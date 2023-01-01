Bucs inactives: Who's in, who's out for Sunday's game vs. Panthers?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s critical game against the Carolina Panthers, and there’s both good and bad news for Bucs fans.

The bad news? Cornerback Carlton Davis III and outside linebacker Carl Nassib are both out due to injury.

The good news? Other key players who were listed as questionable are active, including both starting offensive tackles (Donovan Smith, Tristan Wirfs), defensive lineman Vita Vea, and cornerback Jamel Dean.

Quarterback Kyle Trask, wide receiver Breshad Perriman, and tight end Cameron Brate are all healthy scratches.