIS online, you know Tiva (Tony and Ziva) were a big part of the...
TV Fanatic

Fire Country Season 1 Episode 9 Spoilers: Will Gabriella Kiss Bode?

Have you been missing television's number one show?. Well, Fire Country is back this Friday after a short Christmas break. On Fire Country Season 1 Episode 8, we had one of the most thrilling episodes where a complicated rescue tested the anxiety threshold of many characters. In the final seconds...
TV Fanatic

Yellowstone Season 5 Returns Summer 2023

That's all she wrote, folks. Well, for the time being at least. Yellowstone Season 5 is taking a breather, but don't worry, it will return. During the midseason finale (a first for Yellowstone), it was revealed that the show will return for the summer. We knew it was going to...
TV Fanatic

Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 8 Review: A Knife And No Coin

What a tragic confluence of events. At the same time that half of the ranch's cowboys -- trusted members of the Yellowstone family who will do anything for the Duttons and the ranch -- head off to greener pastures, an all-out war breaks out within the family. Yellowstone Season 5...
TV Fanatic

Stephen Amell to Reprise Arrow Role on the Final Season of The Flash

The CW is saying goodbye to the Arrowverse with the superhero who started it all. According to Deadline, Stephen Amell has closed a deal to return for the ninth and final season of The Flash. The CW broke the exciting news Wednesday, revealing that Amell will appear in the ninth...
TV Fanatic

Welcome to Chippendales Season 1 Episode 8 Review: Switzerland

Now that the book is closed on Welcome to Chippendales, it's time to admit that the end of the miniseries fell very, very flat. Welcome to Chippendales Season 1 Episode 8 was a very somber ending for a series that started strong but struggled once it got to the grittier pieces of the story.
TV Fanatic

Bridgerton Prequel Queen Charlotte Shares First-Look at Young Lady Danbury

The world of one of Netflix's biggest hits is set to expand in 2023. The streaming service had many hits in 2022, and Bridgerton continued to hold up very well. Now, fans have a prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, that will premiere ahead of Bridgerton Season 3. Netflix dropped...
TV Fanatic

Will Trent Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Pilot

ABC's new crime drama follows Special Agent Will Trent (Ramon Rodriguez) as he returns to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to solve his most complicated case yet. The special agent was called to a horrific break-in and murder by his boss Amanda (Sonya Sohn) on Will Trent Season 1 Episode 1, but Will was reluctant to return since he recently learned he had dyslexia and missed significant clues in a recent case.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy