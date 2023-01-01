Read full article on original website
Disney Parks Issue New Warning to Visitors
In light of increasing behavioral problems across Disney parks, the company has issued new warnings to Disneyland and Disney World visitors about their actions. The notices have been published on the sites' visit preparation pages, which also cover topics like health and safety, the parks' reservation systems, and using the mobile app.
Disneyland’s Splash Mountain temporarily closes due to wildlife encounter
Ride malfunctions are the usual culprit behind attractions being temporarily unavailable at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” however, that wasn’t the reason behind Splash Mountain’s closure on Tuesday afternoon. Disneyland visitor Katie Harnish posted photos on Reddit of a baby opossum sitting on the edge of the ride vehicle track, which prompted a temporary ride […]
disneyfanatic.com
Disney World Ride Too Heavy, Gets Stuck With Guests On Board
One Disney Guest recently shared how a ride at Disney’s Animal Kingdom got stuck because of the extent of the load on the vehicle. Pick any Theme Park of the four at Walt Disney World Resort – Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, the Animal Kingdom, or Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure in Disneyland Resort; any Disney Park is known to be an incredible place for a Disney vacation. They help the Disney Resort live up to its moniker, “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”
NBC Los Angeles
Disneyland Issues ‘Courtesy' Notice Following Disney Theme Park Fights
Disneyland is asking visitors to be courteous to others following a string of fights at what’s supposed to be the happiest place on Earth. The short “Courtesy” section on the Disneyland website asks people to treat others with “respect, kindness and compassion.” A Disneyland spokesperson wouldn’t specify what prompted the section to be added, but it follows some recent trouble at Disney’s theme parks in Florida.
One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely
Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
disneybymark.com
UPDATE: Walt Disney World College Program Cast Member Marisia Burton Found & Safe
Late last week we reported that Walt Disney World College Program Cast Member Marisia Burton went missing. According to Jordyn Russo, a friend of her sister, Marisia has been found. According to a post on Facebook, Marisia was “at the police station with some of her family.” She went on...
dallasexpress.com
Disney Raises Park Prices Again
Disney World just got more expensive again. For the second time this year, the company raised its ticket prices, setting new rates for its different parks in Orlando, Florida. According to CNN Travel, three of the four theme parks that make up Disney World will see higher prices, with Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios raising them by more than 12%. The cost of admission to Animal Kingdom will go unchanged.
disneytips.com
VIDEO: This Front Seat POV Shows The Biggest Difference Between Disney World and Disneyland’s Splash Mountain
Between Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, there are six different Disney Parks, making for many friendly debates between fans. Many classic Disney attractions, such as the Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, have been duplicated across Disney Parks so more Guests can enjoy them.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Released an EXCLUSIVE 100th Anniversary MagicBand+ Online
In 2023, The Walt Disney Company is celebrating a BIG milestone — 100 years!. The company was founded by Walt Disney himself in 1923 and since then we’ve had decades of movies, theme parks, entertainment, and SO much more. The company is celebrating big throughout the year, and we’ve already started to see some of the special anniversary merchandise — including a new MagicBand+!
disneytips.com
Disney Continues to Remind Guests That MagicBand Chips Are for External Use Only
MagicBands make visiting the Walt Disney World Resort (and now the Disneyland Resort) a breeze. These stylish bracelets, which double as a fun accessory for Disney fans, allow Guests to enter theme parks, their Resort rooms, use Lightning Lane, pay for food and shopping throughout their visit, store PhotoPass images, and even perform some extra fun “magic” thanks to the new MagicBand+.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney World’s 5 Most Problematic Rides of 2022
Where there are rides, there are also bound to be problems that cause unexpected interruptions to those rides’ operations. And Disney World rides are no exception. Whether it was a technical issue or an issue with certain Guests, Walt Disney World Resort saw significant interruptions in the operation of its attractions across Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom throughout 2022.
Digital Trends
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Fire at Beaches & Cream Soda Shop Causes Evacuations at Two Walt Disney World Hotels
A kitchen fire at Beaches & Cream Soda Shop caused the evacuation of two Walt Disney World Resort Hotels this evening. Beaches & Cream is located at Disney’s Beach Club Resort, which is adjacent to Disney’s Yacht Club Resort. Both resorts were evacuated after a fire broke out in the restaurant’s kitchen.
WDW News Today
2023 Die Cast Bus Set Now Available at Walt Disney World
Calling all collectors! The 2023 die cast bus set is now available at Walt Disney World. We first found it in Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom. Walt Disney World 2023 Die Cast Bus Set – $14.99. Since the Magical Express service was discontinued, the sets have been reduced...
Disneyland’s Tropical Hideaway Review!
There is nothing better than finding a table at a Disneyland location and resting your feet. What if you were able to rest with a delicious Dole Whip or large piece of juicy watermelon? Well, Tropical Hideaway might be the exact place you are looking for!
disneybymark.com
New Cafe Opens Near Lobby of Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
Disney’s Boardwalk Resort now has a small café located right off their main lobby. This space previously occupied Dundy’s Sundries. The Carousel Café’ has strikingly limited theming despite the fun name. The inside is very bland, almost hospital-like but does serve Joffrey’s Coffee, bakery items, and bottled beverages.
disneybymark.com
Virtual 3D Tour of a One Bedroom Villa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Jambo House
Below is a virtual tour of a One Bedroom Villa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Jambo House at Walt Disney World. This villa at the resort can sleep up to five guests. We feel that it’s important to be able to have a look at the inside of your hotel room before you book it, especially if you’re traveling with little ones, so we have captured 3D footage of a variety of the available resort categories at the Walt Disney World Resort. These tours allow you to virtually step into the room while scrolling around to view every square inch of the entire space. Enjoy!
disneybymark.com
2023 Moonlight Magic at Disney California Adventure
Moonlight Magic is returning to Disneyland Resort in 2023 for the first time in over three years! During these free after hours parties, DVC members can experience a night full of fun: attractions with short wait times, rare character sightings, exclusive entertainment, and free food! Disney Vacation Club is bringing the fan-favorite membership extra back […]
WDW News Today
NEW Mickey Mouse in a Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy Funko POP! Creeps Into Walt Disney World
The Funko POP! of Mickey Mouse in a Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy has arrived at Walt Disney World after releasing early (and immediately selling out) at Disneyland Resort. We found the 50th anniversary Funko POP! in Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, where they had very limited stock. 50th...
marcieinmommyland.com
