shefinds

Sick Of Crunches? These Are The Most Effective Ab Workouts, According To A Personal Trainer

Abs are the most coveted goal in any weight loss journey. They’re what most people work towards in the gym. And, if you’ve looked at any workout guide for your midriff you’re bound to see crunches. t’s not rare for people to attempt to spot and reduce fat in one specific area in order to see results more quickly with targeted exercises. But, there are only so many crunches you can do. While building up your abs with core-specific workouts can have its benefits, certain abdominal exercises are less effective than others and may actually have the opposite effect. If you’re sick of crunches, we recommend trying some pilates core workouts. We spoke with Kimberly Fielding, Club Pilates master trainer, about three effective ab workouts: hundreds, toe taps, and criss cross which can be practiced on the mat or pilates reformer. Let’s dive into each one below!
The Guardian

‘Eight hours’ sleep! And you must eat breakfast!’ The truth behind 10 of the biggest health beliefs

It’s easy to think that science is constantly changing its mind on all things dietary and health-based – if you have never suffered headline whiplash from trying to keep up with whether or not wine is good for you, you probably aren’t paying attention. In fact, our collective understanding is getting more nuanced, with ever-emerging longitudinal studies and meta-reviews getting us closer and closer to the truth about what is good for our bodies. Here are some widely held beliefs and what science says now – so you can start making informed health decisions this year.
Us Weekly

New Year, New You! 10 Best Vegan-Friendly Juice Cleanses to Jumpstart Your 2023

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The new year is the perfect opportunity to work on healthier habits. Our slates are clean, and we’re ready for a fresh start! It’s no surprise that our top New Year’s resolution is to improve our health from […]
theseasonalhomestead.com

Indoor Seed Starting Guide + What No One Tells You!

With the indoor seed starting season right around the corner, and direct planting soon to follow, I figured it was a good time to share how to start seeds indoors. When starting your own seedlings as long as it is done correctly, it can save you tens to hundreds of dollars. Not only that, but you’ll also have healthier plants, and increased options for varieties since you choose the seeds!
psychologytoday.com

For a Happier New Year, Consider the Way You Think

The pandemic may be receding, but it is still affecting our daily lives. In disaster recovery terms, we are we are in the disillusionment period. We can’t control everything that happens to us, but we can control how we respond. “Happy New Year” and “Have a Good Day” have...
marriage.com

15 Ways to Manifest a Relationship Using the Law of Attraction

Did you know that you can also use the law of attraction for relationships? Yes, it is possible to manifest the relationship of your dreams, meet your true love, and build an enviable life together. You need to know how it is done. In this article, you will discover how...
mountainexpressmagazine.com

Fresh Faced – The Simple Look of 2023

Our vibrant, fun-filled paradise is overflowing with action-packed adventures and events and it’s easy to fill-up one’s calendar from morning until night. Unfortunately, this can cause a bit of a time crunch, which can particularly affect one’s beauty regimen. No need to fret our active readers, for 2023 is the year for fast and easy!

