ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
westorlandonews.com

New Office Allows Orange County Residents to Skip Line for Car Tag Services

If you live in Orange County, there’s a new way to avoid standing in line to get auto tags or other motor vehicle title and registration services. Orange County Tax Collector Scott Randolph is working in conjunction with AutoTagAgency.Net, a provider of private tag services in Florida, to offer title and registration services at their newest location.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orange County officials: 19-year-old Marisia Burton is not missing

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is releasing more information about a supposed missing person's case that has spread like wildfire on social media, saying she is not missing. Marisia Burton, 19, was reported missing in Orange County on Dec. 25. Shortly thereafter, missing posters began spreading...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Buyer Beware: The importance of hiring licensed contractors and avoiding unpermitted work

During the recovery period from a major storm, reports of unlicensed building activity and unpermitted work generally increase. Don’t fall victim to individuals that may try to take advantage of those in need. Residents should never hire unlicensed contractors and should always ensure that they have the correct permits as they rebuild after a storm.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Lighthouse Central Florida Welcomes Samantha Lombardi to Board

Lighthouse Central Florida, an Orlando-based nonprofit that provides rehabilitation services to those living with blindness or vision impairment (BVI), recently welcomed Samantha Lombardi to its Board of Directors. “I came across an article about how Lighthouse was serving Central Florida’s BVI population during the pandemic and knew I wanted to...
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

Dementia-friendly dining in Central Florida grows to 5 restaurants

A fifth Central Florida restaurant is joining a special effort to meet the needs of people with Alzheimer's disease and those who care for them. Dementia-friendly dining provides specific times and days of the week for eating out, free from the usual hubbub and clatter of a crowded restaurant, and with servers specially trained to interact with people who have Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
orangeobserver.com

FORECAST: Oakland’s septic-to-sewer work continues

A massive ongoing project started by the town of Oakland a decade ago is proving to be a benefit to the town as more businesses choose to set up shop in Oakland. This year will mark even more change as officials continue the town’s multi-million-dollar conversion from septic to sewer.
OAKLAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy