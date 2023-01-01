CITRUS PARK — An exciting new entertainment attraction will make you want to race over to the Citrus Park Town Center when it opens its doors in the spring. With one location already open in Sanford and more planned, company officials say what makes Elev8 Fun a go-to destination is how it offers everything under one roof when most venues are standalone single-concept venues. The new entertainment hub features classic arcade area, bowling, go-karts, laser tag, mini golf, a ropes course, axe throwing, and a virtual reality zone.

CITRUS PARK, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO