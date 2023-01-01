Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss
After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
saturdaytradition.com
What Brian Brohm said after Purdue's lopsided loss to LSU in Citrus Bowl
Brian Brohm ended his time in West Lafayette with a massively lopsided 63-7 loss to LSU in the VRBO Citrus Bowl on Monday. Despite the loss, the interim head coach spoke positively of his team, and what lies ahead with incoming head coach Ryan Walters. Speaking to the media after the bowl game, Brohm stated “Coach Walters will inherit a program with a great group of guys.”
Look: Basic Rose Bowl Concession Prices Are Absurd
Any fan that attends sporting events these days likely understands that concession prices often aren't a great deal. Food and drink prices today at the Rose Bowl, however, are taking the term "rip off" to a new level. Utah Utes beat writer Josh Newman posted this photo in Pasadena on ...
Paul Finebaum Makes His Opinion On Jim Harbaugh Very Clear
Paul Finebaum has truly come to admire Jim Harbaugh over the years. After all, Harbaugh has turned Michigan back into a college football juggernaut. However, Harbaugh and the Wolverines can't seem to get over the bowl game hump. Michigan fell to TCU in the College Football Playoff ...
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
saturdaytradition.com
Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills safety, collapses on field after scary hit, play temporarily suspended
A terrifying situation is developing in Cincinnati. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been taken to a Level 1 trauma hospital in Cincinnati after collapsing on the field. Hamlin, who is 24-years old, tackled Bengals WR Tee Higgins and got up for a moment before collapsing back to the turf. The game came to a standstill soon after.
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois DL latest to hit transfer portal following 2022 season
Another member of the Illinois program is reportedly heading for the transfer portal. This time, it is a member of the defensive front. According to reports, defensive lineman Verdis Brown is heading for the transfer portal. Brown made the switch to the defensive line in 2021 after beginning his career as an offensive lineman.
saturdaytradition.com
Brawl breaks out between Mississippi State, Illinois following wild game-ending play in ReliaQuest Bowl
Tempers flared after a last second touchdown in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The fight resulted after Illinois was trying to score on a lateral play. Mississippi State took the lead on a short field goal from inside in the Illinois five-yard line beforehand. The Bulldogs then recovered the football on Illinois’ lateral play and took it to the house.
Big Ten Freshman Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring
Another college quarterback could change schools this offseason. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Carson May has entered the transfer portal. The three-star recruit didn't play as a true freshman at Iowa this season. May was the 31st-ranked quarterback in last year's incoming class, per 247Sports. The 6-foot-5 passer from...
Football World Not Happy With Bowl Game Sponsor
The Outback Bowl was a staple of New Year's Day college football games. Unfortunately, it's no more. The game that used to be the Outback Bowl has kicked off on Monday afternoon. It's now the ReliaQuest Bowl, featuring Mississippi State and Illinois. Fans are missing the bowl game sponsor in...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State loses veteran defensive end to NCAA Transfer Portal
Ohio State has been had a rough beginning of 2023. First, the Buckeyes lose to No. 1 Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day. On Monday, the Buckeyes saw one of their more experienced and talented edge rushers in Javontae Jean-Baptiste enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
saturdaytradition.com
Rapid Reaction: Illinois loses to Mississippi State in ReliaQuest Bowl on game-winning drive by Bulldogs
The ReliaQuest Bowl was the first game for Mississippi State since Mike Leach’s passing. Leach passed away due to complications with a heart condition. It’s only right that the Bulldogs played at the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after losing “The Pirate”. Other than Leach’s...
WGMD Radio
Pete Rose, recipient of lifetime MLB ban for betting, places first legal sports bet in Ohio
Pete Rose, the all-time Major League Baseball hit king who received a lifetime ban from the sport for betting on games in which he managed, just placed the first legal sports bet in the history of the state of Ohio at Hard Rock Casino. The Buckeye state’s new sports gambling...
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa QB, member of 2022 recruiting class, reportedly opts for transfer portal
Iowa football has lost another player to the transfer portal. On Tuesday morning, Carson May, a freshman quarterback and member of the 2022 recruiting class made his decision to test the transfer portal after a year with Iowa, according to sources. May, who is listed at 6-foot-5, was a lock-in...
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay picks B1G's Citrus, Rose Bowl matchups
College GameDay had a special Jan. 2 broadcast Monday to preview the bowl games across college football. Traditionally played on New Year’s Day, college football’s bowl season made a tweak to the schedule with Jan. 1 falling on a Sunday in 2023. On Monday, the B1G has 3...
KNX 1070 News Radio
Utah, Penn State coach both seeking first Rose Bowl victories
Utah and Penn State’s football coaches will both get second chances to win their first Rose Bowls today in the 109th edition of college football’s oldest bowl game.
247Sports
Five keys to the game for Utah against Penn State in the Rose Bowl game
The No. 8 University of Utah football team looks to cap off their 2022 season on a high note as they take on No. 11 Penn State in the 109th annual Rose Bowl Game. This is the first time that these two stories programs will meet. Utah won its second consecutive Pac-12 Championship with a 47-24 victory over USC on Friday. The Utes finished with a 7-2 record in conference play and is 10-3 overall. Utah played in its first Rose Bowl Game last season against Ohio State and is 2-1 in New Year's Six Bowls. Utah is 17-7 in all bowl games.
saturdaytradition.com
Ethan Nation, 2023 CB from Georgia, announces B1G commitment at All-America Game
Ethan Nation is headed to the Big Ten to play college football. The sought-after cornerback out of Georgia announced his commitment to Nebraska on Tuesday. Nation revealed his college decision at the Under Armour All-America Game. Soon after, Nebraska announced Nation as a Husker, indicating he has signed with the...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska staffer set to fill Maine OC vacancy, per report
FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman put out a report on Tuesday that Nebraska’s Steve Cooper is joining another coaching staff. Cooper will be leaving the program and heading east. Cooper is reportedly going to be the next OC of Maine football. Maine currently competes in the FCS and is in the Colonial Athletic Association with teams like William & Mary and Richmond.
Comments / 0