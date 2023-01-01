Read full article on original website
Outer Banks Season 3: Premiere Date Revealed as First-Look Photos Hint at Big Changes
The Pogues return to Netflix next month. Outer Banks Season 3 finally has a premiere date, and it's soon. Netflix revealed Tuesday that all ten episodes would be available to stream on February 23. Outer Banks Season 2 wrapped with several big cliffhangers, but what's on tap for Season 3?
The Consultant: Prime Video Drops Teaser and Premiere Date for Christoph Waltz Thriller
"We work for a sociopath," says one of Regus Patoff's employees in the official teaser trailer for Prime Video's The Consultant. On Tuesday, the streaming service debuted the first-look teaser and episodic images for the highly anticipated Christoph Waltz-led series. Prime Video announced that the series would premiere all eight...
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
1899 Canceled at Netflix
The many mysteries of 1899 will remain unresolved as Netflix has canceled the drama after a single season. Co-showrunners Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese announced the cancellation on social media Monday. "With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed," reads a message...
TV Ratings: Fantasy Island and Quantum Leap Return Down
The numbers for Monday are in, and it was a night of mixed returns for the broadcast networks. Fantasy Island Season 2 finally got underway on FOX. Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 1 had 1.7 million viewers and a 0.2 rating. The series was down from its series premiere (2.1...
Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 34 Episode 12
How did the Simpsons manage to contend with YouTube fame?. On The Simpsons Season 34 Episode 12, the Simpson Family Vlog propelled them to stardom, but there were some pitfalls to their success. Meanwhile, things took a shocking turn when Lisa opened up to one of her friends about how...
NCIS: Michael Weatherly Teases On-Screen "Tiva" Reunion
2023 could be the year of Tiva if Michael Weatherly gets his wish. The former NCIS took to social media over the weekend and teased a potential return to the CBS procedural drama. If you watch NCIS online, you know Tiva (Tony and Ziva) were a big part of the...
Fire Country Season 1 Episode 9 Spoilers: Will Gabriella Kiss Bode?
Have you been missing television's number one show?. Well, Fire Country is back this Friday after a short Christmas break. On Fire Country Season 1 Episode 8, we had one of the most thrilling episodes where a complicated rescue tested the anxiety threshold of many characters. In the final seconds...
George Clooney Offered His Ex-Wife Whatever She Thought Was ‘Fair’ in Their Divorce
Here's a look at George Clooney's previous marriage to Talia Balsam, which ended with the actor offering Balsam whatever she thought was 'fair'.
‘The Circle’ Fans Expose the ‘In-Game Cheats’ They Would Use to Win
Is there a way to hack the reality competition series 'The Circle' on Netflix? Fans shared what they would do to win the game.
East New York Season 1 Episode 10 Spoilers: Will Bentley Survive?
The rookie cop was shot during an ambush soon after the 7-4 took down a gang leader who had gotten away with violent crime for years. He may or may not have been the intended target, but as East New York Season 1 Episode 10 opens, he will be fighting for his life.
Yellowstone Season 5 Returns Summer 2023
That's all she wrote, folks. Well, for the time being at least. Yellowstone Season 5 is taking a breather, but don't worry, it will return. During the midseason finale (a first for Yellowstone), it was revealed that the show will return for the summer. We knew it was going to...
Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 8 Review: A Knife And No Coin
What a tragic confluence of events. At the same time that half of the ranch's cowboys -- trusted members of the Yellowstone family who will do anything for the Duttons and the ranch -- head off to greener pastures, an all-out war breaks out within the family. Yellowstone Season 5...
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Exclusive Sneak Peek: Mel B Struggles With the Camp Toilet Situation
Are you ready to enter the world of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test?. FOX's new social experiment premieres tonight (Wednesday, January 4) at 8 p.m. The series rounds up household names who endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process.
Stephen Amell to Reprise Arrow Role on the Final Season of The Flash
The CW is saying goodbye to the Arrowverse with the superhero who started it all. According to Deadline, Stephen Amell has closed a deal to return for the ninth and final season of The Flash. The CW broke the exciting news Wednesday, revealing that Amell will appear in the ninth...
Welcome to Chippendales Season 1 Episode 8 Review: Switzerland
Now that the book is closed on Welcome to Chippendales, it's time to admit that the end of the miniseries fell very, very flat. Welcome to Chippendales Season 1 Episode 8 was a very somber ending for a series that started strong but struggled once it got to the grittier pieces of the story.
Bridgerton Prequel Queen Charlotte Shares First-Look at Young Lady Danbury
The world of one of Netflix's biggest hits is set to expand in 2023. The streaming service had many hits in 2022, and Bridgerton continued to hold up very well. Now, fans have a prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, that will premiere ahead of Bridgerton Season 3. Netflix dropped...
Will Trent's Erika Christensen Teases her Relationship With Will & the Appeal of the Series
Erika Christensen has played numerous TV and film roles, including Julia Braverman-Graham on NBC’s Parenthood. Now, she’s portraying Detective Angie Polaski in ABC’s new detective series, Will Trent, which premieres Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 10/9c. Will Trent is based on Karin Slaughter’s best-selling series and features...
Will Trent Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Pilot
ABC's new crime drama follows Special Agent Will Trent (Ramon Rodriguez) as he returns to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to solve his most complicated case yet. The special agent was called to a horrific break-in and murder by his boss Amanda (Sonya Sohn) on Will Trent Season 1 Episode 1, but Will was reluctant to return since he recently learned he had dyslexia and missed significant clues in a recent case.
The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira Reunite Ahead of Spinoff Filming
The Walking Dead ended last year, but the story is far from over. Three new spinoffs are in different stages of development. The most exciting reunites Andrew Lincoln (Rick) and Danai Gurira (Michonne) for what has been billed as a limited series. Gurira took to social media on New Year's...
