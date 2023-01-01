Read full article on original website
NHL
On Tap: 2023 World Junior Championship semifinals
U.S. prepares to face Canada; Czechia to take on Sweden. Wednesday is the eighth day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Quarterfinal results. Sweden 3, Finland 2. Czechia 9, Switzerland 1.
NHL
VGK to Participate in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic® in Seattle
VEGAS (January 2, 2023) - The Vegas Golden Knights and the National Hockey League announced today, January 2, the club's participation in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic®. The outdoor contest will feature the Seattle Kraken hosting the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, January 1, 2024, at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners, and will be broadcast exclusively on TNT in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.
NHL
Bruins, Penguins arrive in baseball style for Winter Classic
Teams wear old style Red Sox, Pirates uniforms heading in to historic Fenway Park. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins didn't just take a bus to Fenway Park for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. They took a trip back in time. The Bruins arrived in throwback Boston Red Sox...
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/2
Kings go 2-1-0 to close out 2022, get set to face three division leaders this week. With three games on the schedule this past week, the Kings wrapped up the 2022 calendar with two home games sandwiched between a trip to Colorado in the middle of the week. A 2-1-0 record resulted, picking up points at home and on the road. In total, we saw 11 Kings goals and 10 from the Kings opponents.
NHL
Eichel expected to play for Golden Knights against Penguins
LAS VEGAS -- Jack Eichel is expected to play for the Vegas Golden Knights against the Pittsburgh Penguins at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; ATTSN-RM, ATTSN-PT, ESPN+, SN NOW). The forward was a full participant at practice Wednesday. He's missed 13 games, including the past 11, with a...
NHL
Pacioretty Activated From Injured Non-Roster
RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has activated forward Max Pacioretty from the injured non-roster list. Forward Ondrej Kase has also been placed on long-term injured reserve, and defenseman Cavan Fitzgerald has been placed on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).
NHL
Tristan Jarry Being Evaluated Back in Pittsburgh
Casey DeSmith will likely step into the starter's role for the rest of this road trip. After Tristan Jarry was slow to get up following a save in the first period of the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway Park in Boston, at first, he was going to try and play through it.
NHL
Olofsson looks forward to more ice time against Anaheim
The Sweden native has eight shots on goal in four games with the Stars and scored his first NHL goal on New Year's Eve. Fredrik Olofsson has put the work in. The native of Sweden came to North America as a teenager in hopes of making it to the NHL, so after a nine-year journey, it's been a rewarding few weeks for the big forward.
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Kings: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Los Angeles on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Tuesday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Game 39: Dallas Stars (23-9-6, 52 points) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-13-6,...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken
The Edmonton Oilers return to action for the first time in 2023 with a home match against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock...
NHL
MTL@NSH: Game recap
NASHVILLE - The Canadiens wrapped up their seven-game road swing with a 6-3 loss to the Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday. The boys arrived in Nashville in style with their cowboy hats. Earlier in the day, the Canadiens announced that David Savard and Anthony Richard would return to the...
NHL
Pacioretty could make Hurricanes debut against Predators
Forward had offseason Achilles surgery month after being traded to Carolina. Max Pacioretty could make his season debut when the Carolina Hurricanes host the Nashville Predators at PNC Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSSO, ESPN+, SN NOW). The forward was activated from the injured nonroster list Wednesday. Pacioretty...
NHL
Lightning at Wild
LIGHTNING (24-11-1) at WILD (21-13-2) 9:30 ET; TNT, TVAS, SN NOW. Vladislav Namestnikov -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Corey Perry. Injured: Rudolfs Balcers (upper body) Jordan Greenway -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Marcus Foligno. Matt Boldy -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Ryan Hartman. Mason Shaw -- Connor Dewar -- Ryan Reaves. Jake...
NHL
Final Buzzer: The Avengers
EDMONTON - The Kraken to a man were embarrassed by the 7-2 loss to Edmonton back home in Seattle and equally determined to show a much better side of their second season Tuesday in a Pacific Division rematch. You could sense it on the team plane flying here, the lively locker room before and after the game-day morning skate, and most decidedly, during a four-goal outbreak in the middle period of this resounding 5-2 victory.
NHL
Analytics With Alison: Beyond the Stat: Faceoffs
The true value of battles on the dot can go far beyond a "win" or "loss" You've heard Eddie Olczyk say it on Kraken broadcasts plenty of times: "faceoffs are a team stat." But what does that mean?. From a stats perspective, a faceoff win or loss is assigned specifically...
NHL
Smashville Scope: Forsberg Joins 500-Point Club
The final week of 2022 was a busy one for the Predators both on and off the ice. From franchise records to family additions, catch up on all the latest news from the past week:. Recapping the Road Trip. After losing a 3-2 heartbreaker to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday...
NHL
State Your Case: Doughty or Heiskanen?
NHL.com writers debate whether Kings or Stars defenseman is better right now. The game between the Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (10 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN NOW) will showcase two of the top defensemen in the NHL: Drew Doughty of the Kings, and Miro Heiskanen of the Stars.
NHL
2023 Winter Classic most-watched regular-season game on U.S. cable TV
Bruins win against Penguins averaged 1.8 million viewers on TNT, up 31 percent from 2022 event. The 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic did not just hit a home run at Fenway Park, it hit it out of the park in the United States. The outdoor game between the Boston Bruins...
NHL
PROSPECTS: Hayes Scores Hat Trick, Stauber Steps Up
Blackhawks prospects Gavin Hayes recorded his second hat trick in the month of December. With four prospects looking to earn their countries medals in the World Juniors tournament, others continue to produce for their team. STAUBER STANDS OUT. Arvid Soderblom suffered an injury during the team's matchup against the Grand...
NHL
Avalanche Drop 3-2 Decision to Golden Knights
Colorado dropped a 3-2 result to Vegas on Monday night at Ball Arena. The Colorado Avalanche dropped a 3-2 result to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night at Ball Arena. Colorado is now 19-14-3 on the season. For the Avalanche, Nathan MacKinnon (1G, 1A) and Mikko Rantanen (1G, 1A)...
