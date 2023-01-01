Read full article on original website
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
WILX-TV
Mayor Schor announces American Rescue Plan grant awards in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor announced that local organizations were awarded grants as part of the City’s allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). On Tuesday, Schor said that the ARPA appropriations resolution, which was proposed by him and passed by the Lansing City Council, set aside just under $2 million to be sent out to community groups.
A unique friendship brings 2 people together that are generations apart in age
There is a saying that says friends are hard to find, difficult to leave and impossible to forget. This week's Good Neighbor is about a 29-year-old friendship and how special friendships can be.
WILX-TV
Saving lives at the Lansing Mall
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Your heart stopping is a scary concept, but it’s more common than you might think. Every 90 seconds someone dies of cardiac arrest, according to the American Heart Association. A CPR Co. inside the Lansing Mall does CPR certification classes among others. It’s owned by...
eastlansinginfo.news
East Lansing’s Population Has Declined and Morphed Per Latest Census
Despite a substantial increase in housing units in East Lansing, the 2020 census has shown a decline in the city’s population over the past decade – a trend that could forestall some funding opportunities. The latest census also indicates that, since 2010, the population has become more diverse in terms of race and ethnicity.
Greater Lansing Food Bank shares mobile distribution schedule
If you are someone you know is in need of food this month, the Greater Lansing Food Bank is here to help.
100.7 WITL
Do You Love Corned Beef Hash? Get the Best Hash In Lansing
One item missing from the picture above is corned beef hash. I love corned beef hash and have been on the search for the best hash in Lansing. Corned beef hash is a nice compliment to any breakfast. Corned beef hash is a simple dish. Wikipedia describes hash as:. Hash...
Fox17
Bronson BirthPlace celebrates health system's first 2023 babies
KALAMAZOO/BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Bronson BirthPlace is celebrating the births of the health system’s first babies of 2023!. We’re told Sonny Seedorff was born at 6:51 a.m. on New Year’s Day to Alyssa and Luke at the Kalamazoo location, weighing at just over six pounds. The...
Michigan raises minimum wage, one business says it’s not enough
One restaurant owner thinks that even with the increase that's still not enough
100.7 WITL
A Change is Coming to the Meridian Township Farmers’ Market
Convenience is a nice thing to have. Especially in this day and age. That's why grocery stores are excellent. You need batteries? They've got them. How about chicken and broccoli? Yeah, they've certainly got those too. Heck, if you're looking for a themed wall calendar, they probably have that too, especially at a later supermarket.
Jackson bookstore comes to its final chapter despite community efforts to save it
JACKSON, MI – Despite community efforts to save the Book Cottage, the bookstore will soon be permanently closing. Nancy and Mark Oakley have owned the Book Cottage, 531 20th St. in Jackson, for nearly 10 years. The store has been a spot for used and new books, crafts, antiques and local art.
WNEM
Missing Alma man with Alzheimer’s found
ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - Alma police have announced a missing man with Alzheimer’s and dementia has been found. The Alma Police Department posted on Facebook that Dennis Schmidt left his residence around 3 p.m. Just after 6:30 Tuesday night, police reported he had been found and thanked the public...
Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
New Ingham County prosecutor promises tougher stance on repeat offenders
Incoming Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane outlined a number of new policies in a Tuesday press release.
jtv.tv
Events of Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Kiwanis Club of Jackson Presents Winter Film Series “Minions Rise of Gru”. 11 AM and 2 PM. $1 Dollar Admission. $4 Kids Combo Small Pop and Popcorn. Doors open one half hour before show. In the 1970s, young Gru tries to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6 after they oust their leader — the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles. When the interview turns disastrous, Gru and his Minions go on the run with the Vicious 6 hot on their tails. Luckily, he finds an unlikely source for guidance — Wild Knuckles himself — and soon discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends. Michigan Theatre, Downtown Jackson.
Fox17
Kalamazoo County man nets $500K in 5X Multiplier game
LANSING, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County man is $500,000 richer after playing the Michigan Lottery!. The anonymous 50-year-old winner transformed a $10 prize into $500,000 while playing the 5X Multiplier instant win game, the lottery tells us. “I play a lot of the instant games, but I have only...
Jackson park monument vandalized with spray paint
A monument at Ella Sharp Park has been defaced with red spray paint.
These Jackson County businesses opened in 2022
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – An estimated 18 businesses opened their doors in Jackson County in 2022. From restaurants, boutiques and bakeries, here is what opened. Hobby Lobby has officially opened its doors to the Jackson community. The national craft and décor store opened at the end of May in...
WILX-TV
Deer cull on hold as East Lansing residents remain torn
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A plan to cull deer in East Lansing is on hold while people voice their thoughts on the subject. A survey from people who live in the city is due this Friday. Here’s a little background about the deer cull in East Lansing:. It’s...
Where and when homicides occurred in Jackson County in 2022
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Jackson County reported three fewer homicide cases in 2022 compared to the year prior, officials said, though the number of killings remained in the double-digits. Law enforcement officers investigated 10 deaths ruled as homicides in Jackson County throughout 2022, according to data provided by the...
