Are dessert parties for Disney shows worth the extra money?
Are dessert parties worth the extra money on top of admission and/or special ticket prices? Let’s take a look at why you may want to consider one and when you should stay away from them. Dessert Parties at Disney Disney World and Disneyland put on some great shows. In fact, they are so popular many […]
UPDATE: Walt Disney World College Program Cast Member Marisia Burton Found & Safe
Late last week we reported that Walt Disney World College Program Cast Member Marisia Burton went missing. According to Jordyn Russo, a friend of her sister, Marisia has been found. According to a post on Facebook, Marisia was “at the police station with some of her family.” She went on...
2 New Reasons Why You’ll Want To Be in Disneyland on January 9th
It’s when The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary celebrations kick off in Disneyland! The celebrations will include lots of decorations; new outfits for Mickey, Minnie, and the gang; and the opening of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway on the West Coast. There are even going to be 2 NEW nighttime shows for the occasion! The party will also include some specialty treats and souvenirs. Learn about the first of these new items here!
Virtual 3D Tour of a One Bedroom Villa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Jambo House
Below is a virtual tour of a One Bedroom Villa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Jambo House at Walt Disney World. This villa at the resort can sleep up to five guests. We feel that it’s important to be able to have a look at the inside of your hotel room before you book it, especially if you’re traveling with little ones, so we have captured 3D footage of a variety of the available resort categories at the Walt Disney World Resort. These tours allow you to virtually step into the room while scrolling around to view every square inch of the entire space. Enjoy!
New Cafe Opens Near Lobby of Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
Disney’s Boardwalk Resort now has a small café located right off their main lobby. This space previously occupied Dundy’s Sundries. The Carousel Café’ has strikingly limited theming despite the fun name. The inside is very bland, almost hospital-like but does serve Joffrey’s Coffee, bakery items, and bottled beverages.
The New January Recreation Activities Schedule for BoardWalk
Are you heading to Walt Disney World soon? Here are all the activities you can enjoy at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn and Disney’s BoardWalk Villas this month. Walt Disney World Resort Activities It is only natural that for most Walt Disney World Guests, the theme parks become the focus of the vacation. But did you know […]
Is this Quick Service Restaurant Still one the Best in Disney
Many things have changed since Disney World’s reopening. We found one hidden gem that is still top-notch. Port Orleans French Quarter If you head over to one of Walt Disney World’s quietest corners, you will find Port Orleans French Quarter, a resort that manages to feel tiny and out of the way. Not only is […]
BREAKING: Is This Disney World’s Answer to the Dining Plan in 2023? Dining Promo Card Details
Since the parks reopened, many Disney World fans have been waiting for the return of the dining plan. Disney announced a while back that the dining plan would come back in the future, but didn’t reveal a date or timeline. We’re still waiting for its grand return, but in the meantime, it looks like Disney World will be featuring a DIFFERENT dining offer?! Let’s get into the details.
Guests experiencing canceled entertainment at Magic Kingdom
You have the most magical day planned at Magic Kingdom, and then you hear this announcement. How would this affect your day? Magic Kingdom Entertainment Magic Kingdom offers plenty of entertainment options. Parades, fireworks, stage shows…everywhere you turn you are bound to run into something! During the holiday seasons, guests enjoy a special holiday parade […]
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit at Shanghai Disney Resort Starting January 13
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with a special lineup of festivities at Shanghai Disney Resort from January 13 to February 10, 2023. What’s Happening: Get ready to hop into the Year of the Rabbit with a lineup of special celebrations at Shanghai Disney Resort from January 13 to February 10, 2023. During the month-long […]
Disney Springs Celebrates Health & Wellness Presented by AdventHealth All Month Long
2023 is officially here, and many like to set new health and wellness goals for the new year. Disney Parks Blog shared how Disney Springs celebrates with Health & Wellness Presented by AdventHealth. What’s Happening: Disney Springs is focusing on health and wellness all month long. Fitness Friday events will be returning this month, and every Friday […]
New Sipper features a beloved but often-forgotten Disney Character
You will not want to miss the new sipper that has arrived at Walt Disney World. Check out the full details. Souvenir Sippers Guests can find unique and fun character sippers and buckets all over Disney. These usually come with a special drink or popcorn. Guests love buying them because not only do they hold their favorite […]
Discount Pre-Arrival MagicBands & MagicBand+ at Disney World (Winter 2023)
Discounted MagicBand designs are available for pre-arrival Walt Disney World hotel guests and Annual Passholders. This buying guide covers the upgrade purchase process, inventory shortages, Magic Band+ styles, and new options. (Updated January 2, 2023.) To upgrade your Magic Band, use the My Disney Experience app or DisneyWorld.com, which allows you to choose from a […]
Shanghai Disneyland to Raise Ticket Prices Effective June 23rd, 2023
Shanghai Disneyland has announced a raising of ticket prices, but the good news is that the changes won’t take effect until June 23rd. What’s Happening: Effective June 23rd, 2023, it will get a little more expensive to visit Shanghai Disneyland. Similarly to the U.S. parks, Shanghai operates with a tiered ticketing structure. The four levels are […]
BREAKING: runDisney Half Marathon Weekend Returns to Disneyland Resort in 2024
RunDisney returns to Disneyland Resort in 2024 with the Half Marathon Weekend. Taking place January 11-14, 2024, the weekend will include three endurance events, a challenge, and more that are sure to be filled with memorable moments and magical miles running at the Happiest Place on Earth. Stay tuned for more details about the race course, medals, and more in the coming months!
Oswald The Lucky Rabbit nuiMO and New Seasonal Fashions Arrive on shopDisney
Well how is this for a start to 2023? The Disney nuiMOs are celebrating one of Disney’s earliest characters (yes, even older than Mickey Mouse) with a new plush pal inspired by Oswald the Lucky Rabbit! (Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but […]
Sam Eagle Souvenir Sipper Now Available at EPCOT’s Regal Eagle Smokehouse
It’s a salute to all eagles, but mostly, Sam! A new Sam Eagle souvenir sipper is now available at EPCOT’s Regal Eagle Smokehouse. What’s Happening: Muppet fans will want to race out to EPCOT to get their hands on this new Sam Eagle souvenir sipper, exclusively at the Regal Eagle Smokehouse, located in The American […]
Three Disney-Inspired Sets Qualify for Third 2022 LEGO IDEAS Review
Several Disney properties, including UP and Willow are among the 36 sets that have qualified for the third LEGO IDEAS review of 2022. What’s Happening: 36 product ideas have reached 10,000 supporters ahead of today’s (January 2nd, 2022) deadline. As a result, the projects move from the Idea stage to the Review stage, during which a “LEGO Review Board” […]
Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” to Stream on Disney+ Starting February 1
Disney+ rang in the New Year with fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, announcing the February 1 streaming debut of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will join 16 other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies now streaming in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+, which gives subscribers more picture with an expanded aspect ratio for an immersive […]
DFB Video: The ULTIMATE Guide to Disneyland in 2023
Baby Yoda, a 100 year birthday party, and a secret theme park walkway?. We’ve got a WHOLE lot to tell you about today to get you prepped and ready for your BIG Disneyland trip — here on DFB Guide. Check out our video below about The ULTIMATE Guide...
