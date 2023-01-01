ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

bungalower

The Acre in College Park has sold to new owners

Longtime hidden gem and non-traditional wedding venue, The Acre (Facebook | Website), has sold to new owners. Team Market Group (Website) the ownership team behind Mather’s Social Gathering, The Robinson, and The Wellborn, purchased the property for their growing portfolio of properties, including the recently opened Taco Kat downtown and vegan burger spot, Plantees.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

City Of DeBary close to locking down 170 acre green space

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of DeBary predicts to be fully developed with in the next handful of years with another four to five thousand homes. City plans to invest another five to ten million in to the future park. Some of the funding coming from American Rescue Plan...
DEBARY, FL
westorlandonews.com

TerraCap Management Sells 196,000 Square Foot Flex Office Park in Orlando

TerraCap Management LLC, a privately held investment firm with its headquarters in Naples, Florida, announced the sale of Orlando International Business Center in Orlando. Orlando International Business Center (OIBC) is comprised of six single-story flex/industrial buildings totaling 196,000 square feet. “OIBC is the second Orlando flex/industrial property we have exited...
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Lighthouse Central Florida Welcomes Samantha Lombardi to Board

Lighthouse Central Florida, an Orlando-based nonprofit that provides rehabilitation services to those living with blindness or vision impairment (BVI), recently welcomed Samantha Lombardi to its Board of Directors. “I came across an article about how Lighthouse was serving Central Florida’s BVI population during the pandemic and knew I wanted to...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Neighbors monetize Citrus Bowl with backyard parking

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday, thousands crowded into Camping World Stadium to watch Louisiana State University play Purdue University in the annual Citrus Bowl. In the stadium, concessions and fan merchandise are available for sale, but the stadium isn’t the only place people will spend money on game day.
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Woodforest National Bank Opens 10th Florida Branch in Orlando

Woodforest National Bank recently opened its tenth Florida branch in the city of Orlando. The new retail Woodforest branch is located inside Walmart at 2500 S. Kirkman Rd. Woodforest now has 10 branches across Florida. The new in-store branch offers full-service banking with lobby services and two ATMs for customer convenience.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages announces cost-of-living hike for amenity fees as of Jan. 1

The Villages has announces a cost-of-living hike for amenity fees as of Jan. 1. The adjustment based on the Consumer Price Index impacts the contractual amenity fee for all previously owned homes closed on after Jan. 1, 2023 and all new homes contracted in The Villages on or after Jan. 1, 2023.
villages-news.com

Bobcat caught on surveillance in neighborhood in The Villages

A bobcat was caught on a home surveillance system in a neighborhood in The Villages. The animal, thought to be a bobcat, was captured on surveillance at a home in the Village of Mallory Square. Bobcat sightings are quite common in The Villages. The Florida bobcat is identifiable by its...
THE VILLAGES, FL
tourcounsel.com

The Mall at Millenia | Shopping mall in Orlando, Florida

If you want to go shopping in luxury stores in Orlando, this is your place. Less than 10 minutes from Universal Studios and the Orlando International Premium Outlets, is The Mall at Millenia with more than 150 stores, which for many is the best mall in Orlando. Several of its stores are quite expensive but there are a wide variety of prices and it is worth visiting. Its commercial offer is headed by Macy's, Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale's department stores where you can buy several of the best fashion brands. The most exclusive fashion brands are present in this mall including the French Hermès and Louis Vuitton as well as PRADA, Jimmy Choo, Gucci and Burberry.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Villager accused of attacking construction worker at site of new homes

A Villager is accused of attacking a construction worker at a site of new homes in Leesburg. Michael Patrick Gilbrook, 62, of the Village of La Zamora, was arrested last week on a warrant charging him with felony strong arm robbery. An affidavit of probable cause from the Leesburg Police...
LEESBURG, FL
luxury-houses.net

World Class Mega Mansion in Orlando, Florida with over 20,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal for Sale at $15 Million

9200 Bentley Park Circle Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9200 Bentley Park Circle, Orlando, Florida is an incredible estate known as ‘Bentley Hall’ sits on a massive 1.83 Acre lot located in the heart of Central Florida just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal, Bentley Hall was redesigned, expanded and reconstructed with no expenses spared & with each construction and design decision carefully considered by a team of professionals. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9200 Bentley Park Circle, please contact Ben Becton (Phone: 863-617-0232) at Keller Williams Realty Smart for full support and perfect service.
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Lake County commissioners approve list of improvements for area roads

Lake County commissioners have approved of a proposed list of construction projects put forth by the The Lake-Sumter Metropolitan Planning Organization’s at their December meeting. The MPO has proposed the list which will be forwarded to the Florida Department of Transportation which will consider the funding for the projects...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

Dementia-friendly dining in Central Florida grows to 5 restaurants

A fifth Central Florida restaurant is joining a special effort to meet the needs of people with Alzheimer's disease and those who care for them. Dementia-friendly dining provides specific times and days of the week for eating out, free from the usual hubbub and clatter of a crowded restaurant, and with servers specially trained to interact with people who have Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
westorlandonews.com

New Office Allows Orange County Residents to Skip Line for Car Tag Services

If you live in Orange County, there’s a new way to avoid standing in line to get auto tags or other motor vehicle title and registration services. Orange County Tax Collector Scott Randolph is working in conjunction with AutoTagAgency.Net, a provider of private tag services in Florida, to offer title and registration services at their newest location.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Sosa Family Cigar closes up Disney Springs shop

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Sosa Family Cigar Co., the small cigar shop at Disney Springs, has permanently closed. Sosa Family Cigar Co. has closed its shop at Disney Springs. The family run shop has had a presence at Disney World for 25 years. Disney has not said what...
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL

