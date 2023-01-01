Read full article on original website
Villages Daily Sun
Couple visits every pool in The Villages
Just when Nina and John Sabin thought they had been to every pool in The Villages, another one would open. The Sabins, of the Village of Mallory Square, stayed on course and now have visited all of the pools in The Villages, including the 110 pools at recreation areas and the seven pools at The Villages country clubs.
westorlandonews.com
New Office Allows Orange County Residents to Skip Line for Car Tag Services
If you live in Orange County, there’s a new way to avoid standing in line to get auto tags or other motor vehicle title and registration services. Orange County Tax Collector Scott Randolph is working in conjunction with AutoTagAgency.Net, a provider of private tag services in Florida, to offer title and registration services at their newest location.
WESH
Orlando mayor, police respond to anti-Semitic messages projected on downtown building
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hateful messages targeting the Jewish community were projected onto a building in Downtown Orlando. It happened during New Year's Eve celebrations at the top of a building on West Central Boulevard. One message read, "Honk if you hate the Jews." Leaders across Central Florida's Jewish community...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Vince Carter's Embassy of Hope Foundation held annual food basket giveaway for the holidays
Vince Carter's Embassy of Hope Foundation's "Believing in Christmas" annual food basket giveaway, in partnership with Publix Supermarkets, was held on Tuesday, Dec. 20. EOH Board members and volunteers gathered outside Mainland High School to distribute food baskets containing a gift card to purchase a turkey or meat of choice, white potatoes, sweet potatoes, onions, celery, stuffing mix, canned vegetables, eggs, margarine, pumpkin pie and more to groups feeding families in need of assistance during the holidays.
click orlando
📮 Orlando mailman who walks 14 miles a day, featured in children’s book
ORLANDO, Fla. – You may remember Dennis Winston. The 20-year veteran mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service who walks 14 miles a day. It was the residents in Colonialtown who caught our attention in 2022 with a social media post, bragging about how Winston goes above and beyond his daily duties.
WESH
Orange County officials: 19-year-old Marisia Burton is not missing
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is releasing more information about a supposed missing person's case that has spread like wildfire on social media, saying she is not missing. Marisia Burton, 19, was reported missing in Orange County on Dec. 25. Shortly thereafter, missing posters began spreading...
leesburg-news.com
Mount Dora woman arrested in Leesburg after chase through three cities
A Mount Dora woman was pursued through three cities until she was apprehended in Leesburg. A Mount Dora police officer ran the license plate of a 2018 silver Cadillac driven by a woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Tiara M. Montgomery. The check came back that the Cadillac was stolen out of Orange County.
wmfe.org
Dementia-friendly dining in Central Florida grows to 5 restaurants
A fifth Central Florida restaurant is joining a special effort to meet the needs of people with Alzheimer's disease and those who care for them. Dementia-friendly dining provides specific times and days of the week for eating out, free from the usual hubbub and clatter of a crowded restaurant, and with servers specially trained to interact with people who have Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.
Employees flee Orlando auto parts store after man with gun demands access to safe, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are looking for a man who attempted to rob an Advanced Auto Parts store at gunpoint. Police confirmed a man with a gun tried to rob the Advanced Auto Parts store Tuesday night on West Church Street. Officers said the man entered the...
Now hiring: Osceola County schools hosting job fair for bus drivers, attendants
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — If you’re looking for a new job in the new year, the School District of Osceola County is hiring bus drivers and bus attendants this month. The school district is hosting a job fair to fill open positions on Jan. 18 from 8 a.m. to noon at 401 Simpson Road, across from the Osceola County Jail.
January, 2023 Events in Lake County, Florida
There's plenty to do here in Lake County, Florida to keep you busy this January 2023:. Events in January, 2023 - Lake County, FloridaPhoto byGlen CarrieonUnsplash. Clermont First Friday Food Trucks: on the first Friday of every month from 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm, you can enjoy live music and food trucks in downtown Clermont on West Montrose Street.
click orlando
Florida man bites officer after hitting another with car, dancing in traffic, police say
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – An Orlando man fleeing Winter Garden police struck an officer with a car and bit another on the leg Tuesday evening after causing thousands of dollars in property damage at a convenience store, arrest affidavits show. Employees of the Mobil gas station at 12961 W....
tampabeacon.com
Citrus Park Town Center entertainment attraction coming this spring
CITRUS PARK — An exciting new entertainment attraction will make you want to race over to the Citrus Park Town Center when it opens its doors in the spring. With one location already open in Sanford and more planned, company officials say what makes Elev8 Fun a go-to destination is how it offers everything under one roof when most venues are standalone single-concept venues. The new entertainment hub features classic arcade area, bowling, go-karts, laser tag, mini golf, a ropes course, axe throwing, and a virtual reality zone.
westorlandonews.com
Lighthouse Central Florida Welcomes Samantha Lombardi to Board
Lighthouse Central Florida, an Orlando-based nonprofit that provides rehabilitation services to those living with blindness or vision impairment (BVI), recently welcomed Samantha Lombardi to its Board of Directors. “I came across an article about how Lighthouse was serving Central Florida’s BVI population during the pandemic and knew I wanted to...
Man accused of grabbing woman while jogging to face judge in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man accused of grabbing a woman who was jogging in Orange County should be in court Tuesday. The woman told police that she took a picture of the man as he backed away from her. That’s how police said they identified Israel Pagan. He...
WESH
Pickup truck driver dies after hitting cable box, tree, fence in Orange County
A pickup truck driver has died after striking multiple objects in Orange County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday in the area of North Pine Hills Road and White Heron Drive. Officials say the 47-year-old driver was traveling northbound on North Pine Hills Drive when...
Bay News 9
Sosa Family Cigar closes up Disney Springs shop
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Sosa Family Cigar Co., the small cigar shop at Disney Springs, has permanently closed. Sosa Family Cigar Co. has closed its shop at Disney Springs. The family run shop has had a presence at Disney World for 25 years. Disney has not said what...
