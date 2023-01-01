ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagle' Hurts misses 2nd straight game with sprained shoulder

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JB752_0k0O4fKO00

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Jalen Hurts missed his second straight game with a sprained right shoulder, forcing the Philadelphia Eagles to turn to backup quarterback Gardner Minshew on Sunday to try to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win against New Orleans.

Hurts was listed as doubtful on the injury report headed into the game, and the Eagles (13-2) decided not to risk his health with the team already in the playoffs. Hurts was injured two weeks ago on a hard tackle in a win against the Bears.

Minshew threw for 355 yards and two touchdowns but also committed three of the Eagles’ four costly turnovers, with a pair of picks and a fumble in last week’s loss at Dallas.

The Eagles would clinch the division and the No. 1 seed with a win over the Saints (6-9) this week or a victory next week against the New York Giants (8-6-1).

Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson also was inactive with a groin injury.

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was active after he missed 10 straight games because of an abdominal injury.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe hits $5 million after Bills safety's cardiac arrest on 'Monday Night Football'

If there's hope to be taken from the terrifying situation around Damar Hamlin, it comes straight from the Buffalo Bills safety's two-year-old GoFundMe. Less than 24 hours after Hamlin's collapse and hospitalization caused the suspension of a "Monday Night Football" game, his only available public fundraiser has hit $5 million. The original goal of the GoFundMe, set up to fund a toy drive in his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pa., was $2,500.
Boston 25 News WFXT

NFL teams, players offer prayers for Damar Hamlin after on-field collapse

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was rushed to the hospital. Hamlin collapsed moments after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. After the tackle, Hamlin stood up before collapsing backward. Medical personnel administered CPR on the field for 10 minutes as players looked on, The New York Times reported.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Week 18 Fantasy Football: Wide Receiver rankings

DeVonta Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles still have a lot to play for in Week 18, luckily for you fantasy managers who roster the second-year wideout and face a similar scenario in your leagues. Smith and Co. are probably wishing this wasn't the case, but with the NFC's No. 1 playoff seed — and the NFC East title — still up for grabs after consecutive losses by the Jalen Hurts-less Eagles, the final week of the regular season now carries plenty of importance for Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fantasy Football Six-Pack: Numbers to remember for 2023 drafts

86.4 - First-year receiver Rashid Shaheed has been an absolute revelation, forcing his way into a significant late-season role for the Saints. He's caught 86.4 percent of his targets (19 of 22) over his last five games, an outrageous rate for a player averaging over 18 yards per catch. Keep this blazing-fast wideout in your fantasy plans for 2023:
Boston 25 News WFXT

Don't let biases make you forget these important fantasy football notes in 2023 draft season

Due to the various biases our brains employ to simplify our everyday lives, it’s easy to overlook some important fantasy football takeaways. How you won or lost your final meaningful fantasy matchup(s) will hold a larger place in your memory when next season rolls around (recency bias). What’s happening with your favorite team right now will also carry more weight when you do your summer preparation.
ARIZONA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
141K+
Followers
150K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy