ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ Airs Video Update of ‘The Journey of Water Inspired by Moana’ Opening at EPCOT in 2023

UPDATE: Walt Disney World College Program Cast Member Marisia Burton Found & Safe
Late last week we reported that Walt Disney World College Program Cast Member Marisia Burton went missing. According to Jordyn Russo, a friend of her sister, Marisia has been found. According to a post on Facebook, Marisia was “at the police station with some of her family.” She went on...
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
'Today' Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb’s Huge Career Announcement: 'Can’t Wait!!'
Prepare to see – and hear – a lot more of Hoda Kotb in 2023, as the Today Show host just revealed that her highly-acclaimed podcast will be returning for another exciting season later this year!. Hoda Kotb’s Podcast Is Returning For A Third Season. On December...
Disney Springs Celebrates Health & Wellness Presented by AdventHealth All Month Long
2023 is officially here, and many like to set new health and wellness goals for the new year. Disney Parks Blog shared how Disney Springs celebrates with Health & Wellness Presented by AdventHealth. What’s Happening: Disney Springs is focusing on health and wellness all month long. Fitness Friday events will be returning this month, and every Friday […]
Virtual 3D Tour of a One Bedroom Villa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Jambo House
Below is a virtual tour of a One Bedroom Villa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Jambo House at Walt Disney World. This villa at the resort can sleep up to five guests. We feel that it’s important to be able to have a look at the inside of your hotel room before you book it, especially if you’re traveling with little ones, so we have captured 3D footage of a variety of the available resort categories at the Walt Disney World Resort. These tours allow you to virtually step into the room while scrolling around to view every square inch of the entire space. Enjoy!
Is this Quick Service Restaurant Still one the Best in Disney
Many things have changed since Disney World’s reopening. We found one hidden gem that is still top-notch. Port Orleans French Quarter If you head over to one of Walt Disney World’s quietest corners, you will find Port Orleans French Quarter, a resort that manages to feel tiny and out of the way. Not only is […]
New Cafe Opens Near Lobby of Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
Disney’s Boardwalk Resort now has a small café located right off their main lobby. This space previously occupied Dundy’s Sundries. The Carousel Café’ has strikingly limited theming despite the fun name. The inside is very bland, almost hospital-like but does serve Joffrey’s Coffee, bakery items, and bottled beverages.
New Sipper features a beloved but often-forgotten Disney Character
You will not want to miss the new sipper that has arrived at Walt Disney World. Check out the full details. Souvenir Sippers Guests can find unique and fun character sippers and buckets all over Disney. These usually come with a special drink or popcorn. Guests love buying them because not only do they hold their favorite […]
BREAKING: runDisney Half Marathon Weekend Returns to Disneyland Resort in 2024
RunDisney returns to Disneyland Resort in 2024 with the Half Marathon Weekend. Taking place January 11-14, 2024, the weekend will include three endurance events, a challenge, and more that are sure to be filled with memorable moments and magical miles running at the Happiest Place on Earth. Stay tuned for more details about the race course, medals, and more in the coming months!
Are dessert parties for Disney shows worth the extra money?
Are dessert parties worth the extra money on top of admission and/or special ticket prices? Let’s take a look at why you may want to consider one and when you should stay away from them. Dessert Parties at Disney Disney World and Disneyland put on some great shows. In fact, they are so popular many […]
BREAKING: Is This Disney World’s Answer to the Dining Plan in 2023? Dining Promo Card Details
Since the parks reopened, many Disney World fans have been waiting for the return of the dining plan. Disney announced a while back that the dining plan would come back in the future, but didn’t reveal a date or timeline. We’re still waiting for its grand return, but in the meantime, it looks like Disney World will be featuring a DIFFERENT dining offer?! Let’s get into the details.
TV Recap: “Welcome to Chippendales” Episode 8 – “Switzerland” (Finale)
If Steve Banerjee was planning to end his life vis the gun in his bag of Chips Ahoy at the end of the previous episode of Welcome to Chippendales, he didn’t go through with it. In the final episode of Hulu’s limited series, we find out what ultimately happened to the founder of the most […]
Disney Files Patent for Air and Water-Powered Flying Robots
Disney has filed a patent for flying robots that would be powered with a hybrid and air and water, Orlando Business Journal reports. The patent is for an “Untethered robot with hybrid air and water power for hovering and quick airborne movements.” It describes how they could control the movements of a flying robot through thrust propulsion via air or water. The robot would be able to pose and change directions in mid-air.
New Walt Disney World Vault Collection 25th Anniversary Pin Features Iconic Cinderella Castle Cake
Good news for those lamenting that the recently released 25th anniversary shirt and hat neglected to include the iconic Cinderella Castle Cake! A new Vault Collection pin has been released featuring the Castle Cake. We first found it at Frontier Trading Post in the Magic Kingdom. Vault Collection 25th Anniversary...
PHOTOS: New ‘The Muppets’ Sam Eagle Sipper Debuts at EPCOT
The newest souvenir sipper at Walt Disney World is a salute to all Muppets but mostly Sam Eagle. At Regal Eagle Smokehouse at the American Adventure, guests can now pick up the Sam Eagle sipper. Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue opened in February 2020, replacing The Liberty Inn,...
DFB Video: The ULTIMATE Guide to Disneyland in 2023
Baby Yoda, a 100 year birthday party, and a secret theme park walkway?. We’ve got a WHOLE lot to tell you about today to get you prepped and ready for your BIG Disneyland trip — here on DFB Guide. Check out our video below about The ULTIMATE Guide...
100th Anniversary Walt Disney, Goofy, Donald, and More New Funko POP! Vinyl Figures Coming Soon
A new wave of Funko POP! vinyl figures are on the way for the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, including Goofy, Donald, Walt Disney, and more. Instagram user @bullyboycollectibles has shared the first look at some of the upcoming Disney100 pop vinyls. Disney100 Goofy Funko POP!. The Goofy...
Battle of the Heroes Legacy Lightsaber Set Brings Obi-Wan and Anakin’s Duel to Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Inspired by the climactic duel of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker, a limited-edition Battle of the Heroes Legacy Lightsaber Set has arrived at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Battle of the Heroes Legacy Lightsaber Set – (Limited Edition 5,000) – $375.00. This limited...
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend Merchandise
If you’ve been hanging out for 2023 runDisney merch, then look no further because we’ve seen a first look at the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend items that will be available in all their ’90s-inspired glory. Why do I suddenly feel like crimping my hair and finding something to wear in hyper color?
Disney’s NEW Minnie Ears Are Unlike Any We’ve Ever Seen!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Did you put “buy more Minnie ears” on your to-do list for 2023? Just us?. Well, if you did, you’re in luck, because Disney has been releasing...
