Read full article on original website
Related
disneybymark.com
Official Trailer Released for the Hulu Original Animated Series “Koala Man”
The official trailer for the Hulu Original animated series Koala Man has been released. What’s Happening: Koala Man will premiere all eight episodes on Monday, January 9 on Hulu. You can see the trailer below. Koala Man Synopsis: Koala Man follows middle-aged dad Kevin and his titular not-so-secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing […]
Comments / 0