Are dessert parties for Disney shows worth the extra money?
Are dessert parties worth the extra money on top of admission and/or special ticket prices? Let’s take a look at why you may want to consider one and when you should stay away from them. Dessert Parties at Disney Disney World and Disneyland put on some great shows. In fact, they are so popular many […]
Is this Quick Service Restaurant Still one the Best in Disney
Many things have changed since Disney World’s reopening. We found one hidden gem that is still top-notch. Port Orleans French Quarter If you head over to one of Walt Disney World’s quietest corners, you will find Port Orleans French Quarter, a resort that manages to feel tiny and out of the way. Not only is […]
Virtual 3D Tour of a One Bedroom Villa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Jambo House
Below is a virtual tour of a One Bedroom Villa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Jambo House at Walt Disney World. This villa at the resort can sleep up to five guests. We feel that it’s important to be able to have a look at the inside of your hotel room before you book it, especially if you’re traveling with little ones, so we have captured 3D footage of a variety of the available resort categories at the Walt Disney World Resort. These tours allow you to virtually step into the room while scrolling around to view every square inch of the entire space. Enjoy!
Goldfish Crackers Get a Limited Edition Disney100 Makeover
As we enter into 2023, Disney100 is set to launch, celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. You’ll be seeing the Disney100 logo all over the place, sometimes on things as unexpected as a package of Goldfish… What’s Happening: As shared by CandyHunting on Instagram, a limited edition Disney100 branded package of Goldfish is heading […]
BREAKING: Is This Disney World’s Answer to the Dining Plan in 2023? Dining Promo Card Details
Since the parks reopened, many Disney World fans have been waiting for the return of the dining plan. Disney announced a while back that the dining plan would come back in the future, but didn’t reveal a date or timeline. We’re still waiting for its grand return, but in the meantime, it looks like Disney World will be featuring a DIFFERENT dining offer?! Let’s get into the details.
New Cafe Opens Near Lobby of Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
Disney’s Boardwalk Resort now has a small café located right off their main lobby. This space previously occupied Dundy’s Sundries. The Carousel Café’ has strikingly limited theming despite the fun name. The inside is very bland, almost hospital-like but does serve Joffrey’s Coffee, bakery items, and bottled beverages.
Oswald The Lucky Rabbit nuiMO and New Seasonal Fashions Arrive on shopDisney
Well how is this for a start to 2023? The Disney nuiMOs are celebrating one of Disney’s earliest characters (yes, even older than Mickey Mouse) with a new plush pal inspired by Oswald the Lucky Rabbit! (Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but […]
Three Disney-Inspired Sets Qualify for Third 2022 LEGO IDEAS Review
Several Disney properties, including UP and Willow are among the 36 sets that have qualified for the third LEGO IDEAS review of 2022. What’s Happening: 36 product ideas have reached 10,000 supporters ahead of today’s (January 2nd, 2022) deadline. As a result, the projects move from the Idea stage to the Review stage, during which a “LEGO Review Board” […]
2 New Reasons Why You’ll Want To Be in Disneyland on January 9th
It’s when The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary celebrations kick off in Disneyland! The celebrations will include lots of decorations; new outfits for Mickey, Minnie, and the gang; and the opening of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway on the West Coast. There are even going to be 2 NEW nighttime shows for the occasion! The party will also include some specialty treats and souvenirs. Learn about the first of these new items here!
Discount Pre-Arrival MagicBands & MagicBand+ at Disney World (Winter 2023)
Discounted MagicBand designs are available for pre-arrival Walt Disney World hotel guests and Annual Passholders. This buying guide covers the upgrade purchase process, inventory shortages, Magic Band+ styles, and new options. (Updated January 2, 2023.) To upgrade your Magic Band, use the My Disney Experience app or DisneyWorld.com, which allows you to choose from a […]
The New January Recreation Activities Schedule for BoardWalk
Are you heading to Walt Disney World soon? Here are all the activities you can enjoy at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn and Disney’s BoardWalk Villas this month. Walt Disney World Resort Activities It is only natural that for most Walt Disney World Guests, the theme parks become the focus of the vacation. But did you know […]
Disney Files Patent for Air and Water-Powered Flying Robots
Disney has filed a patent for flying robots that would be powered with a hybrid and air and water, Orlando Business Journal reports. The patent is for an “Untethered robot with hybrid air and water power for hovering and quick airborne movements.” It describes how they could control the movements of a flying robot through thrust propulsion via air or water. The robot would be able to pose and change directions in mid-air.
New Walt Disney World Vault Collection 25th Anniversary Pin Features Iconic Cinderella Castle Cake
Good news for those lamenting that the recently released 25th anniversary shirt and hat neglected to include the iconic Cinderella Castle Cake! A new Vault Collection pin has been released featuring the Castle Cake. We first found it at Frontier Trading Post in the Magic Kingdom. Vault Collection 25th Anniversary...
DFB Video: The ULTIMATE Guide to Disneyland in 2023
Baby Yoda, a 100 year birthday party, and a secret theme park walkway?. We’ve got a WHOLE lot to tell you about today to get you prepped and ready for your BIG Disneyland trip — here on DFB Guide. Check out our video below about The ULTIMATE Guide...
Disney’s NEW Minnie Ears Are Unlike Any We’ve Ever Seen!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Did you put “buy more Minnie ears” on your to-do list for 2023? Just us?. Well, if you did, you’re in luck, because Disney has been releasing...
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend Merchandise
If you’ve been hanging out for 2023 runDisney merch, then look no further because we’ve seen a first look at the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend items that will be available in all their ’90s-inspired glory. Why do I suddenly feel like crimping my hair and finding something to wear in hyper color?
