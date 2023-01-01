ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Mayor Schor announces American Rescue Plan grant awards in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor announced that local organizations were awarded grants as part of the City’s allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). On Tuesday, Schor said that the ARPA appropriations resolution, which was proposed by him and passed by the Lansing City Council, set aside just under $2 million to be sent out to community groups.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Saving lives at the Lansing Mall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Your heart stopping is a scary concept, but it’s more common than you might think. Every 90 seconds someone dies of cardiac arrest, according to the American Heart Association. A CPR Co. inside the Lansing Mall does CPR certification classes among others. It’s owned by...
eastlansinginfo.news

East Lansing’s Population Has Declined and Morphed Per Latest Census

Despite a substantial increase in housing units in East Lansing, the 2020 census has shown a decline in the city’s population over the past decade – a trend that could forestall some funding opportunities. The latest census also indicates that, since 2010, the population has become more diverse in terms of race and ethnicity.
EAST LANSING, MI
100.7 WITL

Do You Love Corned Beef Hash? Get the Best Hash In Lansing

One item missing from the picture above is corned beef hash. I love corned beef hash and have been on the search for the best hash in Lansing. Corned beef hash is a nice compliment to any breakfast. Corned beef hash is a simple dish. Wikipedia describes hash as:. Hash...
LANSING, MI
100.7 WITL

A Change is Coming to the Meridian Township Farmers’ Market

Convenience is a nice thing to have. Especially in this day and age. That's why grocery stores are excellent. You need batteries? They've got them. How about chicken and broccoli? Yeah, they've certainly got those too. Heck, if you're looking for a themed wall calendar, they probably have that too, especially at a later supermarket.
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Missing Alma man with Alzheimer’s found

ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - Alma police have announced a missing man with Alzheimer’s and dementia has been found. The Alma Police Department posted on Facebook that Dennis Schmidt left his residence around 3 p.m. Just after 6:30 Tuesday night, police reported he had been found and thanked the public...
ALMA, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
jtv.tv

Events of Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Kiwanis Club of Jackson Presents Winter Film Series “Minions Rise of Gru”. 11 AM and 2 PM. $1 Dollar Admission. $4 Kids Combo Small Pop and Popcorn. Doors open one half hour before show. In the 1970s, young Gru tries to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6 after they oust their leader — the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles. When the interview turns disastrous, Gru and his Minions go on the run with the Vicious 6 hot on their tails. Luckily, he finds an unlikely source for guidance — Wild Knuckles himself — and soon discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends. Michigan Theatre, Downtown Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
Fox17

Kalamazoo County man nets $500K in 5X Multiplier game

LANSING, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County man is $500,000 richer after playing the Michigan Lottery!. The anonymous 50-year-old winner transformed a $10 prize into $500,000 while playing the 5X Multiplier instant win game, the lottery tells us. “I play a lot of the instant games, but I have only...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
MLive

These Jackson County businesses opened in 2022

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – An estimated 18 businesses opened their doors in Jackson County in 2022. From restaurants, boutiques and bakeries, here is what opened. Hobby Lobby has officially opened its doors to the Jackson community. The national craft and décor store opened at the end of May in...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Deer cull on hold as East Lansing residents remain torn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A plan to cull deer in East Lansing is on hold while people voice their thoughts on the subject. A survey from people who live in the city is due this Friday. Here’s a little background about the deer cull in East Lansing:. It’s...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive

Where and when homicides occurred in Jackson County in 2022

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Jackson County reported three fewer homicide cases in 2022 compared to the year prior, officials said, though the number of killings remained in the double-digits. Law enforcement officers investigated 10 deaths ruled as homicides in Jackson County throughout 2022, according to data provided by the...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

